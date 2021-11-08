Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Mexico

Mexico is a North American federal republic. With a territory covering nearly two million square kilometers, it is the fifth largest American country.

Its population of approximately 120 million makes it the most populous Spanish-speaking country in the world. In Mexico, drug trafficking and the ongoing war between the various powerful cartels are major concerns. The drug war which started in 2006 has left tens of thousands of people dead. Recent DW content tagged "Mexico" is compiled on this page.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 07: Third placed Sergio Perez of Mexico and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on November 07, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

F1: The renaissance of Red Bull's Sergio Perez 08.11.2021

The Mexican driver made history at his home Grand Prix over the weekend. After staring at a possible exit from Formula One last season, Perez had made the most of his first season with Red Bull.
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 07: Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on November 07, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Formula One: Verstappen capitalizes on Mercedes' nightmare start to win in Mexico 07.11.2021

Max Verstappen sealed a decisive victory, finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton and extending his championship lead in Mexico. Verstappen's win capped a fine day for the Red Bulls as Mercedes struggled from the start.
Vermutlich 1500 Jahre alte Tonfiguren und Gefäße aus der mexikanischen Maya-Kultur werden in der Staatskanzlei in Magdeburg präsentiert. Insgesamt handelt es sich um 13 Artefakte aus der mittelamerikanischen Kultur, die die Polizei im Keller eines Hauses in der Altmark ausgegraben hatte. Die Staatskanzlei in Magdeburg plant die Rückgabe der Maya-Skulpturen an Mexiko und Guatemala Ende Mai.

Ancient Mayan artifacts returned to Guatemala and Mexico 05.11.2021

Germany's return of 13 Mayan cultural objects also reflects a recent trend of private collectors returning what is not theirs.
Government forces guard the entrance of hotel after an armed confrontation near Puerto Morelos, Mexico, Thursday, November 4, 2021. Two suspected drug dealers were killed after gunmen from competing gangs staged a dramatic shootout near upscale hotels that sent foreign tourists scrambling for cover. (AP Photo/Karim Torres)

Mexico drug gang shootout kills 2 near Cancun 05.11.2021

A shootout involving rival gangs near the Mexican resort of Cancun has left two suspected drug dealers dead. The gun battle sparked panic among foreign tourists.
TOPSHOT - Cameras and pictures of journalists recently murdered in different Mexican states are placed at Independence Angel square during a protest by journalists in Mexico City on May 16, 2017. - Mexico ranks third in the world for the number of journalists killed, after Syria and Afghanistan, according to media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF). (Photo by YURI CORTEZ / AFP) (Photo credit should read YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Hague tribunal aims to investigate journalist killings 01.11.2021

More than 1,400 journalists have been killed worldwide since 1992. A tribunal in The Hague is set to investigate some of these murders. One highlighted case is the 2011 killing of a Mexican reporter.
Reiner Haseloff (CDU), Ministerpräsident von Sachsen-Anhalt, präsentiert eine wahrscheinlich 1500 Jahre alte Tonfigur eines knienden Mannes aus der mexikanischen Teotihuacan-Kultur. Insgesamt handelt es sich um 13 Artefakte aus der mittelamerikanischen Kultur, die die Polizei im Keller eines Hauses in der Altmark ausgegraben hatte. Die Staatskanzlei in Magdeburg plant die Rückgabe der Maya-Skulpturen an Mexiko und Guatemala Ende Mai.

Germany to return Mayan ancient artifacts to Guatemala and Mexico 01.11.2021

The historic objects were discovered last year in the state of Saxony-Anhalt. The owner says he bought them at a flea market in Leipzig in 2003 not knowing where they came from.

In this Feb. 13, 2015 photo a community police walks through the village of Petaquilla, in the Guerrero state of Mexico. Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, under fire from all sides, is now losing the one camp that enthusiastically voted him into office: business leaders. They're speaking publicly like never before, demanding the government do its job and enforce the rule of law. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) |

Mexican journalist dies of injuries days after being shot 01.11.2021

Mexican magazine founder Alfredo Cardoso had been kidnapped and shot several times before he was found and hospitalized. He is the ninth journalist killed in Mexico this year, and the second killed this week.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies speaks as Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, rear listens, during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. New Mexico authorities said Wednesday they have recovered a lead projectile believed to have been fired from the gun used in the fatal movie-set shooting. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Alec Baldwin shooting: New details revealed by police 27.10.2021

New Mexico authorities briefed the media Wednesday about the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust." The sheriff said Alec Baldwin used a vintage Colt 45 revolver when he accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins.
EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Hamptons International Film Festival Chairman, Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic)

Alec Baldwin shooting: 'In Germany, live cartridges are not used on set' 22.10.2021

US actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer with a prop firearm on a movie set in New Mexico. How could that happen? DW spoke to Oliver Jürgen Rasch, a German gunsmith and armorer, about gun safety on set.

epa03924447 A handout picture provided by the Mexican state-run oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) on 25 October 2013 shows one of its platform in the Mexican state of Tabasco. Pemex lost 92.584 million Mexican pesos (7.121 million US dollars) during the first nine months of 2013, reported the company on 25 October 2013. Pemex made 31.361 Mexican pesos (2.412 million dollars) in the same period on 2012. EPA/PEMEX / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY |

Mexico's 'huge step backwards' on energy — and the environment 15.10.2021

Mexico's government wants to reverse the privatization of the energy sector that began in 2013, in order to provide stable prices. But critics say taxpayers and the environment will have to pay the price.
Cars line up to cross into the US at the US/Canada border on February 25, 2017, in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said there has been a significant increase over the past few months in the number of people illegally crossing the border, mostly in Quebec, Manitoba and British Columbia. / AFP / Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

Coronavirus digest: US to reopen land borders from November 13.10.2021

The United States plans to reopen its land borders with Canada and Mexico for those who are fully vaccinated. The frontiers have been closed for 19 months. Follow DW for the latest.
23.09.2021, Mexiko-Stadt - Eine Familie aus Haiti steht Schlange für einen Asylantrag in Mexiko. Zahlreiche Haitianer, die aus dem Süden in die mexikanische Hauptstadt angereist sind, hoffen auf Asyl in Mexiko, während sich die Lage an der Grenze zu USA zuspitzt. Aus Protest gegen die neuliche Abschiebung Tausender Migranten aus den USA nach Haiti hattte der US-Sondergesandte für das Land am 23.09. seinen Rücktritt eingereicht.

Guatemala: Police rescue 126 migrants trapped in a roadside container 09.10.2021

Most of the migrants were from Haiti and they had hoped to arrive in the US but instead would now be dropped off at the Honduras frontier. The US continues to deport thousands of migrants back to Haiti.
FILE - In this May 18, 2021 file photo, Cuban baseball player Cesar Prieto, front, walks on the field during a break from a training session at the Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, Cuba. The Cuban Baseball Federation confirmed late May 26 that Prieto defected a few hours after the squad arrived in Florida to participate in a qualifying tournament for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)

Why Cuban baseball players fled their country 06.10.2021

Half of Cuba's 24-member national team used this year's Under-23 Baseball World Cup in Mexico as a chance to flee the country's communist regime. They want to play professionally in the US, but not all of them will.

A collection of arrowheads are shown as part of the exhibition The Greatness of Mexico displaying for the first time in the country more than 800 pieces repatriated from abroad in the last three years and others that were in safekeeping and confiscation warehouses, at the Anthropology Museum in Mexico City, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Mexico: Museums display artifacts recovered from abroad 02.10.2021

Mexicans will see most items on display at the exhibition for the first time in their country. Pieces were returned from the US, Italy, France, Germany and the Netherlands.
(FILES) In this file photo a United States Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas on September 19, 2021. - Democratic US Senate leader Chuck Schumer urged President Joe Biden on September 21, 2021 to end mass deportations of Haitian migrants, describing the policy as a hateful and xenophobic hangover from Donald Trump's administration. I urge President Biden... to immediately put a stop to these expulsions, and to end this Title 42 policy at our southern border. We cannot continue these hateful and xenophobic Trump policies that disregard our refugee laws, Schumer said on the Senate floor. (Photo by PAUL RATJE / AFP)

Biden takes responsibility for treatment of Haitian migrants 24.09.2021

The US president has said the use of horses to confront Haitian refugees at the border with Mexico has been "outrageous" and has warned there will be consequences.
(210919) -- MEXICO CITY, Sept. 19, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the 6th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on Sept. 18, 2021. (Agencia Venezolana de Noticias/Handout via Xinhua)

Mexico finds a Latin American ally in Venezuela's Maduro 21.09.2021

Mexico is presenting itself as the new champion of Latin American integration. To do that, it appears willing to embrace the continent's isolated autocratic leftist leaders. But it's a risky move.
Show more articles