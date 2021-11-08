Mexico is a North American federal republic. With a territory covering nearly two million square kilometers, it is the fifth largest American country.

Its population of approximately 120 million makes it the most populous Spanish-speaking country in the world. In Mexico, drug trafficking and the ongoing war between the various powerful cartels are major concerns. The drug war which started in 2006 has left tens of thousands of people dead.