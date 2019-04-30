 US: Russia convinced Maduro to stay in Venezuela | News | DW | 30.04.2019

News

US: Russia convinced Maduro to stay in Venezuela

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said Maduro was ready to go into exile in Cuba but was persuaded by Russia to stay. President Donald Trump has called on Cuba to immediately cease its military support for Venezuela.

Venezuela politische Krise Ausschreitungen in Caracas (Getty Images/AFP/F. Barra)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that acting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had been preparing to go into exile in Cuba earlier in the day, but was convinced by Russia to stay in Venezuela.

"He had an airplane on the tarmac, he was ready to leave this morning as we understand it, and the Russians indicated that he should stay," he said without mentioning who had provided the information.

"He was headed for Havana."

Read more: How much influence does Cuba have over Venezuela?

The comments came after opposition supporters and government security forces clashed in Caracas in the wake of self-declared President Juan Guaido's call for the military to oust Maduro.

On late Tuesday, Maduro denied any intention of having planned to flee to Cuba.

"Mike Pompeo said that ... Maduro had a plane ready to take him to Cuba but the Russians prevented him from leaving the country. Mister Pompeo, please, this really is a joke," Maduro said.

Embargo threat

Separately, President Donald Trump threatened a "full and complete embargo" and sanctions on Cuba if the country refused to stop providing Venezuela with military support.

"If Cuban Troops and Militia do not immediately CEASE military and other operations for the purpose of causing death and destruction to the Constitution of Venezuela, a full and complete embargo, together with highest-level sanctions, will be placed on the island of Cuba," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Hopefully, all Cuban soldiers will promptly and peacefully return to their island!"

Watch video 01:09

Guaido calls for military uprising

'Your time is up': Bolton

Earlier, US National Security Adviser John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk, said Guaido enjoyed broad military support, but leaders had hesitated to abandon Maduro for fear of Cuban retaliation.

Read more: Neocon-led US Venezuela policy, rhetoric trigger deja vu effect

He took the unusual step of naming three key Venezuelan government figures that he claimed privately supported Guaido — Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, Chief Justice of the Venezuelan Supreme Court Maikel Moreno and Head of the Presidential Guard Ivan Rafael Hernandez Dala.

Shortly after he delivered his statement, Bolton released a tweet warning the three: "Your time is up. This is your last chance."

Propped up by Cuban 'thugs'

Bolton said that despite losing the support of the three men, Maduro was being propped up Russia and Cuba. He was especially critical of Cuban "colectivos," which he called gangs of motorcycle-riding "thugs" that were protecting important installations across Venezuela.

Read more: Venezuela's Guaido calls for uprising in video with troops

Asked if the US was considering a military intervention, Bolton, who is a staunch advocate of the Monroe Doctrine — a policy the US claims guarantees it the right to intervene throughout the Americas to ensure "a completely democratic hemisphere" — said that "all options are on the table."

Asked about the threat of Russian intervention, Bolton said the Trump administration had made it clear to Moscow just how seriously it views the situation. "We expect the Russians not to interfere with what is happening in Venezuela ." 

He once again signaled that after Maduro was ousted from power the US would set its sights on Cuba, which Bolton labeled part of the "troika of tyranny" in Latin America, alongside Venezuela and Nicaragua.

amp, js/cmk (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Watch video 00:34

Guaido: Venezuela in a state of occupation

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Venezuela: Coup or uprising? It depends on who you support

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido has made a new push to oust President Nicolas Maduro and has claimed he has the backing of parts of the army. As protesters face-off with security, the world reacts. (30.04.2019)  

Donald Trump: Russia must leave Venezuela

President Donald Trump called on Russia "to get out" of Venezuela while meeting Fabiana Rosales, the wife of interim leader Juan Guaido. In turn, Russia said its ties with Venezuela should be of no concern to others. (28.03.2019)  

Neocon-led US Venezuela policy, rhetoric trigger deja vu effect

There is a solid case to be made for regime change in Venezuela as advocated by the US and many of its allies. Still, scholars say, the US' record and some key Trump administration players are cause for concern. (05.02.2019)  

Is Cuba really pulling the strings in Venezuela?

As the crisis in Venezuela worsens, Cuba continues to throw its support behind the government in Caracas. How much influence does Havana hold over President Nicolas Maduro? (08.08.2017)  

US's Bolton appears to threaten Venezuela with: '5,000 troops to Colombia'

US National Security Advisor John Bolton has stirred speculation after observers noticed "5,000 troops to Colombia" scrawled on his notepad. Accidental or not, it sends a signal to Venezuela's leadership. (29.01.2019)  

How much influence does Cuba have over Venezuela?

The United States has accused Cuba of controlling Venezuela's political elite, its army and its intelligence services. Havana denies the claims and has called on Washington to provide evidence. (09.03.2019)  

Venezuela's opposition leader says he's ready to replace Nicolas Maduro

Juan Guaido said the constitution granted him the power to head a transitional government. The opposition is reportedly planning to extend an olive branch to the regime's army defectors. (12.01.2019)  

Uprising shows instability of Nicolas Maduro's Venezuela

A small group of Venezuelan soldiers have apparently failed in their attempt to overthrow the regime. Observers say the uprising demonstrates how unstable Venezuela's political situation has become. (22.01.2019)  

Russia sends military planes to Venezuela

Russia has emerged as a key ally of acting President Nicolas Maduro. Two planes, reportedly carrying military supplies and troops, have landed in Caracas. (25.03.2019)  

What's at stake for Russia in Venezuela?

Russia could lose a lot if Nicolas Maduro is ousted in Venezuela. Moscow's massive loans to Caracas are only one piece of the puzzle — Venezuelan oil reserves could bring down the price of oil and upset Russia's economy. (26.01.2019)  

Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega blames crisis on US-backed 'coup'

After months of deadly anti-government protests, Nicaragua's embattled president denied any "persecution" has taken place. In an exclusive interview with DW, Daniel Ortega called the crisis a "coup" financed by the US. (10.09.2018)  

Venezuela's Guaido calls for uprising in video with troops

Crowds have gathered in Caracas after Juan Guaido called on citizens and the military to rise up against President Nicolas Maduro. Speaking with DW, the opposition leader said the "armed forces are not with Maduro." (30.04.2019)  

Guaido: Venezuela in a state of occupation  

Guaido calls for military uprising  

Venezuela politische Krise Ausschreitungen in Caracas

Venezuela: Coup or uprising? It depends on who you support 30.04.2019

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido has made a new push to oust President Nicolas Maduro, claiming he has the backing of parts of the army. As protesters face off with security, the world reacts.

Venezuela Juan Guaido vor Airforce Base La Carlota in Caracas

Venezuela: Guaido urges military to join May 1 protest 01.05.2019

Thousands of opposition supporters have clashed with police in Venezuela after self-declared president, Juan Guaido, called for a military uprising. Guaido has called for protests to continue on the May Day holiday.

Venezuela politische Krise Ausschreitungen in Caracas

Venezuela's Guaido calls for uprising in video with troops 30.04.2019

Crowds have gathered in Caracas after Juan Guaido called on citizens and the military to rise up against President Nicolas Maduro. Speaking with DW, the opposition leader said the "armed forces are not with Maduro."

