Russia sends military planes to Venezuela

Russia has emerged as a key ally of acting President Nicolas Maduro. Two planes, reportedly carrying military supplies and troops, have landed in Caracas.
Two planes loaded with Russian soldiers and military equipment landed in Venezuela at the weekend, officials said.
The delivery is part of ongoing cooperation between the two nations.
What we know so far
Read more: What's at stake for Russia in Venezuela?
Key ally: Venezuela's acting President Nicolas Maduro believes the US is attempting to overthrow the government through military means and install opposition leader Juan Guaido. Russia has emerged as a key ally of Maduro in his efforts to maintain his grip on power.
Previous deliveries: Russia already sent two Tu-160 strategic bombers to Venezuelain December to support Maduro. Three months ago the two nations held military exercises in Venezuela, which were criticized by Washington as Russian encroachment in the region.
Holding on: Acting president Maduro has refused to step down despite dozens of nations pressuring him to do so. In January, Guaido declared himself interim president, saying elections in 2018 were rigged.
aw/se (AP, Reuters, AFP)
Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.
The US has targeted six officials it says oversaw efforts to block humanitarian aid deliveries into Venezuela. Meanwhile, Venezuela's vice president got a warm Russian welcome in Moscow. (01.03.2019)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have been making a diplomatic show of their friendship, leaving Washington wary of Russia's participation in a Venezuelan military exercise. (12.12.2018)
Russia could lose a lot if Nicolas Maduro is ousted in Venezuela. Moscow's massive loans to Caracas are only one piece of the puzzle — Venezuelan oil reserves could bring down the price of oil and upset Russia's economy. (26.01.2019)
A Moscow security official says he believes the United States is planning a military intervention in Venezuela. The claim comes after US reporters accused the Venezuelan government of holding them against their will. (26.02.2019)
The United States and Russia are odds over the power struggle unfolding in Venezuela. As the two traditional rivals vie for influence, China has been quietly growing its footprint in the region, says Alexander Busch. (13.02.2019)
Russia blocked a US resolution on Venezuela in the UN, claiming the document was "written for regime change." In a video column for DW, Uruguay's former-President Jose Mujica urged the EU to push for talks in Venezuela. (01.03.2019)