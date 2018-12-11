 Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers to Venezuela | World| Breakings news and perspectives from around the globe | DW | 12.12.2018

World

Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers to Venezuela

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have been making a diplomatic show of their friendship, leaving Washington wary of Russia's participation in a Venezuelan military exercise.

Russian Tu-160 bomber in Caracas, Venezuela (Getty Images/AFP/F. Parra)

A few Russian state media journalists enjoyed the opportunity to take selfies with a nuclear-capable bomber on Monday when two Russian Tupolev Tu-160s — their NATO code name is Blackjack — landed at Maiquetia airport near Caracas. The planes had flown almost 10,000 kilometers (6,213 miles) from their base in Saratov, accompanied by Norwegian fighter planes for part of the stretch.

Russian pilots have given the supersonic bombers the charming nickname "white swan" — but their cargo is deadly. The Tu-160 can fly long distances without refueling, and it can also be equipped with numerous nuclear cruise missiles and bombs.

Finger-pointing and malice

The US government does not share the Russian reporters' obvious enthusiasm at the arrival of the bombers. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is not known for his diplomatic nature, but even taking that into account, his reaction to the Russian bombers' flight to a Russian-Venezuelan military exercise was harsh and clear. Pompeo writes on Twitter that Russia has sent its two planes halfway around the world. "The Russian government has sent bombers halfway around the world to Venezuela. The Russian and Venezuelan people should see this for what it is: two corrupt governments squandering public funds, and squelching liberty and freedom while their people suffer," he wrote on Twitter.

Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov responded on Tuesday, saying that Pompeo's words were "highly undiplomatic" and "completely inappropriate." Concerning the idea that Russia is squandering money, the Kremlin spokesman said a country that could feed the hungry across Africa "with half of its defense budget should not take the liberty to make such a remark."

Read more: Maduro and Putin — United by oil and isolation

Watch video 02:49
Now live
02:49 mins.

Daily life in Venezuela's cash-strapped economy

No Cuba crisis

The battle of words between Moscow and Washington is reminiscent of the Cold War. The two superpowers are "official military opponents again," says Danish peace researcher Hans Kristensen director of the Washington-based Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS).

There is virtually no trusting communication between the US and Russia, he told DW, adding that both sides are "noisily beating their chests," trying to signal deterrence. Many small steps add up to a small Cold War, he said. "That's a worrying trend."

Moscow also sent the bombers at a noteworthy time, Kristensen said. "There were similar bomber operations in 2008, during the Georgia war." At the same time, there is speculation about troop reinforcements on the Ukrainian border after the tensions increased in the Sea of Azov, he said — but warned against panicking. It is not the first time Russian planes have participated in such a military exercise, he said. "There is currently nothing at stake in this part of the world. We are far from a Cuba crisis."

Vladimir Putin at a 2005 Russian-Chinese military maneuver (picture-alliance/dpa)

Putin at a 2005 Russian-Chinese military maneuver

US worried about its backyard

Pentagon spokesman Robert Manning sharply criticized Moscow while at the same time underlining Washington's civilian aid in the region. "Our focus on South America is different," he said. "While Russia sends bombers, we provide a hospital ship." 

 The "USNS Comfort" has been underway along the South American coast and in the Caribbean since October, helping provide medical aid to Venezuelan refugees. Russia sends "bomber aircraft instead of humanitarian assistance," Manning said. About 20,000 people were examined and 600 operations carried out over eight weeks on the ship currently anchored off the coast of Honduras, according to US information.

It is a clear sign that the US is "on the side of the Venezuelan people in a moment of need," Manning said. The country has suffered from inflation and hunger for years, and almost 2.5 million Venezuelans have left their country since 2014. President Nicolas Maduro has driven the world's oil-richest country into isolation with socialist slogans and autocratic politics.

Read more: Maduro visits Moscow to ask for more money

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Russian President Vladimir Putin (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Shemetov)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting outside Moscow in early December

Russia, friend and strategic partner

"Venezuela and Russia are peacemakers, not warmongers," argued Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, adding that no one should worry about the nuclear bombers in Caracas. "We are preparing to defend Venezuela to the last square centimeter, and we will do that with our friends, because we have friends in the world," he said, a barb directed at the US.

Maduro visited his counterpart Putin in Moscow just a few days ago, underlining the friendship with Russia. The Russian president recently threatened countermeasures should the US withdraw from the INF treaty on medium-range missiles. In Russia, there was talk of stationing missiles in Latin America, and Venezuela was mentioned as a possible base. So is this the Cuba crisis reloaded after all? Putin's spokesman dismissed the idea. At this point in time, it is out of the question for Venezuela, too: the constitution forbids a foreign base in the country.

  • Protests in Venezuela

    Venezuela on the brink

    The last straw

    Violent protests erupted across the country following a Supreme Court decision in late March 2017 to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands took to the streets to call for new elections and dozens died in clashes with security forces.

  • Empty shelves at grocery store

    Venezuela on the brink

    Starvation a growing problem

    Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

  • Colombians gathering medical supplies

    Venezuela on the brink

    Health care crisis 'reminiscent of war zones'

    In Colombia, Venezuelans are collecting medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals around the country have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

  • Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Miraflores)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Venezuela's National Assembly seizes power from opposition-led congress

    Venezuela's pro-government constituent National Assembly was established in July of 2017. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

  • Angela Merkel meets Venezuelan opposition lawmakers in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Western powers slap sanctions Venezuela's ruling officials

    In response to the ongoing political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US has blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and frozen all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU, meanwhile, has banned arms sales to the country and is lining up to freeze assets and impose travel restrictions.

  • Venezuela helds two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were overdue since 2016. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Cubillos)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Government victorious in regional elections

    In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were overdue since 2016. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the contest, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

  • Venezuela Opposition Protest 100 Bolivar Geldschein (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Cubillos)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Debt default looms

    Last November the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning, as officials met with creditors to hammer out a deal to keep the country from defaulting on its debt — estimated to be up to $150 billion (€127 billion). US and EU sanctions, however, have limited the chance of an agreement. Creditors will almost certainly go after the country's oil reserves.

  • Oscar Perez, Maduro's enemy number one, was found and killed by police in the Caracas neighborhood of El Junquito. (Getty Images/AFP/I. Zugasti)

    Venezuela on the brink

    The 'massacre of El Junquito'

    In January, Oscar Perez, Maduro's enemy number one, was found by police in the Caracas neighborhood of El Junquito. The ex-cop had been on the run since he launched grenades at government buildings in the wake of the 2017 protests. The government labeled him a "terrorist." Perez and six other rebels were killed in the ambush, which the opposition denounced as an "extrajudicial killing."

  • Presidential elections scheduled for May 20 (Getty Images/AFP/F. Parra)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Presidential elections scheduled

    The new National Assembly announced in January that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections on April 22. The electoral authority, CNE, later moved the date to May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote.

  • Venezuela Wahlen (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Cubillos)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Maduro wins

    Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term on May 20 with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to the election body. However, the MUD opposition alliance, which boycotted the vote, put turn out at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States called the elections neither free nor fair.

    Author: Kathleen Schuster


