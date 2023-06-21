  1. Skip to content
Peter Hille Bonn 0051
Image: Ayse Tasci/DW

Peter Hille

Peter Hille is a radio, video, and online reporter with a strong background in African affairs.

Peter Hille is a radio, video and online reporter with a strong background in African affairs. He has been focusing on development aid policies, media developments and field reporting on German politics and society.

Peter works mainly as a multimedia reporter and editor dealing with developments in German politics and society.

He has been with DW since 2005, and "moonlights" at the DW Academy for media training as a trainer for aspiring journalists from around the world.

Featured stories by Peter Hille

A computer screen with the home page of the artificial intelligence OpenAI web site

AI: Chatbots replace journalists

Will chatbots sound the death knell for human-made media content?
MediaJune 21, 2023
Several individuals in bright clothing among piles of millet during harvest

Is Germany about to cut its global development spending?

Germany spent more on development aid than ever before in 2022. But now, that money could run out.
PoliticsJune 15, 2023
Six people were killed in the attack in Solingen

Far-right terror attack in Solingen: 30 years later

Relatives remember the five people killed in an arson attack by far-right terrorists in Germany in 1993.
SocietyMay 28, 2023
Stories by Peter Hille

A migrant looks through a fence as others wait in a line to be registered inside a refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia, outside Nicosia, Cyprus

EU asylum policy: Will Germany agree to get tough?

EU interior ministers are set to debate plans for stricter asylum rules. Will Germany throw a spanner in the works?
PoliticsJune 8, 2023
A participant of a neo-Nazi march

Right-wing terror in Germany: A timeline

Estimates suggest that more 200 people have died in far-right attacks in Germany since 1990. Here's an overview.
PoliticsMay 30, 2023
A 75-year-old woman, part of the so-called "United Patriots" terror group, appears in court accompanied by armed police in the Germany city of Koblenz.

German far-right group on trial over coup plans

They are accused of planning to overthrow the government — now, five suspected terrorists are facing trial.
CrimeMay 17, 2023
Max Teske and Laura Nickel at the demonstration with microphone and text sheet

In Germany, far-right violence increasing in school life

Each day, five people are victims of far-right attacks in Germany. Alarmingly, violence is on the rise among the youth.
SocietyMay 14, 2023
Child reaching for chocolate candy

Germany steps up fight against child obesity

One in six children in Germany is overweight. Now, there's a proposals to ban advertising for junkfood.
PoliticsMarch 3, 2023
Volunteers in Berlin at a collection point for earthquake victims

Turks in Germany send help to earthquake zone

Following the severe earthquake in southern Turkey, many people of Turkish origin in Germany fear for their relatives.
SocietyFebruary 7, 2023
