Oliver Pieper | Analysis & Reports
Oliver Pieper

Reporter on German politics and society, as well as South American affairs.

Oliver likes to focus on personal stories that show how big politics affects people's everyday lives.

Former radio host, then media development worker in Ecuador, and now a reporter for DW's online output, Oliver likes to focus on personal stories that show how big politics affects people's everyday lives.

As a field reporter in Germany, Oliver likes to get close to people and find out what drives them.

He also frequently writes analyses and explainers shedding light on current affairs developments in his favorite world region: Latin America.  

Oliver Pieper has experienced first-hand how foreign countries perceive Germany, at the center of Europe, and also how Germans think about other regions of the world. Arguably, that's the best prerequisite for asking questions that are of particular interest to DW users.

Featured stories by Oliver Pieper

Online pornography messes up the minds of minors: experts

Psychologists say explicit content, widely accessible online, is causing major harm to impressionable young people.
SocietyApril 8, 2023
Donald Trump's ongoing legal jeopardy

The former US president is facing charges for paying hush money to a porn star. But his legal woes don't end there.
CrimeApril 4, 2023
Amnesty International: Spotlight on Iran, Myanmar, Ukraine

The group's focus is on Russia's war against Ukraine, the crackdown on protests in Iran and the situation in Myanmar.
Human RightsMarch 28, 2023
Stories by Oliver Pieper

Europe grapples with crackdowns on Last Generation protests

Europe grapples with Last Generation climate protests

Germany recruits care aides from Latin America

Ron DeSantis — Trump's biggest Republican rival?

Germany struggles to recruit rural doctors

Germany debates funding for refugees

