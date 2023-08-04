Former radio host, then media development worker in Ecuador, and now a reporter for DW's online output, Oliver likes to focus on personal stories that show how big politics affects people's everyday lives.

As a field reporter in Germany, Oliver likes to get close to people and find out what drives them.

He also frequently writes analyses and explainers shedding light on current affairs developments in his favorite world region: Latin America.

Oliver Pieper has experienced first-hand how foreign countries perceive Germany, at the center of Europe, and also how Germans think about other regions of the world. Arguably, that's the best prerequisite for asking questions that are of particular interest to DW users.