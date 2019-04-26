Venezuela's Guaido calls for uprising in video with troops

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Tuesday called for a military uprising to oust acting President Nicolas Maduro, in a video posted alongside soldiers and opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez, who is under house arrest.

In the three-minute video shot early on Tuesday, Guaido, the self-declared president and leader of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, said the "final phase" had begun to end Maduro’s "usurpation" of the constitution.

"The national armed forces have taken the correct decision, and they are counting on the support of the Venezuelan people," he said from the Caracas air base La Carlota, adding that he had met with military units.

Lopez, a leading opposition figure, wrote on Twitter that had been released from house arrest by the military under the constitutional orders of Guaido.

"This is the moment of all Venezuelans, those in uniform and those who aren't," said Lopez in his first public appearance since being detained in 2014 for leading anti-government protests. "Everyone should come to the streets, in peace."

Venezuelan Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez wrote on Twitter that the government was "confronting and deactivating a small group of military traitors" backing a coup against the state.

In January, Guaido invoked the constitution to proclaim himself interim president, arguing that Maduro's re-election in 2018 was illegitimate. Around 50 countries have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.

The video came as Guaido has called for "the largest march in Venezuela's history" on Wednesday, May 1.

"People of Venezuela, it is necessary that we take to the streets, to support democratic forces and recover our freedom. Organized and together the main military units have been mobilized," he wrote on Twitter.