 Venezuelan opposition envoy appeals to OAS for help | News | DW | 24.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Venezuelan opposition envoy appeals to OAS for help

Gustavo Tarre called on the Organization of American States to help with the "reconstruction of Venezuela." His address came days after Nicolas Maduro called for a celebration for Venezuela's departure from the OAS.

Gustavo Tarre (Getty Images/AFP/B. Smialowski)

Gustavo Tarre, an envoy representing Venezuela's opposition, addressed the Organization of American States (OAS) on Tuesday, calling on the body to help rebuild the country from "tyranny" under acting President Nicolas Maduro.

The speech in Washington came exactly three months after Juan Guaido, the leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, declared himself the country's interim president.

"The reconstruction of Venezuela will need a very important international collaboration and we think the OAS can be a center of coordination and instrumentation of that aid," Tarre tweeted before the meeting, which was due to discuss Guaido's plans for Venezuela's future.

Tarre's address came days after Maduro's government announced rallies to "celebrate" Venezuela's departure from the OAS, which it regards as representing US interests.

Tarre, who was recognized as Venezuela's representative earlier this month, said he plans to keep attending OAS sessions.

The United States and most of the regional group's 34 member states recognize Guaido as Venezuela's interim leader, claiming Maduro was not legitimately re-elected in 2018 because opposition candidates were barred from running.

However, ambassadors from at least four Caribbean countries — Barbados, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago — left the room before Tarre spoke to signify their opposition to the OAS' recognition of him as Venezuela's representative.

dv/amp (AP, AFP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

How to resolve the Venezuelan debt conundrum

With the US and other countries throwing their weight behind Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate leader, time seems up for the Maduro government. But keeping the debt-ridden country afloat will prove a massive task. (13.02.2019)  

OAS votes to recognize Juan Guaido's ambassador

Relations between the OAS and Nicolas Maduro's government have been strained since Venezuela's acting president withdrew his country from the bloc. Gustavo Tarre is set to become the country's new ambassador. (10.04.2019)  

Venezuela expels top US diplomats

President Nicolas Maduro accused envoy Todd Robinson of a "military conspiracy" after new US sanctions were imposed. Maduro was re-elected on Sunday in a widely contested vote. (22.05.2018)  

Venezuela's Juan Guaido: Who is the interim president?

Despite declaring himself the interim president, Juan Guaido is not a household name in Venezuela's opposition, but he has been at the forefront of one of the boldest moves against Nicolas Maduro. How did he get there? (24.01.2019)  

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declares himself acting president

Opposition leader Juan Guaido has declared himself acting president after urging supporters to take to the streets in an effort to oust President Nicolas Maduro. The US swiftly signaled its support for the move. (23.01.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Washington, D.C Sitz OAS

OAS votes to recognize Juan Guaido's ambassador 10.04.2019

Relations between the OAS and Nicolas Maduro's government have been strained since Venezuela's acting president withdrew his country from the bloc. Gustavo Tarre is set to become the country's new ambassador.

Venezuela LKWs des Roten Kreuzes mit Hilfsgütern außerhalb von Caracas

First Red Cross aid delivery arrives in Venezuela 16.04.2019

Two dozen tons of medical supplies arrived in Caracas, after Nicolas Maduro granted the Red Cross permission to deliver the aid. A recent report found the country's health system to be in "utter collapse."

Venezuela Caracas Juan Guaido

EU condemns Venezuela stripping Juan Guaido of immunity 04.04.2019

The EU warned that an attempt to prosecute the opposition leader would lead to an "escalation of tensions" in Venezuela. Earlier this week, a body tied to President Nicolas Maduro paved the way for Guaido to be arrested.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  