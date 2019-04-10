Venezuelan opposition envoy appeals to OAS for help

Gustavo Tarre, an envoy representing Venezuela's opposition, addressed the Organization of American States (OAS) on Tuesday, calling on the body to help rebuild the country from "tyranny" under acting President Nicolas Maduro.

The speech in Washington came exactly three months after Juan Guaido, the leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, declared himself the country's interim president.

"The reconstruction of Venezuela will need a very important international collaboration and we think the OAS can be a center of coordination and instrumentation of that aid," Tarre tweeted before the meeting, which was due to discuss Guaido's plans for Venezuela's future.

Tarre's address came days after Maduro's government announced rallies to "celebrate" Venezuela's departure from the OAS, which it regards as representing US interests.

Tarre, who was recognized as Venezuela's representative earlier this month, said he plans to keep attending OAS sessions.

The United States and most of the regional group's 34 member states recognize Guaido as Venezuela's interim leader, claiming Maduro was not legitimately re-elected in 2018 because opposition candidates were barred from running.

However, ambassadors from at least four Caribbean countries — Barbados, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago — left the room before Tarre spoke to signify their opposition to the OAS' recognition of him as Venezuela's representative.

dv/amp (AP, AFP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.