OAS votes to recognize Juan Guaido's ambassador

Relations between the OAS and Nicolas Maduro's government have been strained since Venezuela's acting president withdrew his country from the bloc. Gustavo Tarre is set to become the country's new ambassador.
The members of the Organization of American States (OAS) voted on Tuesday to recognize Juan Guaido's ambassador as the country's official representative to the organization.
The move solidifies acting-president Nicolas Maduro's exit from the regional body, further isolating Venezuela from its neighbors.
The OAS is the second multilateral organization in the hemisphere to recognize representatives designated by Guaido, after the Inter-American Development Bank accepted Ricardo Hausmann as its Venezuelan envoy last month.
With 18 votes in favor, nine against, six abstentions and one absence, the OAS confirmed Gustavo Tarre as Venezuela's new delegate.
Tarre told reporters he will take over the job after he delivers his credential letter to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro on Wednesday.
"It means the usurpation of the Venezuelan seat (at the OAS) has ended," he said.
Read more: Venezuela crisis: Is Cuba's oil supply under threat?
OAS exit
Venezuela's foreign ministry condemned to the vote, saying the bloc was supporting a coup against Maduro.
"With the illegitimate acceptance of a political puppet ... the OAS is supporting the coup d'etat plan that began on January 23," the ministry said, alluding to the date when Guaido proclaimed his interim presidency.
Venezuela has been a part of the OAS as a founding member in 1948. But in recent years, ties to the regional group became strained as members sharply criticized Maduro's government and human rights abuses in the South American country.
In 2017, Venezuela announced it would be leaving the bloc, accusing the OAS of pushing for an intervention against Maduro. The withdrawal, the first time of any in the bloc's history, would not take place until 2 years after the announcement or April 27, 2019.
On Tuesday, Maduro's OAS representative Asbina Marin said the recognition proved that Maduro's move to leave the bloc was "the right decision."
jcg/aw (EFE, AFP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Opponents of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro staged a large protest in east Caracas following power and water outages and cellphone disruptions. Elsewhere in the city, a smaller crowd of regime supporters danced the salsa. (06.04.2019)
The US has upped its efforts to push out President Nicolas Maduro with further sanctions on the Venezuelan oil industry. It comes after opposition leader Juan Guaido was stripped of parliamentary immunity. (06.04.2019)
Berlin has accused the Maduro regime of attempting to "undermine the country's democratic forces." Venezuela's self-declared president told supporters that if the regime tried to kidnap him they would act forcefully. (03.04.2019)
After a blockade on aid entering Venezuela, the International Red Cross will be able to bring supplies into the country in two weeks. The announcement comes as Venezuela experiences its third major blackout in a month. (30.03.2019)
For the first time in its 69-year history, a member of the Organization of American States has said it will leave. Caracas accuses the bloc of being a pawn of the US, claiming protesters are attempting a US-backed coup. (27.04.2017)