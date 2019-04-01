Germany rejects Venezuela's attempt to prosecute Guaido

Berlin has accused the Maduro regime of attempting to "undermine the country's democratic forces." Venezuela's self-declared president told supporters that if the regime tried to kidnap him: "We will act forcefully."
The German government on Wednesday condemned a Venezuelan body's decision to strip self-declared President Juan Guaido of immunity from prosecution.
The Constituent Assembly, a body bound to acting President Nicolas Maduro, earlier this week stripped opposition leader Guaido of legal immunity, opening him up to prosecution in loyalist courts.
What the German government said:
'They don't care'
The president of the Constituent Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, accused opposition leader Guaido of inciting a civil war, saying: "They don't care about deaths. They don't have the slightest idea of what the consequences of war are for a country."
Cabello was making reference to a regime claim that aims to discredit the opposition by accusing them of working for the US government, which Maduro claims is orchestrating a conspiracy to oust him.
Guaido rejected moves to remove his immunity to prosecution, saying: "If the regime dares to kidnap me and stage a coup, we will act forcefully. The dictator is only left with brute force."
Power struggle
In January, then-opposition lawmaker Guaido declared himself president of Venezuela in a stunning move that undermined Maduro's authority in the country.
The US immediately recognized him as the legitimate president of the oil-rich, cash-strapped country. Shortly after, Germany and other Western countries recognized him. But Maduro's regime continues to enjoy support from countries such as Russia, China and Turkey.
