 Venezuela: Pro-Maduro lawmakers strip Juan Guaido of parliamentary immunity | News | DW | 03.04.2019

News

Venezuela's self-declared interim president has been stripped of his immunity from prosecution. The government-controlled Constituent Assembly also authorized a high court to criminally prosecute Guaido.

National Assembly President Juan Guaido, who declared himself interim president of Venezuela, leads a session of the opposition-controlled assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 11, 2019 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Verdugo)

Venezuela's Constituent Assembly stripped opposition leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself acting president in January, of his parliamentary immunity Tuesday.

The move by the assembly, which is loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, paves the way for Guaido's prosecution and potential arrest.

What we know so far

  • The Constituent Assembly voted unanimously to strip the self-proclaimed president of his immunity from prosecution.
  • Venezuela's Supreme Court of justice ordered the assembly to do so after Guaido violated an order banning him from leaving the country while under investigation.
  • Under the constitution, withdrawing a lawmaker's immunity requires approval from the National Assembly. But the opposition-controlled chamber has not approved the decision.
Watch video 01:53

Juan Guaido: 'Time is running out for Maduro'

'This is inquisition'

Diosdado Cabello, president of the Constituent Assembly, accused Guaido and the opposition of naively inviting a foreign invasion and inciting a civil war. 

"They don't care about deaths," said Cabello, who was involved in Hugo Chavez's return to power after a 2002 coup. "They don't have the slightest idea of what the consequences of war are for a country."

Earlier Tuesday, Guaido dismissed the high court and Constituent Assembly as illegitimate and continued his calls for Maduro to resign as president.

"They can try to kidnap me," the self-declared president said. "You know how the regime acts. This is not even persecution. This is inquisition."

dv/amp (AFP, AP, dpa)

