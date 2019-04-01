Venezuela: Pro-Maduro lawmakers strip Juan Guaido of parliamentary immunity

Venezuela's Constituent Assembly stripped opposition leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself acting president in January, of his parliamentary immunity Tuesday.

The move by the assembly, which is loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, paves the way for Guaido's prosecution and potential arrest.

What we know so far

The Constituent Assembly voted unanimously to strip the self-proclaimed president of his immunity from prosecution.

Venezuela's Supreme Court of justice ordered the assembly to do so after Guaido violated an order banning him from leaving the country while under investigation.

Under the constitution, withdrawing a lawmaker's immunity requires approval from the National Assembly. But the opposition-controlled chamber has not approved the decision.

Watch video 01:53 Share Guaido: 'Time is running out for Maduro' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3DDXT Juan Guaido: 'Time is running out for Maduro'

'This is inquisition'

Diosdado Cabello, president of the Constituent Assembly, accused Guaido and the opposition of naively inviting a foreign invasion and inciting a civil war.

"They don't care about deaths," said Cabello, who was involved in Hugo Chavez's return to power after a 2002 coup. "They don't have the slightest idea of what the consequences of war are for a country."

Earlier Tuesday, Guaido dismissed the high court and Constituent Assembly as illegitimate and continued his calls for Maduro to resign as president.

"They can try to kidnap me," the self-declared president said. "You know how the regime acts. This is not even persecution. This is inquisition."

dv/amp (AFP, AP, dpa)