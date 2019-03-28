Venezuela's Juan Guaido barred from public office for 15 years

Venezuela's opposition leader and self-declared president, Juan Guaido, cannot hold public office for 15 years, the country's auditor general said Thursday.

"[Guaido] has carried out public duties that were not accorded to him and committed acts together with foreign governments that have harmed the Venezuelan people," Auditor General Elvis Amoroso said.

He also cited alleged irregularities in Guaido's personal financial disclosures and his spending records for the decision.

The 15-year sentence is the maximum penalty for public servants who commit irregularities.

Amoroso launched an audit of Guaido in February after accusing him of lying on his financial disclosures and receiving funds from illegitimate sources.

More than 50 countries, including the United States and Germany, recognize Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.

Read more: Venezuela's Juan Guaido: Who is the interim president?

amp/jm (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)

