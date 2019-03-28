 Venezuela′s Juan Guaido barred from public office for 15 years | News | DW | 28.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Venezuela's Juan Guaido barred from public office for 15 years

Venezuela's auditor general has stripped the country's opposition leader and self-declared president Juan Guaido of holding public posts.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures as he speaks during a meeting with political leaders in Caracas, Venezuela, March 27, 2019 (Reuters/I. Alvarado)

Venezuela's opposition leader and self-declared president, Juan Guaido, cannot hold public office for 15 years, the country's auditor general said Thursday.

"[Guaido] has carried out public duties that were not accorded to him and committed acts together with foreign governments that have harmed the Venezuelan people," Auditor General Elvis Amoroso said.

He also cited alleged irregularities in Guaido's personal financial disclosures and his spending records for the decision.

The 15-year sentence is the maximum penalty for public servants who commit irregularities.

Amoroso launched an audit of Guaido in February after accusing him of lying on his financial disclosures and receiving funds from illegitimate sources.

More than 50 countries, including the United States and Germany, recognize Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.

Read more: Venezuela's Juan Guaido: Who is the interim president?

amp/jm (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Venezuela's Juan Guaido: Who is the interim president?

Despite declaring himself the interim president, Juan Guaido is not a household name in Venezuela's opposition, but he has been at the forefront of one of the boldest moves against Nicolas Maduro. How did he get there? (24.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

USA, Washington: Treffen zwischen Pence, Trump und Fabiana Rosales

Donald Trump: Russia must leave Venezuela 28.03.2019

President Donald Trump called on Russia "to get out" of Venezuela while meeting Fabiana Rosales, the wife of interim leader Juan Guaido. In turn, Russia said its ties with Venezuela should be of no concern to others.

Venezuela Sukhoi SU-30 während Manöver

Russia defends troops in Venezuela 26.03.2019

The military presence "is regulated by an agreement" between Moscow and Caracas, said the foreign ministry. Opposition leader Juan Guaido has rejected the deployment, saying it violates the constitution.

Venezuela Kundgebung und Protest von Juan Guaido in Guacara NEU

Venezuela: Juan Guaido launches 'new phase' of anti-Maduro push 17.03.2019

The opposition leader has embarked on a national tour under the banner "Operation Liberty" to rally support for widespread protest against acting President Nicolas Maduro. But government supporters aren't staying silent.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  