Venezuela crisis: How the world sees it

Venezuela's opposition leader and president of the National Assembly, Juan Guaido, stunned the world on Wednesday when he declared himself acting president.

The move has split opinion in the international community, with some countries recognizing the 35-year-old as president, several voicing support for President Nicolas Maduro, and others calling for fresh elections.

Countries that recognize Guaido:

United States: President Donald Trump declared Guaido the legitimate president on Twitter. He also pledged US "economic and diplomatic power to press for the restoration of Venezuelan democracy."

Lima Group: Thirteen of the bloc's 14 members — Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Saint Lucia — recognized the move in a joint statement.

Organization of American States: OAS President Luis Almagro welcomed Guaido's announcement on Twitter. The union includes all 35 independent countries in the Americas.

Canada: Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland declared her country's support for Guadio, telling DW that Canada "recognizes and expresses our full support for the interm presidency of Venezuela."

Countries that support Maduro:

Cuba: Maduro's long-time socialist ally said it backed Maduro against the "coup attempt." Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said the Venezuelan president would "prevail against the imperialist intervention."

Bolivia: Leftist President also wrote on Twitter: "The claws of imperialism are again trying to deal a death blow to democracy and self-determination:"

Mexico: The government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador refused to sign the Lima Group statement and instead said it would continue recognizing Maduro as president.

Russia: Lawmakers slammed the US decision to recognize Guaido and accused Washington of orchestrating a "coup:"

How did Europe react?

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said: "We call on all actors in Venezuela to exercise prudence and renounce violence."

Maas also said the EU would release a joint statement later Thursday.

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, called for "free and credible elections" on behalf of all 28 EU member states. The bloc did not recognize Guaido as president.

Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, which represents the EU member governments, said separately that "unlike Maduro," Guaido has "a democratic mandate from Venezuelan citizens" because he was elected to Venezuela's parliament. Tusk called for a united response from EU countries that "supports democratic forces."

Venezuela on the brink The last straw Violent protests erupted across the country following a Supreme Court decision in late March 2017 to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands took to the streets to call for new elections and dozens died in clashes with security forces.

Venezuela on the brink Starvation a growing problem Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

Venezuela on the brink Health care crisis 'reminiscent of war zones' In Colombia, Venezuelans are collecting medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals around the country have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

Venezuela on the brink Venezuela's Constituent Assembly seizes power from opposition-led congress Venezuela's pro-government constituent Constituent Assembly was established in July of 2017. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

Venezuela on the brink Western powers slap sanctions Venezuela's ruling officials In response to the ongoing political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US has blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and frozen all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU, meanwhile, has banned arms sales to the country and is lining up to freeze assets and impose travel restrictions.

Venezuela on the brink Government victorious in regional elections In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were overdue since 2016. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the contest, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

Venezuela on the brink Debt default looms Last November the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning, as officials met with creditors to hammer out a deal to keep the country from defaulting on its debt — estimated to be up to $150 billion (€127 billion). US and EU sanctions, however, have limited the chance of an agreement. Creditors will almost certainly go after the country's oil reserves.

Venezuela on the brink The 'massacre of El Junquito' In January, Oscar Perez, Maduro's enemy number one, was found by police in the Caracas neighborhood of El Junquito. The ex-cop had been on the run since he launched grenades at government buildings in the wake of the 2017 protests. The government labeled him a "terrorist." Perez and six other rebels were killed in the ambush, which the opposition denounced as an "extrajudicial killing."

Venezuela on the brink Presidential elections scheduled The new National Assembly announced in January that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections on April 22. The electoral authority, CNE, later moved the date to May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote.

Venezuela on the brink Maduro wins ... Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term on May 20 with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to the election body. However, the MUD opposition alliance, which boycotted the vote, put turn out at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States called the elections neither free nor fair.

Venezuela on the brink ... Guaido assumes power On January 23, 2019, parliament president Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela — a move that was quickly recognised by US President Trump. However, Maduro called it a "coup" and insisted he was going nowhere. Author: Kathleen Schuster



