Cuba is a state in the Carribbean, located 150 kilometers (93 miles) from the coast of Florida, US. The former Spanish colony has been a Marxist-Leninist one-Party republic since 1962.

Cuba has 11 Million inhabitants, its society is multiethnic. Ist largest city, Havana, is also the capital. In the 1950 left-wing revoloutionaries around Fidel Castro and Che Guevara brought about a socialist Revolution. This page is an automatic compilation of all DW content related to Cuba.