Cuba

Cuba is a state in the Carribbean, located 150 kilometers (93 miles) from the coast of Florida, US. The former Spanish colony has been a Marxist-Leninist one-Party republic since 1962.

Cuba has 11 Million inhabitants, its society is multiethnic. Ist largest city, Havana, is also the capital. In the 1950 left-wing revoloutionaries around Fidel Castro and Che Guevara brought about a socialist Revolution. This page is an automatic compilation of all DW content related to Cuba.

HAVANA, CUBA - JULY 15: A classic car travels through one of the streets of Havana. The Cuban government announced on Wednesday, July 14, the first package of measures to appease the population, among them the free import of food and medicines, after three days of unprecedented protests, Cuba on July 15, 2021. Yander Zamora / Anadolu Agency

Cuban government bans upcoming opposition protests 12.10.2021

The new call for demonstrations comes after unprecedented spontaneous anti-government protests swept the country in July. Cuban authorities have accused opposition groups of trying to overthrow the regime.
FILE - In this May 18, 2021 file photo, Cuban baseball player Cesar Prieto, front, walks on the field during a break from a training session at the Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, Cuba. The Cuban Baseball Federation confirmed late May 26 that Prieto defected a few hours after the squad arrived in Florida to participate in a qualifying tournament for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)

Why Cuban baseball players fled their country 06.10.2021

Half of Cuba's 24-member national team used this year's Under-23 Baseball World Cup in Mexico as a chance to flee the country's communist regime. They want to play professionally in the US, but not all of them will.

Handwerker, Cardenas, Kuba

Cuba legalizes small and medium-sized companies 04.10.2021

Under the new rules, enterprises with up to 100 employees will be allowed. They will also be able to get money from abroad. Economists say it's a turning point giving the private sector more freedom.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> 100 Tage Biden ***28.04.2021***(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 06, 2021 US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on a vaccination update from the State Dining Room at The White House. - President Joe Biden on April 22, 2021 ramped up US ambitions on slashing greenhouse gas emissions, putting the United States back at the forefront with a summit he hopes brings the world closer to limiting climate change. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Coronavirus digest: US government contractors 'must be vaccinated by December 8' 25.09.2021

The Biden administration will add clauses to future government contracts mandating jabs for federal contractors. Elsewhere, South Korea reported record high infections fueled by a three-day holiday. DW has the latest.
DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Is it safe to vaccinate children? 14.09.2021

We have always vaccinated children – whether its polio or measles, mumps or chicken pox. So why is the COVID-19 jab for children controversial? Is it safe to vaccinate children?
This GOES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at 4:40 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Ida crossing western Cuba. Hurricane Ida struck Cuba on Friday and threatened to slam into Louisiana with far greater force over the weekend, prompting New Orleansâ€™ mayor to order everyone outside the protection of the cityâ€™s levees to evacuate. (NOAA via AP)

Hurricane Ida could become 'extremely dangerous,' forecasters say 28.08.2021

The hurricane, which made landfall in western Cuba as a Category 1 storm, is expected to intensify into a category 4 hurricane as it heads for the US Gulf Coast.
Fußball: EM, Italien - England, Finalrunde, Finale im Wembley-Stadion. Fans von England jubeln nach dem 0:1. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Coronavirus digest: Euro 2020 final was a 'superspreader event’ 21.08.2021

Government estimates suggest thousands of people were infected with the coronavirus on the day of the Euro 2020 final in London. Elsewhere, Cuba approved its second homegrown vaccine. Follow DW for the latest.

DW Business - Europe & America 18.08.2021

Bank governor: Afghanistan facing currency collapse - Cuba debuts cybersecurity laws - Russia's Lavender Farmers
Bildnummer: 52846647 Datum: 23.07.2008 Copyright: imago/imagebroker Botschaft der Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika am Pariser Platz in Berlin, Gebäude, außen, Außenansicht , ; 2008, Deutschland, Berlin, USA; , quer, Kbdig, Totale, , Reisen, Europa Bildnummer 52846647 Date 23 07 2008 Copyright Imago imagebroker Embassy the United States from America at Paris square in Berlin Building exterior exterior view 2008 Germany Berlin USA horizontal Kbdig long shot Travel Europe

US officials in Germany reportedly suffer 'Havana Syndrome' symptoms 18.08.2021

US diplomats have said two officials stationed in Germany sought medical treatment for symptoms including ear ache and fatigue, seemingly consistent with the mysterious ailment reported by diplomats in several countries.
People surf the internet on their smartphones on the sidewalk in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. For the first time, Cubans are able to sign up for 3G internet service for their mobile phones, with packages ranging from 600 megabytes for about $7 to four gigabytes for about $30 month. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan) |

Cuba cybersecurity rules take aim at protests 18.08.2021

Cuba introduces tough new cybersecurity laws restricting social media and the internet, weeks after anti-government protests. Havana says the measure is aimed at cyberterrorism but critics cry censorship.
TOPSHOT - A woman holds Cuban flags during a caravan organized by the Union of Young Communists for love, peace and solidarity, along Havana's waterfront on August 5, 2021. (Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP) (Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty Images)

Cuba introduces new cybersecurity law following historic protests 18.08.2021

Weeks after thousands of people took to the streets of Cuba to protest against the government, authorities have introduced laws restricting the use of social media and the internet.

HAVANA, CUBA - JULY 25, 2021: Unloading an Antonov An-124 Ruslan transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces that has delivered food and medical supplies. Humanitarian aid is delivered to Cuba amid the COVID-19 pandemic following an order of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Yevgeny Zadorozhny/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS1097B2

Cuban government asks for humanitarian aid 04.08.2021

As Cuba's economic crisis becomes untenable, the government is struggling to provide for the population and to quell the growing unrest amid the COVID pandemic.

Thousands of demonstrators rally at the White House as Secret Service officers stand on patrol in Washington, D.C. on July 26, 2021 (Photo by Bryan Olin Dozier/NurPhoto)

US hits Cuba with new sanctions as Biden vows further action 30.07.2021

The latest sanctions on Cubaꞌs interior police follow mass protests on the island that started on July 11. Cuban-American leaders met Biden at the White House Friday.
20.07.2015+++ The Cuban national flag is seen raised over their new embassy in Washington, July 20, 2015. The Cuban flag was raised over Havana’s embassy in Washington on Monday for the first time in 54 years as the United States and Cuba formally restored relations, opening a new chapter of engagement between the former Cold War foes. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool

Cuba says its Paris embassy attacked, blames US 27.07.2021

Cuba has accused the United States of encouraging such an attack through "calls for violence." Washington earlier urged Cuba to release detained protesters.
A demonstrator holds a sign in Spanish that says Liberty and Life as another demonstrator signs the letter L, for liberty, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, as people rally in support of anti-government demonstrations in Cuba. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Opinion: The Cuban authorities are afraid of us 24.07.2021

The real Cuba has moved even further away from the country propagated by the authorities and in the state-run media. The anger on the streets is growing, says Cuban blogger and government critic Yoani Sánchez.
Demonstrators shout their solidarity with the Cuban people against the communist government, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Hialeah, Fla. Hialeah has the greatest concentration of Cuban exiles in the U.S. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Biden announces fresh sanctions against Cuba 22.07.2021

President Joe Biden vowed to go after those responsible for a crackdown on civil liberties on the island, targeting a Cuban official the US says "played an integral role" in the repression of recent protests.
Show more articles