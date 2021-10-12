Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Cuba is a state in the Carribbean, located 150 kilometers (93 miles) from the coast of Florida, US. The former Spanish colony has been a Marxist-Leninist one-Party republic since 1962.
Cuba has 11 Million inhabitants, its society is multiethnic. Ist largest city, Havana, is also the capital. In the 1950 left-wing revoloutionaries around Fidel Castro and Che Guevara brought about a socialist Revolution. This page is an automatic compilation of all DW content related to Cuba.
