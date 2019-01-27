US's Bolton appears to threaten Venezuela with: '5,000 troops to Colombia'

The United States appeared to issue a veiled military threat to Venezuela when National Security Advisor John Bolton was seen at a press briefing announcing sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil company while holding a yellow notepad carrying the line "5,000 troops to Colombia."

There was no mention at the press briefing on Monday of sending troops to Colombia. The Andean country shares a 1,370-mile (2,200-kilometer) border with Venezuela.

The White House has said "all options" are on the table to restore democracy to Venezuela and apply pressure on its ruler, President Nicolas Maduro.

It was not until after the briefing that observers noticed the writing on the notepad, on which was also scribbled, "Afghanistan — welcome the talks," a reference to reported progress in negotiations with the Taliban.

It's hard to imagine Bolton, a longtime diplomat, would unwittingly reveal his notes in front of White House press photographers

Colombia refutes troop talk

Colombia's foreign minister said late Monday he had no idea why Bolton, an ultra-security hawk who beat the war drums against Iraq and has advocated attacking Iran, had scribbled a note about a US troop deployment.

"Regarding the mention of Colombia in the notebook that Mr. John Bolton had in his hands, the scope and the reason for the annotation is unknown," Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes said in Bogota.

Colombia will "act politically and diplomatically" to promote an electoral process and restoration of democracy in Venezuela, Holmes said.

In the coming days General Mark Stammer, Commander of the US Southern Command, will visit the Colombian capital, El Tiempo newspaper reported. According to Colombia's Ministry of Defense, it will be a normal meeting between the two countries to discuss the fight against drug trafficking, organized crime and regional security.

There are already several hundred US military personnel in Colombia as part of Plan/ Peace Colombia, a US-funded aid, security and anti-drug operation established in 2000.

Is Bolton posturing?

Whether accidentally or not, Bolton's scribbling ratchets up pressure on Maduro and the military leadership that has so far continued to back him.

Two dozens countries have backed Venezuelan National Assembly leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself Venezuela's interim president last week. The opposition, US and most regional states contend Maduro's re-election last May was not legitimate.

Venezuela on the brink The last straw In March 2017, violent protests erupted across the country in response to a Supreme Court decision to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands continued to take to the streets, calling for new elections. More than 100 people were killed in clashes with security forces.

Venezuela on the brink Hunger, a growing problem The violence added to the ongoing economic and political crisis in Venezuela. Many Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

Venezuela on the brink Health care in crisis The crisis has even affected health care in the oil-rich nation. Venezuelans often head to Colombia to collect medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals across Venezuela have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

Venezuela on the brink Power grab By July 2017, Venezuela's pro-government Constituent Assembly was established. For observers, it had all the hallmarks of a power grab. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of Venezuela's elected congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

Venezuela on the brink The West sanctions In response to the political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and froze all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU banned arms sales to the country.

Venezuela on the brink Government victorious in regional elections In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were long overdue. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the vote, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

Venezuela on the brink Debt default In November 2017, the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning. Credit ratings agencies declared Venezuela and its state-run oil company in "selective default." But Russia offered to restructure the South American country's debt to ensure Caracas pays its other creditors. US and EU sanctions, however, limited the chance of an agreement.

Venezuela on the brink Presidential elections scheduled The National Assembly announced in January 2018 that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections. The electoral authority, CNE, held the elections on May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote, leaving only one possible outcome.

Venezuela on the brink Maduro wins ... Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to electoral authorities. However, the MUD opposition alliance put turn out at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States (OAS) called the elections neither free nor fair.

Venezuela on the brink ... Guaido assumes power But weeks into the new year, the situation took a drastic turn. On January 23, 2019, parliament president Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela — a move that was quickly recognized by US President Donald Trump. Maduro called it a US-backed "coup." Days later, the US sanctioned Venezuela's state oil firm, while Guaido staked his claim on the country's foreign assets.



Maduro has branded US moves against him a "coup" and the two countries severed formal diplomatic relations last week, triggering tensions over the continued US Embassy presence.

The Maduro government had ordered all US diplomats to leave Venezuela, although it later partially backtracked to allow further talks.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has ordered out most staff from the US Embassy in Caracas, but the diplomatic post remains in operation.

Sending signals

Bolton's notepad strategy may be to send a signal to Maduro's government that the US military would respond if its diplomats were forcibly evicted or there were clashes with Marines stationed at US diplomatic posts.

It may also be meant to signal to Maduro, and more importantly wavering officers in the mililtary, that the US would be prepared to intervene in the event of a bloody crackdown on the opposition.

