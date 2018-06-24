 Colombia to fight increased cocaine production with herbicide-spraying drones | News | DW | 27.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Colombia to fight increased cocaine production with herbicide-spraying drones

Cocaine production is up 20 percent in one of the world's largest producing countries. Colombia's president says drones rather than the previously favored aircraft will spray coca plants to reverse the trend.

A soldiers stands guard in a coca field in Colombia (Getty Images/AFP/R. Arboleda)

Colombia will start spraying coca crops with herbicide from aerial drones in an effort to stem a recent uptick in cocaine production, President Juan Manuel Santos has announced.

The South American country banned the practice of using aircraft to spray coca plants with the herbicide glyphosate in 2015 after a constitutional court ruling raised concerns about its potential damage to people's health and the local environment.

Read more: US and Colombia aim to halve cocaine production in five years

But Santos said on Tuesday that drones flying at a lower altitude made the practice less risky. "It's similar to what we are already doing, with eradicators going with a tank on their shoulders spraying on the ground," he said.

The drones, he added, would also spray a glyphosate concentration of less than 50 percent compared to that used previously.

Cocaine productions on a high

The United States said on Monday that cocaine production had increased in Colombia by nearly 20 percent in 2017, with areas used to cultivate coca, the crop used to produce cocaine, up by more than 10 percent.

Watch video 01:00
Now live
01:00 mins.

Colombian roses destined for export inspected for cocaine

Read more: Boom time for Colombian cocaine

Colombia is one of the world's largest producers of cocaine and most of it ends up in the US. Washington gave the country some $10 billion (€8.6 billion) from 2000 to 2015 to help it fight the myriad gangs and paramilitary groups involved in the production and trafficking of the drug.

"It's a struggle that is not Colombia's alone," Santos said. "It's the responsibility of the whole world."

amp/jm (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Colombia's cocaine: Who will take charge now?

For decades now, cocaine worth billions of dollars has financed the FARC's war on the Colombian government. Now the guerrillas have signed a peace deal, but several groups could take over their lucrative cocaine trade. (26.12.2016)  

US and Colombia aim to halve cocaine production in five years

Colombia is one of the leading producers and traffickers of cocaine and the United States is its main consumer. Trump said the US is the South American nation's "best friend and ally" in the fight against illicit drugs. (02.03.2018)  

Boom time for Colombian cocaine, Afghan opioids

Some 30 million narcotics users are hooked worldwide and deliveries are "thriving," especially cocaine to Europe and North America, according to the UN's drugs and crime agency. Opioids kill 190,000 sufferers annually. (22.06.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Colombian roses destined for export inspected for cocaine  

Related content

Peru Zerstörung von Kokain durch die Polizei

Cocaine, opium production hits record highs: UN 26.06.2018

The UN has warned of record levels of drug use and production across the globe. But cocaine and opium aren't the only problem: pharmaceutical opioids are also having a devastating effect.

Kolumbien: Linke in Gefahr

In Colombia, it's dangerous to be left wing 16.06.2018

As Colombian voters prepare to cast ballots in a presidential runoff between right-winger Ivan Duque and leftist Gustavo Petro, the latter candidate's supporters face deadly enemies. Mira Galanova reports from Colombia.

Kolumbien, Cartagena: Hafengebiet UNESCO Welterbe

Colombia to become a member of the OECD international economic organization 25.05.2018

Colombia is set to be the third Latin American country in the Paris-based economic group. President Juan Manuel Santos praised the membership as key to the country's efforts to modernize.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 