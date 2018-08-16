 Turkey′s economic woes reveal complicated Germany ties | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 16.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Turkey's economic woes reveal complicated Germany ties

Recent diplomatic tension and harsh rhetoric have pushed Germany and Turkey apart, but the relationship is not completely shattered. On economic issues in particular, the two countries share common goals.

Erdogan and Merkel (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kumm)

There was a welcome message from Germany to Turkey amid the collapse of the lira: Berlin wants to ensure continued strong exports to Turkey, despite ongoing political tensions between the two countries. In principle, that means maintaining the so-called Hermes export guarantees, a German government-backed scheme that enables exporters to cover themselves against economic and political risks in a particular country.

The German government has taken a harder line with Turkey over the past year, in part due to the number of Germans sitting in Turkish jails. As a result, risk coverage for German firms exporting to Turkey was reduced €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion).

Read more: On a Greek shore, rich Turks spend despite the crisis

The news was met with some criticism in Germany. "It is unacceptable for the partnership between the German and Turkish governments to be taken care of independently from the human rights situation and the risks to taxpayers," the Left Party said in a statement.

Conflicts and misunderstandings

Disagreement over money reveals how divided Germany's politics are when it comes to dealing with Turkey. The conflicts are numerous: The detention in Turkey of a number of Germans, mostly with Turkish citizenship; the disputed visit to Germany that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has planned for September; and the banning of Turkish politicians from appearing at events in Germany during Turkey's election campaign. There is also the sour mood surrounding German footballers Mesut Özil and Ilkay Gündogan, both with Turkish roots, posing for a photo with Erdogan ahead of the recent World Cup.

Protest in Germany against photo of Gündogan and Özil taking a photo with Erdogan (Imago/Horstmüller)

The decision by Gündogan and Özil to pose for a photo with Erdogan caused a stir in Germany

These tensions have deepened in the wake of the biggest and most decisive drama in recent Turkish politics: The attempted coup against Erdogan in July 2016, and its consequences, most notably the state of emergency that led to months of purging in Turkey's public sector. In all, about 110,000 civil servants, soldiers, police officers and judges have since been suspended or jailed.

Read more: Turkish economic shadow looms over Europe and beyond

The current Turkish-German relationship does not seem to be doing well, noted Yunus Ulusoy, an economist with the Foundation for Turkish Studies and Integration Research in Essen. The upheaval arises from a very different set of perceptions, he said: In regards to Turkey's political situation, the view from Germany is only of shortcomings, while many Turkish Erdogan supporters see it completely differently. "From this arises constant disagreements and differing interpretations," Ulusoy explained.

Harsh rhetoric from Turkey

In July 2017, Turkey's ultra-conservative daily newspaper, Yeni Akit, called Chancellor Angela Merkel "worse than Hitler," amid Germany's condemnation of Turkey's jailing of German human rights lawyer Peter Steudtner. Merkel's image appeared with a swastika and the statement: "Merkel's Germany has overtaken Hitler in hate and oppression."

Read more: Erdogan flexes new powers with decrees on second anniversary of coup

In September of that year, Erdogan expressed outrage over election campaign statements by both Merkel and her opponent for chancellor, the Social Democrat Martin Schulz, that Turkey's European Union accession talks should end. "What happened was Nazism. What happened was fascism," Erdogan said.

... And from Germany

Criticism in response has come from all parts of the German government, but especially on the right. Andre Poggenburg from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party took to attacking his country's Turkish community. "These caraway traders have the genocide of 1.5 million Armenians weighing them down ... And they want to tell us something about history and homeland? They're nuts" he said during a speech in February of this year.

  • Turkish lira (Getty Images/C. Mc Grath)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    The big picture

    Turkey is in the throes of a full-blown currency crisis, with the Turkish lira losing nearly 45 percent of its value since the start of the year. The currency crisis threatens to plunge the world's 18th-largest economy into a financial crisis and trigger contagion in emerging markets and Europe.

  • [No title] (AP)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Search for yield

    Turkey has traditionally suffered from a large current account deficit. This difference between import and export of goods and services has been filled through external borrowing in foreign currency. A decade of easy money and low interest rates in the United States and EU following the 2008 financial crisis led to investors searching for higher yields to emerging markets like Turkey.

  • Türkei Der Eurasien-Tunnel in Istanbul (Getty Images/AFP/O. Kose)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Credit-fueled growth

    The external funds entered the Turkish economy to finance deficits, massive government spending and company borrowing. Credit-fueled growth helped the Turkish economy grow and boosted the government’s popularity through increased consumption and major construction projects. Here, road paint reads: "Slow down."

  • USA Börse in New York (Getty Images/S. Platt)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Reducing exposure to emerging markets

    Investors have pulled back money from emerging markets in recent months as the US Federal Reserve has steadily raised interest rates and is cutting back on easy money policies in response to a robust American economy. This has caused the dollar to increase, the lira to fall, and Turkish bond yields to rise.

  • Türkische Präsident - Tayyip Erdogan (Getty Images/AFP/B. Kilic)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Loss of confidence in Erdogan's strong hand

    The pressure on Turkey is reflective of broader trends in emerging markets, although the lira is by far the worst performer. That's because investors have lost confidence in management of the economy under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who believes in unorthodox economic policy, demands low interest rates and constantly assails "the interest rate lobby." Inflation is at 16 percent a year.

  • Screenshot von Trump Tweet über die Türkei (Twitter/Trump)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Trump's tweet shakes markets

    On August 10, US President Donald Trump announced higher tariffs on Turkish imports of steel and aluminum. The tariffs themselves are minor and impact around $1 billion (€875 million) in trade, but they weighed on market confidence in the vulnerable Turkish economy. Even more, Trump’s direct reference to the Turkish lira sent the currency tumbling.

  • USA trump und Erdogan Treffen in New York (Reuters/K. Lemarque)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Frenemies

    The imprisonment of US pastor Andrew Brunson has weighed heavily on relations, leading to a series of escalations. Ties between the two NATO allies have also nosedived over US support for Syrian Kurdish forces, Ankara's plans to buy a Russian missile system and Turkey's demand that Washington extradite US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Erdogan blames for the failed July 2016 coup bid.

  • Wahlen Türkei - Erdogan erklärt sich zum Sieger - Erdogans Anhänger feiern (picture alliance/AP Photo/E. Gurel)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    One man show

    Poor relations between Washington and Ankara have added to Turkey's economic woes, but given broader fundamentals it is only a proximate cause of the market mayhem. More than 30 percent of the lira’s loss has come since June, when Erdogan took over the office with new sweeping powers. Erdogan's authoritarian hand has distanced the country from traditional Western allies and hit confidence.

  • Türkei, Istanbul: Finanzminister Berat Albayrak hält Ansprache (picture-alliance/M. Alkac)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Albayrak: the son-in-law

    After winning a June election, Erdogan spooked markets when he tightened his control over the central bank. Instead of appointing technocrats, Erdogan appointed his son-in-law Berat Albayrak (pictured) to lead the newly empowered Finance Ministry. This has raised concerns over the central bank's independence given the president’s repeated statements against raising interest rates.

  • Türkei Istanbul - Menschen tauschen ihr Geld um (Reuters/M. Sezer)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    'Economic war'

    Erdogan has not inspired confidence in responding to the lira meltdown. He speaks of "economic war" and a "campaign" waged by external powers designed to weaken Turkey. Instead of taking drastic action to shore up confidence, such as raising interest rates or going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government is couching itself in nationalistic rhetoric of sacrifice.


It is a far cry from the kind of rhetoric emanating from Germany's establishment parties, but they too had something to say, especially in regards to the possibility of Erdogan making election campaign appearances in Germany. The notion was quickly rejected.

Read more: German Turks still rooted in the east: study

"For the upcoming elections in Turkey, the campaign must be carried out there, not here in Germany," said Merkel's conservative party secretary-general, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. "We do not want intra-Turkish fighting in our cities, which harm our living together."

Common interests

Despite the tension, Germany and Turkey are joined by common interests. That includes the economic relationship as well as a mutual desire to end the war in Syria — both countries have taken in many Syrian refugees. That leaves plenty of reason to keep the relationship amicable.

Read more: Amnesty accuses Turkey of 'turning blind eye' to abuses in Afrin

Turkey and Germany have to try to understand their respective points of view, explained Ulusoy, and that does not mean ignoring disagreements. Dialogue is the most important thing, he said. "Given Turkey's political isolation in the world, Erdogan's visit in September would be a chance for Germany to re-exert its influence on its development."

DW recommends

Turkey arrests another German citizen

According to official figures there are now nine Germans locked up in Turkey for "political reasons." The latest case happened when a Kurdish man from Hamburg visited his mother. (16.08.2018)  

Angela Merkel urges Turkey to keep hands off central bank

It is in Germany's interest for Turkey to be "economically prosperous," said Chancellor Angela Merkel. But she warned this couldn't be at the expense of state interventions, as the Turkish lira continues to drop. (13.08.2018)  

Purged Turkish NATO officer risks Erdogan's retaliation

Turkish authorities branded a former high-ranking NATO officer a "terrorist" and imprisoned him. After escaping back to Brussels, he told DW's Teri Schultz that staying silent about what he saw is no longer an option. (09.08.2018)  

Turkey's Erdogan to make state visit to Germany in late September

There are a host of problems and issues for Germany and Turkey to discuss. Some in Germany have criticized giving the authoritarian Turkish leader military honors and a banquet. (07.08.2018)  

Turkey's Erdogan praises Mesut Özil's decision to quit German team

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed the "racist" mistreatment of footballer Mesut Özil, saying he spoke with him on the phone. Özil had been heavily criticized for meeting with Erdogan before the World Cup. (24.07.2018)  

Turkey plans Syria summit with Germany, France, Russia

President Erdogan announced the meeting without confirmation from his counterparts in the other three countries. Russia and Turkey have backed opposing sides in the conflict. (29.07.2018)  

On a Greek shore, rich Turks spend despite the crisis

Despite the Turkish lira crisis, tourists from the country are still flocking to Greece with ample funds in their pockets. Marianthi Milona reports from Alexandroupoli, where the contradictions of modern Turkey are felt. (16.08.2018)  

Turkish economic shadow looms over Europe and beyond

The Turkish economy is in turmoil as fears over an ongoing currency and debt crisis grow. While the problem is being billed in some quarters as a primarily domestic one, concerns of wider contagion abound. (13.08.2018)  

Amnesty accuses Turkey of 'turning blind eye' to abuses in Afrin

Amnesty International says Turkish forces in the northern Syrian city of Afrin are giving Syrian militias "free rein" to commit serious human rights abuses. The group alleges torture, forced disappearances and looting. (02.08.2018)  

German Turks still rooted in the east: study

A study has found most Turkish Germans feel at home in Germany but maintain a strong connection with Turkey. It comes as Mesut Özil's decision to quit the national football team sparks an integration debate in Germany. (24.07.2018)  

Turkey's Erdogan flexes new powers with decrees on second anniversary of coup

New constitutional powers have consolidated the authority of the prime minister and president into one office. Erdogan has defended his new powers, but critics say the country is lurching towards authoritarian rule. (15.07.2018)  

AfD regional leader Andre Poggenburg resigns following anti-Turkish speech

Andre Poggenburg sparked nationwide disgust after comparing Germans of Turkish origin as "camel drivers." His planned resignation follows a formal censure by his party. (08.03.2018)  

Turkey's currency crisis explained

The Turkish lira crash is threatening to turn into a debt and liquidity crisis. DW explains how the lira got to this point. (14.08.2018)  

Related content

Türkei Ankara Rede Erdogan

Can Turkey turn to the Arab world for economic support? 13.08.2018

The collapse of the lira and the diplomatic row with the United States has sent Recep Tayyip Erdogan scrambling for help from his allies, including in Arab countries. However, experts say he may find support lacking.

Türkei Geldwechsel in Istanbul

Angela Merkel urges Turkey to keep hands off central bank 13.08.2018

It is in Germany's interest for Turkey to be "economically prosperous," said Chancellor Angela Merkel. But she warned this couldn't be at the expense of state interventions, as the Turkish lira continues to drop.

USA New York Trump trifft Erdogan

Opinion: The Erdogan-Trump rivalry turns dangerous 15.08.2018

Turkey is a country in crisis, the Lira's freefall being a case in point. President Erdogan needs to tackle this, but a diplomatic row with the US could force him to go against his nature, writes DW's Seda Serdar.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Germany

Germany debates fate of integrated migrants denied asylum

Turkey's economic woes reveal complicated Germany ties

Acid-scarred German beautician sues ex-boyfriend

Germany's Angela Merkel confronts far-right critics in AfD country