Turkey's economic woes reveal complicated Germany ties

There was a welcome message from Germany to Turkey amid the collapse of the lira: Berlin wants to ensure continued strong exports to Turkey, despite ongoing political tensions between the two countries. In principle, that means maintaining the so-called Hermes export guarantees, a German government-backed scheme that enables exporters to cover themselves against economic and political risks in a particular country.

The German government has taken a harder line with Turkey over the past year, in part due to the number of Germans sitting in Turkish jails. As a result, risk coverage for German firms exporting to Turkey was reduced €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion).

Read more: On a Greek shore, rich Turks spend despite the crisis

The news was met with some criticism in Germany. "It is unacceptable for the partnership between the German and Turkish governments to be taken care of independently from the human rights situation and the risks to taxpayers," the Left Party said in a statement.

Conflicts and misunderstandings

Disagreement over money reveals how divided Germany's politics are when it comes to dealing with Turkey. The conflicts are numerous: The detention in Turkey of a number of Germans, mostly with Turkish citizenship; the disputed visit to Germany that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has planned for September; and the banning of Turkish politicians from appearing at events in Germany during Turkey's election campaign. There is also the sour mood surrounding German footballers Mesut Özil and Ilkay Gündogan, both with Turkish roots, posing for a photo with Erdogan ahead of the recent World Cup.

The decision by Gündogan and Özil to pose for a photo with Erdogan caused a stir in Germany

These tensions have deepened in the wake of the biggest and most decisive drama in recent Turkish politics: The attempted coup against Erdogan in July 2016, and its consequences, most notably the state of emergency that led to months of purging in Turkey's public sector. In all, about 110,000 civil servants, soldiers, police officers and judges have since been suspended or jailed.

Read more: Turkish economic shadow looms over Europe and beyond

The current Turkish-German relationship does not seem to be doing well, noted Yunus Ulusoy, an economist with the Foundation for Turkish Studies and Integration Research in Essen. The upheaval arises from a very different set of perceptions, he said: In regards to Turkey's political situation, the view from Germany is only of shortcomings, while many Turkish Erdogan supporters see it completely differently. "From this arises constant disagreements and differing interpretations," Ulusoy explained.

Harsh rhetoric from Turkey

In July 2017, Turkey's ultra-conservative daily newspaper, Yeni Akit, called Chancellor Angela Merkel "worse than Hitler," amid Germany's condemnation of Turkey's jailing of German human rights lawyer Peter Steudtner. Merkel's image appeared with a swastika and the statement: "Merkel's Germany has overtaken Hitler in hate and oppression."

Read more: Erdogan flexes new powers with decrees on second anniversary of coup

In September of that year, Erdogan expressed outrage over election campaign statements by both Merkel and her opponent for chancellor, the Social Democrat Martin Schulz, that Turkey's European Union accession talks should end. "What happened was Nazism. What happened was fascism," Erdogan said.

... And from Germany

Criticism in response has come from all parts of the German government, but especially on the right. Andre Poggenburg from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party took to attacking his country's Turkish community. "These caraway traders have the genocide of 1.5 million Armenians weighing them down ... And they want to tell us something about history and homeland? They're nuts" he said during a speech in February of this year.

Turkey's currency crisis explained The big picture Turkey is in the throes of a full-blown currency crisis, with the Turkish lira losing nearly 45 percent of its value since the start of the year. The currency crisis threatens to plunge the world's 18th-largest economy into a financial crisis and trigger contagion in emerging markets and Europe.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Search for yield Turkey has traditionally suffered from a large current account deficit. This difference between import and export of goods and services has been filled through external borrowing in foreign currency. A decade of easy money and low interest rates in the United States and EU following the 2008 financial crisis led to investors searching for higher yields to emerging markets like Turkey.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Credit-fueled growth The external funds entered the Turkish economy to finance deficits, massive government spending and company borrowing. Credit-fueled growth helped the Turkish economy grow and boosted the government’s popularity through increased consumption and major construction projects. Here, road paint reads: "Slow down."

Turkey's currency crisis explained Reducing exposure to emerging markets Investors have pulled back money from emerging markets in recent months as the US Federal Reserve has steadily raised interest rates and is cutting back on easy money policies in response to a robust American economy. This has caused the dollar to increase, the lira to fall, and Turkish bond yields to rise.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Loss of confidence in Erdogan's strong hand The pressure on Turkey is reflective of broader trends in emerging markets, although the lira is by far the worst performer. That's because investors have lost confidence in management of the economy under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who believes in unorthodox economic policy, demands low interest rates and constantly assails "the interest rate lobby." Inflation is at 16 percent a year.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Trump's tweet shakes markets On August 10, US President Donald Trump announced higher tariffs on Turkish imports of steel and aluminum. The tariffs themselves are minor and impact around $1 billion (€875 million) in trade, but they weighed on market confidence in the vulnerable Turkish economy. Even more, Trump’s direct reference to the Turkish lira sent the currency tumbling.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Frenemies The imprisonment of US pastor Andrew Brunson has weighed heavily on relations, leading to a series of escalations. Ties between the two NATO allies have also nosedived over US support for Syrian Kurdish forces, Ankara's plans to buy a Russian missile system and Turkey's demand that Washington extradite US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Erdogan blames for the failed July 2016 coup bid.

Turkey's currency crisis explained One man show Poor relations between Washington and Ankara have added to Turkey's economic woes, but given broader fundamentals it is only a proximate cause of the market mayhem. More than 30 percent of the lira’s loss has come since June, when Erdogan took over the office with new sweeping powers. Erdogan's authoritarian hand has distanced the country from traditional Western allies and hit confidence.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Albayrak: the son-in-law After winning a June election, Erdogan spooked markets when he tightened his control over the central bank. Instead of appointing technocrats, Erdogan appointed his son-in-law Berat Albayrak (pictured) to lead the newly empowered Finance Ministry. This has raised concerns over the central bank's independence given the president’s repeated statements against raising interest rates.

Turkey's currency crisis explained 'Economic war' Erdogan has not inspired confidence in responding to the lira meltdown. He speaks of "economic war" and a "campaign" waged by external powers designed to weaken Turkey. Instead of taking drastic action to shore up confidence, such as raising interest rates or going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government is couching itself in nationalistic rhetoric of sacrifice.



It is a far cry from the kind of rhetoric emanating from Germany's establishment parties, but they too had something to say, especially in regards to the possibility of Erdogan making election campaign appearances in Germany. The notion was quickly rejected.

Read more: German Turks still rooted in the east: study

"For the upcoming elections in Turkey, the campaign must be carried out there, not here in Germany," said Merkel's conservative party secretary-general, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. "We do not want intra-Turkish fighting in our cities, which harm our living together."

Common interests

Despite the tension, Germany and Turkey are joined by common interests. That includes the economic relationship as well as a mutual desire to end the war in Syria — both countries have taken in many Syrian refugees. That leaves plenty of reason to keep the relationship amicable.

Read more: Amnesty accuses Turkey of 'turning blind eye' to abuses in Afrin

Turkey and Germany have to try to understand their respective points of view, explained Ulusoy, and that does not mean ignoring disagreements. Dialogue is the most important thing, he said. "Given Turkey's political isolation in the world, Erdogan's visit in September would be a chance for Germany to re-exert its influence on its development."