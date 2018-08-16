 Turkey arrests another German citizen | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 16.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Turkey arrests another German citizen

According to official figures there are now nine Germans locked up in Turkey for "political reasons." The latest case happened when a Kurdish man from Hamburg visited his mother.

A member of Turkish Police's Counter Terrorism and Special Forces.

Another German citizen has been arrested by Turkish police on charges of terrorism after criticizing the Turkish government online, his lawyer said on Thursday.

Ilhami A., 46, was arrested on Tuesday morning while visiting his mother in the town of Saribasak in a largely Kurdish region of eastern Turkey, public broadcaster ARB reported.

His Turkish lawyer Ercan Yildirim told ARD Ilhami A. was accused of "terror propaganda" because he had criticized the Turkish government on social media.

He said his client had been locked up in the prison of Elazig and that he would file a complaint against the arrest.

The German foreign ministry confirmed the arrest and said he would receive consular assistance.

Read more: Turkish officials tell Berlin to 'mind its own business' over arrested Germans

Kurdish roots

Public broadcaster NDR reported the man had Kurdish roots but lives in Hamburg where he works as self-employed taxi driver.

According to official figures, seven other Germans are currently in detention in Turkey for "political reasons."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday urged Ankara to improve its diplomatic ties with both Germany and the United States, saying it would help to ease its current economic woes.

aw/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Germany and Turkey in 2017: a rollercoaster relationship

In 2017 Turkish authorities arrested German citizens, Berlin threatened sanctions, and politicians in Ankara made comparisons to the Nazis. Now German-Turkish tensions appear to have eased. Is it a sign of hope? (25.12.2017)  

Angela Merkel urges Turkey to keep hands off central bank

It is in Germany's interest for Turkey to be "economically prosperous," said Chancellor Angela Merkel. But she warned this couldn't be at the expense of state interventions, as the Turkish lira continues to drop. (13.08.2018)  

Turkish officials tell Berlin to 'mind its own business' over arrested Germans

Turkey's top diplomat, Mevlut Cavusoglu, has said the latest arrests of two German citizens should not concern Berlin. However, Germany's foreign ministry later announced that one of them has been released. (04.09.2017)  

Turkey 'terror propaganda' crackdown sees dozens arrested for social media comments

Two reporters for the Turkish branch of German newspaper Tageszeitung were detained and had their homes searched in Ankara. The arrests were part of a wider clampdown on critics of Turkey's military operation in Syria. (23.01.2018)  

Kurdish-German singer Hozan Cane arrested in Turkey on terrorism charges

Hozan Cane had been attending campaign events ahead of Sunday's election when she was arrested. The terror charges against her reportedly relate to scenes she plays in a movie about genocide against Yazidis in Iraq. (27.06.2018)  

German Foreign Ministry investigating arrest of German reporter in Turkey

Germany's Foreign Ministry has said it is investigating claims that a German journalist has been detained in Turkey. Adil Demirci is believed to have been arrested while on vacation in Istanbul. (14.04.2018)  

Turkish prosecutors demand up to 15 years jail for German rights activist Peter Steudtner

Turkish prosecutors are seeking a jail term of up to 15 years for Peter Steudtner who was arrested there three months ago. Thousands of people have been rounded up and imprisoned amid Ankara's post-coup crackdown. (08.10.2017)  

Related content

Heiko Maas

Germany's Heiko Maas demands 'minimum degree of reliability' from Donald Trump 18.07.2018

Germany's top diplomat said international policymaking is burdensome when the US president's words have a "half-life of 24 hours." Maas said he was unconvinced by Trump's attempts to backtrack on his Helsinki remarks.

Türkei Geldwechsel in Istanbul

Angela Merkel urges Turkey to keep hands off central bank 13.08.2018

It is in Germany's interest for Turkey to be "economically prosperous," said Chancellor Angela Merkel. But she warned this couldn't be at the expense of state interventions, as the Turkish lira continues to drop.

Türkei Präsident Recep Tayyip Erdogan

German politicians wary of pending Erdogan state visit 30.07.2018

The prospect of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan being received with military honors in Berlin has some German politicians up in arms. Others view the possible visit as an opportunity to hold Erdogan to account.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Turkey arrests another German citizen

Banksy to Russia: That's not my exhibition

Croatia police accused of abusing refugees

9 shootings in 50 days: Italy's ugly face of racism