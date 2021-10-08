Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Kurdish people are an ethnic Group inhabiting an area across parts of Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria.
According to various estimates around 30 Million Kurds live worldwide, a majority of them in Turkey. Recent emigration took over a Million to Western countries. Around 700,000 of them live in Germany.
Deep-seated hostility still exists between the Turkish state and the country's Kurds, who weren't recognized as a distinct people by the Turkish government until 1991 and are still not allowed to teach their language in kindergarten through highschool. As Reese Erlich and Emilie Pons discovered, that conflict is reflected in Kurdish music, which has a long history of documenting their struggle.