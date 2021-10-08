Visit the new DW website

Kurds

The Kurdish people are an ethnic Group inhabiting an area across parts of Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria.

According to various estimates around 30 Million Kurds live worldwide, a majority of them in Turkey. Recent emigration took over a Million to Western countries. Around 700,000 of them live in Germany.

BAGHDAD, IRAQ - OCTOBER 08: Security forces arrive at polling stations to cast their ballots in Baghdad, Iraq on October 08, 2021. ÄòSpecial votingÄô begins in IraqÄôs parliamentary elections. Polling stations have been set up in Iraq early Friday for security forces, asylum seekers and prisoners to vote in early general elections on a special voting day. There are more than 24 million voters in the country of about 40 million people. All other Iraqi voters will cast their ballots on Sunday. Ayman Yaqoob / Anadolu Agency

Iraq: Soldiers, prisoners and displaced people head to polls early 08.10.2021

Two day's ahead of Iraq's Sunday vote, certain groups have already been called to cast their ballot. A low turnout is expected as anti-government activists call for a boycott.
PODLASIE VOIVODESHIP, POLAND - AUGUST 20, 2021: Armed Polish soldiers (front and midground) and Afghan refugees (back) who have fled the Taliban are seen near the village of Usnarz Gorny in eastern Poland on the border to Belarus. A group of 30 refugees have been stranded at the Polish-Belarusian border under the custody of Polish law enforcement officers for 12 days after illegally crossing the border. Armed members of Belarusian security forces do not let them return to Belarus while Polish border guards and army officers prevent them from continuing their journey across Poland. Irina Polina/TASS

Court tells Poland, Latvia to aid migrants on Belarus border 25.08.2021

Dozens of Iraqi Kurds and Afghans have sought the help of the European Court of Human Rights over asylum claims. The EU has blamed Belarus for the recent build up of migrants on its border.

Supporters of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, or HDP, gather during the Newroz celebrations marking the start of spring, in Istanbul, Saturday, March 20, 2021. In Turkey, the spring festival traditionally serves as an occasion to demand more rights for the Kurdish minority and assert their ethnic identity. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Turkish Kurds disappointed and appalled by potential HDP ban 20.03.2021

Residents in the Kurdish metropolis of Diyarbakir are in shock over the Turkish judiciary's decision to push for a ban on the pro-Kurdish HDP party. DW spoke with local politicians and citizens about the move.
A man holds HDP flags as members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party (HDP) take part in a protest against the detention of HDP members, in Istanbul, on September 25, 2020. - Turkish prosecutors, on September 25, 2020, issued arrest warrants for 82 people, including a mayor and several former lawmakers from the pro-Kurdish HDP party, who are accused of involvement in 2014 protests that left 37 dead. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)

Turkish police detain dozens of pro-Kurdish party officials 20.03.2021

Authorities also arrested a prominent human rights activist as prosecutors cracked down on the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), the nation's third-largest.
RIZE, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 15: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech at the provincial congress of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Rize, Turkey on February 15, 2021. Emin Sansar / Anadolu Agency

US condemns 'PKK' attack under pressure from Turkey 15.02.2021

Washington has bowed to pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who accused the US of supporting terrorism. Ankara says Kurdish rebels killed 13 Turkish hostages. At first, the US treated this claim as unconfirmed.
Kurds living in Greece hold a banner featuring the portrait of former PKK leader Ocalan during a demonstration near the French embassy in Athens on June 27, 2009. Kurds marched to the French embassy demanding the release of the Kurds recently arrested in France for attacks on Turkish targets. AFP PHOTO/ Louisa Gouliamaki (Photo credit should read LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Kurdish militants executed 13 kidnapped Turks, Ankara claims 15.02.2021

The Turkish government has accused members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) of killing 13 kidnapped Turks in Iraq. The PKK blamed the deaths on Turkish airstrikes.
A girl walks while holding water containers in her hands and mouth at the Washukanni camp for the internally displaced near the town of Tuwaynah, west of Syria's northeastern city of Hasakah on October 8, 2020. - Tens of thousands of people were forced out of their homes and into informal settlements in Kurdish-controlled regions south of Syria's border with Turkey. Their homes and belonging have been seized or looted in the year since the Turkish offensive in October 2019 that saw Ankara capture a 120-kilometre (70-mile) long strip along its southern border. (Photo by Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP) (Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Syria: Are water supplies being weaponized by Turkey? 24.01.2021

Water outages in Syria's northeast are often leaving around half a million people without potable water. Is Turkey using the outages as a weapon to destabilize the region, as some claim?
ARCHIV - Blick auf die leere Bühne im Kabarett «Zwickmühle» in Magdeburg, aufgenommen am 09.09.2010. Die freien Theater im Land haben ein vielfältiges Repertoire zu bieten. Auf kleinen Bühnen führen sie ihre Stücke auf - meist mit viel Herzblut. Foto: Jens Wolf/dpa (zu lah vom 28.06.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Turkey bans Kurdish-language play in Istanbul 17.10.2020

Bans on Kurdish cultural events or activities are not rare in Turkey. The outlawing of the Kurdish-language play "Beru" has been condemned as the latest attack on Kurdish culture.
21.08.2020 *** Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the nation in Istanbul, Turkey, August 21, 2020. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan cracks down on pro-Kurdish politicians 08.10.2020

The Turkish government is hoping to split the opposition and put off voters by cracking down on pro-Kurdish politicians. But critics say the strategy won't work this time.

Northeastern Syria, Jan. 2020+++Christian villages like Tel Nasri have been abandoned by their original population. Today it´s mainly IDPs from the besieged areas living there. (c) Euskal Fondoa/Andoni Lubaki

Opinion: Christians a welcome scapegoat in Turkey 23.06.2020

One of the oldest Christian churches in the world is under extreme pressure from the Turkish state. That doesn't bode well for the future, says Alexander Görlach.
AFRIN, SYRIA - MARCH 28: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - TURKISH NATIONAL DEFENSE MINISTRY / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A footage captured from a video shows burning vehicles and shops after an attack carried out by PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, and Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Turkey regards as a terror group, in Afrin, Syria on April 28, 2020. Civilian death toll in YPG/PKK attack in Afrin, Syria using fuel tanker armed with bombs rises to 40. Turkish Defense Ministry/Handout / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Syria fuel truck blast kills dozens in Afrin 28.04.2020

A fuel truck tanker explosion has killed at least 46 people in the northern Syrian city of Afrin. The predominantly Kurdish enclave has seen a series of car bombings in the last few months.

IDLIB, SYRIA - JULY 27: A man shouts with open hands over the debris of his damaged house after airstrikes of Assad Regime and Russia over Arihah district within the de-escalation zone of Idlib, Syria on July 27, 2019. At least 9 civilians were reported dead and 27 others injured. Muhammed Said / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Russia rejects UN war crime accusations 03.03.2020

The Kremlin was responding to UN investigators accusing Moscow of being party to airstrikes in Syria targeting civilian areas indiscriminately. The dispute coincides with mounting tension in Syria's Idlib province.

FILE: A Swedish lawmaker on Friday nominated the jailed former leader of the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party (HDP) Selahattin Demirtas for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. (Photo by Sahan Nuhoglu / Pasific Press) | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Erdogan rival and former HDP head Demirtas fights from jail 12.01.2020

Selahattin Demirtas, a former co-leader of the Peoples' Democratic Party, which advocates for Kurds and other minorities in Turkey, could be sentenced to 142 years in prison. Negotiations have not brought about results.
A fighter of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) looks on at the remains of an Islamic State (IS) group jihadists' camp near the village of Baghouz in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, on March 15, 2019. - Hundreds of men, women and children trudged out of the Islamic State group's last sliver of territory on March 14 as US-backed Syrian fighters once again slowed their advance to crush the caliphate. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP) (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)

YPG returnees: Counterterrorist fighters under suspicion 05.01.2020

The Kurdish YPG militia did the heavy lifting in the fight against the "Islamic State," yet many foreign YPG adherents, including Germans, have come home to find themselves under suspicion of terrorism. DW investigates.
FIDELIO von Ludwig van Beethoven MUSIKALISCHE LEITUNG: Dirk Kaftan / REGIE: Volker Lösch / BÜHNE: Carola Reuther / KOSTÜME: Alissa Kolbusch / LICHT: Max Karbe / CHOREINSTUDIERUNG: Marco Medved / DRAMATURGIE: Stefan Schnabel, Bernhard Helmich Premiere: 1. Januar 2020, OPERNHAUS

Fidelio in Turkey: A new production of Beethoven's opera in Bonn 02.01.2020

Music by Beethoven as the soundtrack to street protests, torture and bloodshed? In the first staging of his opera "Fidelio" in the New Year, the Bonn Opera takes a radical course.
On March 21, 2019, Kurdish men play traditional music as residents of Diyarbakir, a Kurdish-majority city in southeast Turkey, perform the halay dance and wave flags of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) while celebrating Newroz, or Nevruz, a colorful, festive event in Middle Eastern culture involving fire to celebrate the spring season. (Photo by Diego Cupolo/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

WorldLink: Kurdish music as protest 29.11.2019

Deep-seated hostility still exists between the Turkish state and the country's Kurds, who weren't recognized as a distinct people by the Turkish government until 1991 and are still not allowed to teach their language in kindergarten through highschool. As Reese Erlich and Emilie Pons discovered, that conflict is reflected in Kurdish music, which has a long history of documenting their struggle.
