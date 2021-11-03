Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Born in 1954, Recep Tayyip Erdogan served as prime minister of Turkey from 2003 to 2014. He became the country's first president to be elected by popular vote in 2014.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan began his political career as a student, later leading the Islamist-rooted Welfare Party - banned in 1998 - and the Justice and Development Party (AKP). A polarizing figure, he is known for his crackdowns on dissidents. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Erdogan.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a media conference at the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concluded on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Turkey probes 30 for Twitter posts suggesting Erdogan died 03.11.2021

Turkish authorities have initiated legal proceedings against 30 people over tweets that suggested President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had died. The hashtag they used became a trending topic on Turkish Twitter.
Journalist Deniz Yücel am Samstag, 19. Oktober 2019 auf der Frankfurter Buchmesse 2019. | Verwendung weltweit

Deniz Yücel: PEN Germany's new president 28.10.2021

The German journalist who was wrongfully imprisoned in Turkey for a year has been elected at the head of the association supporting persecuted authors.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia September 29, 2021. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Explained: Why Turkish President Erdogan is backpedaling in diplomatic row 26.10.2021

Turkey's president has adopted a more moderate tone in his recent diplomatic spat with Western ambassadors. The expulsion of 10 envoys now no longer seems likely.
A Sudanese demonstrator carrying a national flag walks by roadblocks set up by protesters on a street in the capital Khartoum, on October 26, 2021, to denounce a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule. - Angry Sudanese stood their ground in street protests against a coup, as international condemnation of the military's takeover poured in ahead of a UN Security Council meeting. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air - 26 October 2021 26.10.2021

UN Security Council focuses on Sudan coup+++Second bomb explosion in Uganda+++Sierra Leone's vice president condemns coups in Africa.
ESKISEHIR, TURKEY - OCTOBER 23: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - TURKISH PRESIDENCY / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends extended meeting of AK Party, in Eskisehir, Turkey on October 23, 2021. Turkish Presidency/Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Handout / Anadolu Agency

Turkey: Erdogan walks back threat to expel Western diplomats 25.10.2021

After declaring 10 diplomats from Western countries "persona non grata" over their support of a civil society leader, it appears Turkish President Erdogan has changed his mind.
CORRECTING CAPTION BYLINE TO LEFTERIS PITARAKIS - People walk past a currency exchange shop in Istanbul, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.The Turkish lira has nosedived in value in the past week over concerns about Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies and after the United States slapped sanctions on Turkey angered by the continued detention of an American pastor. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) |

Erdogan aims to 'boost Turkish growth' with lira depreciation 25.10.2021

The lira extended its fall into record-low territory after the Turkish president had pushed the central bank to cut interests rates to boost lending and growth. But the drawbacks are dire, say economist Erdal Yalcin.
ESKISEHIR, TURKEY - OCTOBER 23: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - TURKISH PRESIDENCY / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during inauguration ceremony of national garden, town library and other completed projects in Eskisehir, Turkey on October 23, 2021. Turkish Presidency/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Handout / Anadolu Agency

Opinion: Erdogan is fighting to stay in power 24.10.2021

The Turkish president wants to expel 10 ambassadors because they called for the release of activist Osman Kavala. In doing so, he is once again trying to distract attention from problems at home, says Erkan Arikan.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia September 29, 2021. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Turkey to declare 10 ambassadors 'persona non grata' 23.10.2021

The move to declare the 10 envoys — including those of Germany and the United States — "persona non grata" means they are now just one step from expulsion after calling for the release of activist Osman Kavala.
Ein Mann hält bei einer Mahnwache des PEN-Zentrums für den türkischen Verleger und Kulturmäzen Osman Kavala vor der Türkischen Botschaft ein Bild von Kavala. Kavala wurde Ende 2017 in der Türkei verhaftet.

Turkey's Osman Kavala case: A break with Europe? 22.10.2021

The long detention of philanthropist Osman Kavala and Turkey's refusal to acknowledge an ECHR ruling could cost the country its membership or voting rights in the Council of Europe at the end of November.
17.08.2020, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Nörvenich: Ein israelischer F-16 Bomber landet auf dem Fliegerhorst Nörvenich im Kreis Düren. Insgesamt sechs Kampfflugzeuge der israelischen Luftwaffe werden erwartet. Die Jets reisen unter anderem für gemeinsame Militärübungen mit der Bundeswehr nach Deutschland an. Foto: Roberto Pfeil/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Erdogan says US may sell F-16s to Turkey 17.10.2021

The US had previously blocked Turkey from buying fighter jets because the Turkish government had purchased S-400 defense air systems from Moscow.

16.10.2021, Istanbul*** Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, talks to journalists next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a joint news conference following their meeting at Huber vila, Erdogan's presidential resident, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The leaders discussed Ankara's relationship with Germany and the European Union as well as regional issues including Syria and Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Im Hochformatzuschnitt - nur Erdogan!

Merkel meets Erdogan during farewell stop in Istanbul 16.10.2021

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hopes to continue working well with the new German government during Chancellor Angela Merkel's farewell visit to the country.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles as she participates in a media conference with Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at the Egmont Palace in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Merkel receives Belgium's highest honor as she departs political stage 15.10.2021

Angela Merkel received the Order of Leopold from King Philippe on Friday before an afternoon meeting on EU policy with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Merkel said the next German government would be "pro-European."
Symbolbild (FOTOMONTAGE) zum Verfall der türkischen Lira: Piktogramm mit Währungssymbol und Flagge der Türkei auf erodierendem Grund *** Icon image Photo montage on the decline of the Turkish Lira pictogram with currency symbol and flag of Turkey on eroding ground

Turkish lira at new low after Erdogan sacks bank officials 14.10.2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had fired three central bankers via decree. Turkey's currency has lost a fifth of its value against the US dollar this year.
Osman Kavala, prominenter Angeklagter in Istanbul - In Istanbul entschied das Gericht, Osman Kavalas Verhaftung fortzusetzen. Copyright: ANKA

Turkey court keeps civil rights activist in jail despite EU pressure 08.10.2021

Osman Kavala told an Istanbul court the charges against him "are not based on any evidence." He's spent years in pretrial detention, and was arrested again on separate charges hours after a Turkish court acquitted him.
Volunteers from nearby villages rest from watering down a recently burnt part of a forest during a wildfire near Kavaklidere, a town in Mugla province, Turkey, August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Turkey ratifies Paris climate change agreement as last G20 country 06.10.2021

The Turkish parliament has ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change more than five years after Ankara first signed the deal. The move comes in time for next month's UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.
20.09.2021 Protest von Studenten gegen die hohen Mieten und Mangel an Wohnräume.

Students sleep in parks to protest rising rents in Turkey 02.10.2021

Accommodation in student dormitories has never been so scarce — or so expensive. Turkish students are staging an unusual protest: Hundreds of them are spending nights in parks.
Show more articles