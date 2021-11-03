Born in 1954, Recep Tayyip Erdogan served as prime minister of Turkey from 2003 to 2014. He became the country's first president to be elected by popular vote in 2014.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan began his political career as a student, later leading the Islamist-rooted Welfare Party - banned in 1998 - and the Justice and Development Party (AKP). A polarizing figure, he is known for his crackdowns on dissidents. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Erdogan.