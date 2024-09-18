  1. Skip to content
Israel-Hamas war: Can Turkey mediate in Gaza?

Julia Hahn in Istanbul, Turkey
September 18, 2024

Turkey has taken a staunchly pro-Palestinian stance in the Gaza war, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly criticizing Western support for Israel. But how much leverage does he have? DW's Julia Hahn reports from Istanbul.

