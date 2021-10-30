Visit the new DW website

Lebanon

Lebanon is a Middle Eastern country with a long and rich history that borders on the Mediterranean Sea, Syria and Israel. Its capital and largest city is Beirut.

Lebanon is situated at the crossroads of the Mediterranean basin and the Arabian hinterland, a position that has made it a country of great historical importance. Its 1975-1990 civil war considerably damaged its previous prosperity. Since then, there have been major efforts to rebuild infrastructure. This page collates all DW content on Lebanon.

A grab from an AFPTV video shows a fighter loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government firing a turret mounted in the back of a pickup truck (technical) at a position near the frontlines against the Huthi rebel forces in the region of al-Kassara, northwest of Marib, on June 28, 2021. - Clashes between rebels and Yemeni government fighters left over a hundred killed in Marib in three days, pro-government sources said, following a renewed offensive by the Iran-allied Huthis who escalated their efforts to seize the government's last stronghold in northern Yemen. (Photo by - / AFPTV / AFP) (Photo by -/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images)

After Saudi, Kuwait expels Lebanese diplomat over Yemen war row 30.10.2021

Hours after Saudi Arabia and Bahrain gave their Lebanese ambassadors 48 hours to leave, Kuwait has followed suit. The move comes after Lebanon's information minister criticized the Saudi-led war in Yemen.
In this photo released by Lebanese government, members of the new government pose for an official picture at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Sept 13, 2021. Front row from left to right are Defense Minister Maurice Slim, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi, Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Shami, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Foreign Minister Abdullah Bouhabib, Information Minister George Kordahi, Minister of Youth and Sports George Kallas. (Dalati Nohra/Lebanese Official Government via AP)

Lebanon to resume talks with IMF, but outcome uncertain 18.10.2021

The new Lebanese government is to resume negotiations with the IMF after talks stalled 13 months ago. Success, however, is not guaranteed, warn some experts.
Lebanese army stand guard near the Justice Palace as supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups protest against Judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating last year's deadly seaport blast, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Lebanon army probes soldier over firing at protesters 17.10.2021

The army is investigating a soldier suspected of firing toward protesters during Thursday's deadly clashes over the Beirut blast probe. Meanwhile, families of the blast victims have backed the judge leading the probe.
14.10.2021, Beirut, Libanon, Supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups chant slogans against Judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating last year's deadly seaport blast, during a protest in front of the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Lebanon: Day of mourning in Beirut as world powers call for calm after clashes 15.10.2021

Banks, schools and government offices were closed the day after deadly clashes in Beirut, which are being considered the country's worst sectarian violence in a decade. 
14.10.2021, Beirut, Libanon, Supporters of a Shiite group allied with Hezbollah fire weapons during armed clashes that erupted during a protest in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. It was not immediately clear what triggered the gunfire, but tensions were high along a former civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Lebanon: Hezbollah, Lebanese Forces trade blame over deadly protests 14.10.2021

Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah and the right-wing Lebanese Forces Party have accused each other inciting violence during protests over investigations into last year's massive blast at Beirut's port.

BEIRUT, LEBANON - OCTOBER 09: A view of the city during power cuts due to the fuel shortage and problems in the supply of fuel in Beirut, Lebanon on October 09, 2021. Mahmut Geldi / Anadolu Agency

Lebanon power supply back online after army steps in 10.10.2021

Power supplies in Lebanon have been restored after a blackout on Saturday caused by a fuel shortage. The army agreed to contribute fuel as an interim measure.
Main title: Electricity in Lebanon Photo title: A power transmission plant in the midst of a residential neighborhood in Beirut. Place and date: Beirut, 18 April 2012 Copy right/photographer: Charbel Tanios

Fuel shortage forces Lebanon's state power plants to shut 09.10.2021

Most of Lebanon is set to lose access to state-generated electricity, forcing residents to buy electricity from private providers or be plunged in darkness.
©Julien Mattia / Le Pictorium/MAXPPP - Julien Mattia / Le Pictorium - 24/09/2021 - France / Ile-de-France / Paris - Le President de la Republique Francaise recevait pour un dejeuner de travail, le President du Conseil des ministres du Liban, M. Najib Mikati, au Palais de l'Elysee, le 24 Septembre 2021 / 24/09/2021 - France / Ile-de-France (region) / Paris - The President of the French Republic received for a working lunch, the President of the Council of Ministers of Lebanon, Mr. Najib Mikati, at the Elysee Palace, on September 24, 2021

France vows to get international support for Lebanon 24.09.2021

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Lebanon's new prime minister to press ahead with reforms. In talks with Najib Mikati, Macron pledged to "mobilize the international community" to lift Lebanon out of crisis.
(210814) -- BEIRUT, Aug. 14, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2021 shows a closed fuel station in Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon is witnessing a fuel crisis, which has lately seen increased hours of power cuts and long lines of cars queuing at gas stations. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

How the US and Iran compete to fuel Lebanon 23.09.2021

Hezbollah has imported fuel from Iran to supply Lebanon, while the US wants to power Lebanon with Egyptian gas and Jordanian electricity. The energy race between the geopolitical rivals has implications for the region.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati speaks during a parliament session to confirm Lebanon's new government at a Beirut theater known as the UNESCO palace so that parliament members could observe social distancing measures imposed over the coronavirus pandemic, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A power outage and a broken generator briefly delayed the start of the parliament session for some 40 minutes before electricity came back on. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Lebanon: Parliament approves new government, PM calls for IMF talks 20.09.2021

The new government won a vote of confidence on its program that aims to haul the country out of a devastating economic crisis. Prime Minister Najib Mikati said IMF talks are now a necessity and "not a choice."

Supporters wave the flag of Lebanon's Shiite movement Hezbollah as they watch the movement's leader Hassan Nasrallah give a televised speech from an undisclosed location during a rally held in the southern suburbs of Beirut on February 16, 2016, to mark the anniversary of the Israeli killings of Lebanese Hezbollah commanders Ragheb Harb, Abbas al-Mussawi and Imad Mughnieh. Mussawi was killed on February 16, 1992 in an Israeli air raid on Nabatiyeh, Harb was assassinated in south Lebanon during Israel's occupation in February 1984 and Mughnieh was killed in a car bombing in the Syrian capital Damascus on February 12, 2008. / AFP / ANWAR AMRO (Photo credit should read ANWAR AMRO/AFP/Getty Images)

US issues fresh sanctions on Hezbollah, Iran-linked firms 17.09.2021

A raft of new punitive measures has been announced by the US Treasury Department targeting entities providing "financial conduits" supporting Hezbollah and Iran based in Lebanon, Kuwait and China.

Demonstranten vor dem Eingang der Libanesischen Zentralbank Dario Sabaghi/ DW, September 2021

Lebanon resumes forensic central bank audit amid obstructionism 17.09.2021

The Lebanese government has resumed a long-awaited forensic audit meant to shed light on why the nation is on life support. But the political establishment is trying to hamper the scrutiny.
Nadschib Mikati, designierter Ministerpräsident des Libanon, spricht bei einer Pressekonferenz. Der designierte Regierungschef traf sich zuvor mit dem libanesischen Präsidenten Aoun im Präsidentenpalast. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Lebanon unveils new government after 13-month impasse 10.09.2021

Billionaire businessman Najib Mikati has named his Cabinet as Lebanon faces one of the toughest crises in its history.
France's midfielder Paul Pogba celebrates with the World Cup trophy after the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)

Titel: Lebanon's financial crisis leaves hospitals struggling Ort: Beirut, Lebanon Schlagwörter Lebanon, financial crisis, economic crisis, COVID-19, pandemic, hospitals, Beirut Sendedatum: 24.08.2021 Rechte: DW Bildbeschreibung: A staff member in a hospital in Beirut's largest public hospital. With the current drastic fuel shortage, the exodus of medical workers, and the lack of equipment and medicine, hospitals in Lebanon are fearing an imminent collapse

Lebanon's financial crisis leaves hospitals struggling 09.09.2021

Lebanon's crippling financial crisis is having a disastrous effect on the country’s hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. DW’s Rebecca Ritters visited Beirut's largest public hospital, where life-saving ventilators could run out of power within days.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

On the brink — Lebanon's energy crisis, California's dwindling water supply, and environmental racism in Europe 02.09.2021

This week on the Living Planet: How contentious water rights can get in times of drought. Rolling blackouts in Lebanon are leaving many frustrated, scared and wondering what could have been with a different approach to energy. And we hear from a journalist who's exposing environmental racism in eastern Europe.
