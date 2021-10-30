Lebanon is a Middle Eastern country with a long and rich history that borders on the Mediterranean Sea, Syria and Israel. Its capital and largest city is Beirut.

Lebanon is situated at the crossroads of the Mediterranean basin and the Arabian hinterland, a position that has made it a country of great historical importance. Its 1975-1990 civil war considerably damaged its previous prosperity. Since then, there have been major efforts to rebuild infrastructure.