Lebanon is a Middle Eastern country with a long and rich history that borders on the Mediterranean Sea, Syria and Israel. Its capital and largest city is Beirut.
Lebanon is situated at the crossroads of the Mediterranean basin and the Arabian hinterland, a position that has made it a country of great historical importance. Its 1975-1990 civil war considerably damaged its previous prosperity. Since then, there have been major efforts to rebuild infrastructure. This page collates all DW content on Lebanon.
Lebanon's crippling financial crisis is having a disastrous effect on the country’s hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. DW’s Rebecca Ritters visited Beirut's largest public hospital, where life-saving ventilators could run out of power within days.
This week on the Living Planet: How contentious water rights can get in times of drought. Rolling blackouts in Lebanon are leaving many frustrated, scared and wondering what could have been with a different approach to energy. And we hear from a journalist who's exposing environmental racism in eastern Europe.