Lebanon: Beirut night club turns into shelter for displaced
Mohamad Chreyteh in Beirut10/14/2024October 14, 2024Skin, a popular Beirut nightclub, now hosts a very different crowd. People on the dancefloor are looking for safety. They've come from the southern suburbs of Beirut and southern Lebanon, fleeing Israeli military strikes.