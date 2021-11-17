  1. Skip to content
Kersten Knipp
Image: W. Knipp

Kersten Knipp

Political and cultural development of the MENA region; also familiar with politics and culture of the Romance world

His passion is politics in the Middle East. For it is nothing other than a laboratory of modernity - sometimes of its splendour, but mostly of its misery.

Originally coming from cultural studies, Kersten's heart beats for the Middle East. Why? Because the region shows the drama of modernity more impressively than almost any other: its promises (democracy, rule of law, human rights), but above all its misery. This is based on the fact that these promises have failed almost without exception. That is why the region cannot find peace. Additionally, having studied Romance languages, Kersten has a great interest in those countries in Europe and Latin America. And finally: Despite not writing about culture day-to-day at DW, it is one of his enduring passions.

Featured stories by Kersten Knipp

Interpol's logo at the Interpol Global Complex for Innovation building in Singapore

Candidate to lead Interpol accused of torture

The new head of Interpol is about to be elected. But one of the candidates has been accused of torture.
Politics
November 17, 2021
Qatari candidates arriving to register to run in the October elections

Qatari polls: PR stunt or step toward democracy?

The first general election is taking shape in Qatar, but there is little doubt that the power will remain with the emir.
Politics
August 24, 2021
Tunesien | Proteste gegen Regierung

Tunisia: Economic crisis fuels political division

The suspension of the Tunisian parliament stems from the country's deep-seated economic and social crisis.
Politics
July 27, 2021
Stories by Kersten Knipp

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian leader, Vladimir Putin.

Oil, US or Russia: Whose side is Saudi Arabia really on?

After an OPEC+ decision to cut oil production, the relationship between the US and Saudi Arabia is in dire straits.
Politics
October 12, 2022
A picture obtained by AFP reportedly shows objects lit on fire in Iran's capital Tehran

Iran: What can Germany do to support the protest movement?

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says Iran's Islamic clerical regime "is on the wrong side of history."
Society
October 10, 2022
Olaf Scholz (left) and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on the right.

How can Germany work with Saudi Arabia?

With energy high on the agenda for the chancellor's visit, regional experts say a more realistic attitude is needed.
Politics
September 23, 2022
Missiles on a vehicle

Is Iran ready to build its own nuclear bomb?

Iran may soon have enough enriched uranium to make an atomic bomb. But that's not what Tehran really wants.
Politics
September 14, 2022
Mohammed al-Qahtani

Saudi Arabia: One activist may be freed, others are detained

Saudi human rights advocate, Mohammed al-Qahtani, may soon be released. But it's not necessarily a positive sign.
Politics
September 7, 2022
Tunisian President Kais Saied.

Tunisia constitution vote a democratic threat?

Tunisians are set to vote on a new constitution, which critics fear President Kais Saied will use to stay in power.
Politics
July 22, 2022
