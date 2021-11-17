Kersten Knipp

Originally coming from cultural studies, Kersten's heart beats for the Middle East. Why? Because the region shows the drama of modernity more impressively than almost any other: its promises (democracy, rule of law, human rights), but above all its misery. This is based on the fact that these promises have failed almost without exception. That is why the region cannot find peace. Additionally, having studied Romance languages, Kersten has a great interest in those countries in Europe and Latin America. And finally: Despite not writing about culture day-to-day at DW, it is one of his enduring passions.