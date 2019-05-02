Trump delays tariff decision on European and Japanese autos for 6 months

The president had previously threatened to raise import tariffs on foreign cars as a matter of national security on May 18. It was announced that the decision over the hikes will be delayed for 180 days.
On Friday, US President Donald Trump released a presidential proclamation announcing a delay on the decision of whether to introduce new import tariffs on foreign cars and car parts.
The president, who originally stated he would make a decision on new tariffs by May 18, announced that the decision would be delayed for 180 days.
A matter of national security?
In February, the US Commerce Department presented the president with a report outlining whether foreign automobile imports represented a threat to US national security. A White House press release on the president's Friday proclamation made repeated mention of the issue of national security throughout.
Calling the president's action "historic," the statement made clear that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will lead trade negotiations with foreign manufacturers and the president will "determine what further action needs to be taken" if an agreement cannot be reached in 180 days.
Double bind for German carmakers
The tariffs would hit Japanese and European automakers. German carmakers feel particularly threatened by the prospect of such tariffs. Although they import vehicles to the United States, many have major production facilities in the US as well.
From there, they export cars to China. Due to Chinese retaliatory tariffs on imports arising from the escalating trade war between the US and China, companies such as VW, Daimler, and BMW see themselves caught in a double bind.
'Ripping us off'
Trump has argued that the EU is unfairly "ripping off" the US by charging higher tariffs on US automobiles than the US does on cars imported from the EU.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) says that EU import tariffs on US cars average 5%, whereas the US average on EU cars is 3.4%.
js/msh (AP, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The EU has slammed US President Donald Trump's plans to raise tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported cars. 'A solution in search of a problem' is how EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom put it. (20.07.2018)
US trade officials are believed to have told President Donald Trump that European car imports harm US national security. German carmakers are concerned that Trump could use the report to justify tariffs. (17.02.2019)
US carmaker Tesla raised prices for some of its electric car models in China, becoming the first manufacturer to do so as trade tensions between Washington and Beijing hit producers. Other firms may soon follow suit. (10.07.2018)
The US Commerce Department will start an investigation into whether car imports harm US national security. The White House is reportedly considering whether to impose tariffs on auto imports. (23.05.2018)
The threat of steeper US tariffs on EU-assembled vehicles could lead to a global trade war. German automakers, which produce more vehicles in the US than they export there, are in the Trump administration's crosshairs. (23.06.2018)