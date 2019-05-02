 Trump delays tariff decision on European and Japanese autos for 6 months | News | DW | 17.05.2019

News

Trump delays tariff decision on European and Japanese autos for 6 months

The president had previously threatened to raise import tariffs on foreign cars as a matter of national security on May 18. It was announced that the decision over the hikes will be delayed for 180 days.

New Mercedes-Benz automobiles ready to be shipped to the US (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Wagner)

On Friday, US President Donald Trump released a presidential proclamation announcing a delay on the decision of whether to introduce new import tariffs on foreign cars and car parts.

The president, who originally stated he would make a decision on new tariffs by May 18, announced that the decision would be delayed for 180 days.

A matter of national security?

In February, the US Commerce Department presented the president with a report outlining whether foreign automobile imports represented a threat to US national security. A White House press release on the president's Friday proclamation made repeated mention of the issue of national security throughout.

Calling the president's action "historic," the statement made clear that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will lead trade negotiations with foreign manufacturers and the president will "determine what further action needs to be taken" if an agreement cannot be reached in 180 days. 

Watch video 02:12

Detroit's Auto Show no-go

Double bind for German carmakers

The tariffs would hit Japanese and European automakers. German carmakers feel particularly threatened by the prospect of such tariffs. Although they import vehicles to the United States, many have major production facilities in the US as well.

From there, they export cars to China. Due to Chinese retaliatory tariffs on imports arising from the escalating trade war between the US and China, companies such as VW, Daimler, and BMW see themselves caught in a double bind.

'Ripping us off'

Trump has argued that the EU is unfairly "ripping off" the US by charging higher tariffs on US automobiles than the US does on cars imported from the EU.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) says that EU import tariffs on US cars average 5%, whereas the US average on EU cars is 3.4%.

js/msh (AP, AFP)

Watch video 01:23

US auto workers protest Trump tariffs

