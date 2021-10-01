Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Stuttgart-based Daimler is a German maker of cars, buses and trucks. The company had a bumper year in 2015, with its operating profit jumping by 36 percent and group revenue up 15 percent.
Once again, the solid annual earnings were driven largely by decent growth at its Mercedes-Benz division. This page collates the latest DW content on the company.
Carmakers like VW, BMW, Daimler, PSA and Renault have been linked to Amazon rainforest deforestation in a new study. It said the firms may be using leather from cattle raised on illegally deforested land for their seats.