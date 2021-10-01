Visit the new DW website

Daimler

Stuttgart-based Daimler is a German maker of cars, buses and trucks. The company had a bumper year in 2015, with its operating profit jumping by 36 percent and group revenue up 15 percent.

Once again, the solid annual earnings were driven largely by decent growth at its Mercedes-Benz division. This page collates the latest DW content on the company.

*** Bitte nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung verwenden *** Mercedes-Benz eActros Weltpremiere 2021. Daimler stellt ersten volleketrischen LKW vor e-Actros

Daimler shareholders overwhelmingly approve truck division spinoff 01.10.2021

Daimler will now float its heavy goods vehicle business as a separate unit on the stock market. Shareholders will get 65% of the shares in the spinoff.

EU antitrust watchdog fines Germany carmakers 08.07.2021

The EU has levied €875 million in fines against Germany's biggest carmakers for colluding to curb the use of emission technology. It's the latest black eye for the German auto industry in its emissions scandal.
Der Abdruck eines Mercedes-Sterns aufgenommen am 25.07.2017 an einem Mercedes auf einem Schrottplatz in Betzigau (Bayern). Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Dieselgate: Mercedes drivers sue Daimler in Germany 07.07.2021

A consumer protection group in Germany has filed a class-action suit against Mercedes-makers Daimler to clarify if damages tied to the diesel emissions scandal must be paid.

29.05.2020 Ein Passant, der wegen der Corona-Pandemie einen Mundschutz trägt, geht an einem Nissan-Servicezentrum vorbei. Der japanische Renault-Partner Nissan ist wegen der Corona-Pandemie erstmals seit elf Jahren in die Verlustzone gerutscht. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Nissan sells stake in German company Daimler 05.05.2021

Ahead of publishing its full-year report next week, the Japanese automaker has sold off its Daimler shares. It said some of the funds would be invested in electric vehicle manufacturing.
DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 23.04.2021

Merkel to face grilling over Wirecard scandal - Spain's Costa del Sol hopes for quick recovery - Daimler books €4.4 billion profit in quarter
A herd of cattle is seen at a farm in Ruropolis, Para state, Brazil, in the Amazon rainforest, on September 5, 2019. - Cattle breeders, indigenous teachers and loggers are among more than 20 million people living in the Amazon in northern Brazil, carving out a living from the world's largest rainforest (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Amazon rainforest: European car manufacturers linked to illegal deforestation, says report 16.04.2021

Carmakers like VW, BMW, Daimler, PSA and Renault have been linked to Amazon rainforest deforestation in a new study. It said the firms may be using leather from cattle raised on illegally deforested land for their seats.

Mercedes EQS: Automotive electrification at its best? 16.04.2021

The EQS from German carmaker Daimler has been billed as a a big leap toward electrifying the company's fleet. DW spoke to Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius about the firm's electrification drive.
Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) besucht bei ihrem Eröffnungsrundgang auf der IAA den Stand von Mercedes und schaut sich einen Mercedes Vision EQS an.

Teutonic Tesla slayer? Mercedes unveils EQS electric luxury sedan 15.04.2021

The carmaker presented an all new electric S-Class Thursday, its first ground-up electric vehicle. The German auto industry has been slow to switch to electric, but is that changing? Investors are bullish.
Self-driving car concept - someones hand programming modern car

The future of the automobile lies in bytes, not horsepower 02.03.2021

As the auto industry is transitioning toward electric vehicles, ever more software is being built into our cars. Long-time industry leaders like BMW and Daimler are facing huge IT threats to their engineering prowess.

ARCHIV - 08.07.2020, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: Das Logo der Daimler AG ist an der Konzernzentrale im Mercedes Benz-Werk in Untertürkheim zu sehen. Der Autobauer Daimler hat sich im dritten Quartal deutlich besser geschlagen als erwartet. Foto: Marijan Murat/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Pischetsrieder tapped to chair Daimler supervisory board from 2021 03.12.2020

The German automaker has had good sales despite COVID and says the car veteran will help shape its future. But unions are rebelling against planned cuts, and say the board needs to work with them to shape that future.
03.10.2018+++London, UK+++ People gather to take pictures and see Aston Martin racing and tourism car parked outside the London Stock Exchange on the day of the trading debut of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc at the London Stock Exchange in London, on October 3, 2018. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Daimler plans larger stake in James Bond carmaker Aston Martin 27.10.2020

German auto giant Daimler has announced plans to ramp up its partnership with Aston Martin and take a stake of up to 20% in the struggling British luxury carmaker.
ARCHIV - 10.07.2018, China, Guangzhou: Autoverkäufer beraten Kunden in einem Autohaus von Mercedes-Benz. In der globalen Corona-Krise setzen die deutschen und internationalen Autobauer große Hoffnungen auf die Erholung in China. (Zu dpa «Corona im Griff: Autobauer hoffen auf China - Messe beginnt in Peking») Foto: Wenjun Chen/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Are German carmakers too dependent on China? 27.10.2020

One in three German cars are sold in China. The world's largest car market is increasingly developing into a lifeline for manufacturers during the coronavirus pandemic. But this also creates risks.
16.08.2020, Frankreich, Hambach: Fertiggestellte Smart-Fahrzeuge stehen auf einem Parkplatz vor dem Smart-Werk smartville. Foto: Daniel Karmann/dpa/Daniel Karmann | Verwendung weltweit

Renault, Daimler show early signs of recovery 23.10.2020

Renault and Daimler have published their third quarter reports revealing a marked improvement on the first half of the year, although with figures still down from 2019. The upward trend has led to high expectations.

Mass bankruptcies loom over German automotive supplier 28.09.2020

Components' suppliers Schäffler und Continental are closing plants and laying off workers, after losing crucial orders from VW, Daimler und BMW. But many smaller companies could go to the wall amid the historic change.
Workers walk into an exhibition hall during preparations ahead of the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing on September 24, 2020. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP) (Photo by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

Auto China 2020: German carmakers look to switch gears 25.09.2020

The Beijing motor show is taking place as automakers struggle to recover from a battering by the pandemic. The firms are hardly going to miss the opportunity to showcase their cars in the world's biggest auto market.

ARCHIV - 12.01.2016, USA, Detroit: Ein Mercedes-Benz-Logo in Form des Mercedessterns. Mit einer Zahlung von umgerechnet mehr als 1,9 Milliarden Euro will Daimler in den USA den Streit mit Behörden und Kunden um angebliche Verstöße gegen Abgasregeln abräumen. Daimler und seiner Tochter Mercedes-Benz USA wurden überhöhte Abgaswerte bei rund 250 000 Dieselwagen vorgeworfen. (zu Milliarden-Vergleich: Daimler legt Diesel-Verfahren in USA bei) Foto: picture alliance / Uli Deck/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German auto giant Daimler to pay $1.5-billion fine in US 15.09.2020

German automaker Daimler has agreed to pay the fine to US authorities over claims the company designed its diesel vehicles to cheat air pollution tests.

