Cars and TransportationGermany

Making trucks emission-free with batteries or hydrogen

January 23, 2024

Trucks are the backbone of commerce. But they’ve always been among the worst polluters of all vehicles. Now there’s a push to make them emission-free. REV looks at two options to achieve that: batteries and hydrogen.

https://p.dw.com/p/4badi
