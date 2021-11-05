Visit the new DW website

Japan

The 'Land of the Rising Sun' for centuries was a very closed society until the first Europeans opened the door for trade. Japan then became and remained an economic powerhouse through the 20th century until today.

Japan is an archipelago in the northeastern Pacific region with a population of about 126 million, making it the world's 10th most populous country. It is currently the world's 3rd largest economy. The country today blends a distinctly Western lifestyle with its ancient religion and traditions that go back thousands of years.

Japans Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi (2nd L) talks with Tilo Kalski (3rd L), captain of the German Navy frigate Bayern, during a visit to the ship docked at the International Cruise Terminal in Tokyo on November 5, 2021. (Photo by DAVID MAREUIL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DAVID MAREUIL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

German warship visits Japan for first time in 20 years 05.11.2021

Japan's defense minister has said the visit by the frigate Bayern underlines the importance of the international alliance against efforts "to change the status quo" in the region by force. 
--FILE--Steaks imported from Australia are for sale at the first Guangzhou store of O2O fresh produce retailer Hemaxiansheng, also known as Hema Fresh Store, of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group in Guangzhou city, south China's Guangdong province, 28 April 2018. Consumers stand to benefit from more imported goods during this year's Nov. 11 shopping gala as merchants across the globe try to ride the import boom fueled by the China International Import Expo. At least 500 additional new foreign products will be available to Chinese bargain hunters who are preparing for the upcoming discount extravaganza, according to Tmall Global, the dedicated cross-border e-commerce arm of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The company aims to develop around 30 small and medium-sized overseas brands through content marketing endeavors and help them achieve $10 million daily sales during the 24-hour shopping festival, said Liu Peng, Tmall Global's general manager overseeing imports and exports.

Australia, New Zealand ratify RCEP, world's largest trade deal 03.11.2021

The two countries will join ASEAN nations, along with China, South Korea, and Japan. The pact will cover 30% of the world's population and 53% of last year's exports.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS

COP26: China's Xi stays home, India pledges carbon neutrality 02.11.2021

India's Narendra Modi pledged a carbon-neutral India by 2070. But President Xi Jinping of China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, skipped attendance. US President Biden called Xi's absence a "mistake."

Global housing crisis: Are we heading for disaster? 01.11.2021

In this edition of Business Beyond we visit some of the housing crisis hotspots: Berlin, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Vancouver, New York, Dublin and Tokyo. Are we too late to prevent a global housing disaster?
People wait for a train to leave a station in Tokyo early Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, after a powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake has shaken the Tokyo area late Thursday, temporarily halting trains and subways. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Japan stabbing attack: At least 17 injured on Tokyo train 31.10.2021

The suspect, who was reportedly dressed as the "Joker" character, was arrested for attempted murder after the stabbing rampage. He also started a fire on the train, with smoke filling the carriage.
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is also the President of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, raises his fist with the party's candidates atop the campaigning bus on the last day of campaigning for the October 31 lower house election, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Japan's Kishida declares election victory despite losing seats 31.10.2021

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's conservatives and their junior coalition partner lost seats but remained in power following a parliamentary election, according to Japanese media.
27.10.2021 TOKYO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 27: Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Akihisa Nagashima, candidate of the Tokyo 18th district, of ruling Liberal Democratic Party, attend a meeting on a street on October 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan, during the official campaign for Japan's Oct. 31 general election. David Mareuil / Anadolu Agency

Japan: Economy and security top concerns ahead of election  29.10.2021

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Demorats are expected to retain enough seats to keep power, but the new administration will need to get the economy back on track while navigating regional security challenges.
Sunao Tsuboi, an atomic bomb survivor and one of the chairpersons of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, on June 30, 2016, in Hiroshima talks about his exchanges with U.S. President Barack Obama during the latter's visit to the western Japan city. (Kyodo)

Hiroshima bomb survivor Sunao Tsuboi dies at 96 27.10.2021

Sunao Tsuboi was on his way to engineering school when the first nuclear bomb hit Japan in 1945. He became a prominent campaigner for nuclear disarmament in the years that followed.

26.10.2021, Tokyo, Japan, Japan's Princess Mako waves from inside a car as she leaves her home for her marriage in Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, Japan October 26, 2021 in this photo taken by Kyodo. Kyodo/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN

Japan: Princess Mako marries commoner amid controversy 26.10.2021

Despite opposition from conservatives and snowballing tabloid reports of financial scandal, Princess Mako married commoner Kei Komuro on Tuesday in a subdued wedding ritual.

Mt. Aso shoots a smoke as high as 3,500 meters in Aso, Kumamoto Prefecture on Oct. 20, 2021. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Mt. Aso, a volcano on Japan's main southern island of Kyushu, erupted from Nakadake No. 1crater at around 11:43 a.m. and volcanic warning level 3 is raised. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Japan: Mount Aso volcano erupts  20.10.2021

Japan's Meteorological Agency has raised the alert level for the volcano, and authorities said they were checking if there were any climbers on the mountain at the time of the eruption.
A woman walks past a TV screen showing North Korea fired missiles in a news program in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday in a continuation of its recent weapons tests, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, hours after the U.S. reaffirmed its offer to resume diplomacy on the North’s nuclear weapons program.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

North Korea test-fires ballistic missile off east coast 19.10.2021

The military in South Korea has said the projectile was a submarine-launched ballistic missile. It comes as intelligence chiefs from the US, South Korea and Japan meet in Seoul.
(211016) -- JIUQUAN, Oct. 16, 2021 (Xinhua) -- The crewed spaceship Shenzhou-13, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, is launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert, Oct. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

China denies hypersonic missile launch amid US concerns 18.10.2021

A report in the "Financial Times" suggested China had launched a low orbit "missile" that could penetrate current defense systems. The Asian superpower said it was for "peaceful" usage.
The guided missile destroyer USS Chafee is seen anchored as a group of Vietnamese navy's officers attend a disaster control training with US sailors at Tien Sa port in the central city of Danang on April 25, 2012. Three US 7th Fleet's ships including also the flagship USS Blue Ridge and the rescue and salvage ship USNS Safeguard are holding a five-day non-combatant naval exchange with Vietnamese navy in the port city of Danang. AFP PHOTO/HOANG DINH Nam (Photo credit should read HOANG DINH NAM/AFP/Getty Images)

US disputes Russian statement on naval interaction 16.10.2021

Russia said it chased away a US warship that tried to violate Russian territorial waters. The US said the Russian description of the interaction in the Sea of Japan was false.
Elderly people walk street in Sugamo, a popular shopping district among the elderly in Tokyo, Sept. 21, 2015. The government announced that the number of people aged 80 or older in Japan topped 10 million for the first time. The number rose by 380,000 from a year before to 10.02 million, accounting for 7.9 pct of the country's total population. The number of people aged 65 or older grew to a record of 33.84 million, including 14.62 million men and 19.21 million women. |

How Japan keeps its elderly employed and active 15.10.2021

Instead of using retirement to relax, many Japanese prefer to put their skills and knowledge to the best use for society, and have gone back to work. They say that staying at work keeps them mentally and physically fit.

14.10.2021 Plaintiffs and their supporters walk toward the Tokyo District Court Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Tokyo. The court is hearing five ethnic Korean residents of Japan and a Japanese national demanding the North Korean government pay compensation over their human rights abuses in that country after joining a resettlement program there that promised a “paradise on Earth,” but without the presence of a defendant - the North’s leader. The banner reads: Oct. 14 Tokyo District Court the North Korea Paradise on Earth campaign first trial. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

North Korean defectors sue Kim Jong Un in Japan over resettlement scheme 14.10.2021

Five people who managed to escape from North Korea are seeking damages from Kim Jong Un in a Japanese court. The plaintiffs were all part of a repatriation program that they describe as "state kidnapping."
Liberal Democratic Party President Fumio Kishida reacts after being chosen to the Prime Minister during the Lower House plenary session. in Tokyo on Oct. 4, 2021. Kishida is expected to be named Prime Minister to inaugurate his cabinet on the same day.( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Japan PM dissolves parliament, paves way for election 14.10.2021

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seeking a mandate for his policies in the October 31 parliamentary election. Meanwhile, the opposition has vowed to close Japan's income gap.

