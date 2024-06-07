Japan: 'Toyoko Kids' struggle to survive on city streets

Teenagers have banded together to escape abuse and neglect but find themselves drawn toward drugs and prostitution — with pitifully little support available for the most vulnerable.

Suzuka and Nipa have adopted the all-black attire that is the unofficial uniform of the Toyoko Kids, the Japanese capital's tribe of young runaways.

Nipa arrived in the Kabukicho red-light district of Tokyo in January and was quickly taken in by the group. Suzuka arrived in April.

Like most of the girls in this loose-knit clan of a couple of hundred teens and 20-somethings, they have turned to prostitution to get by.

Otherwise, they sleep on the streets or at friends' apartments.

When the weather is too bad, they club together to share a cheap hotel for the night.

Tourists bask in the glow of Japan's weak yen To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The kids of Kabukicho

The money that is left over goes for cigarettes, alcohol and buying over-the-counter medicine that they consume in large quantities to deliberately overdose on.

The craze for deliberately overdosing first appeared in 2022. And a police raid on the Toyoko Kids hangouts in December last year rounded up 29 minors, with several found possessing multiple types of non-prescription medicines, authorities told local media.

There have been a number of fatalities across the nation among young people following the Toyoko Kids' example, often shared on social media.

Youngsters have died here in Kabukicho as well, the girls say.

No rules on Tokyo's tough streets

The group of homeless youths first began to gather in a pedestrianized square surrounded by 24-hour stores, karaoke bars, restaurants, cheap hotels and a cinema complex about five years ago, said Hidemori Gen, a founder member of the Liaison Council for Parents Protecting Youth (Seiboren).

"The rules of Japan no longer really apply in the square where they gather and the nearby streets," he said.

"They drink and smoke even though they are under the legal age limit, they buy medicines with the aim of overdosing," among other problems, he added.

The district became notorious as more youngsters began to congregate and attracted media attention, Gen said. That, in turn, "made the place like a Mecca to kids from across the country," he added.

Japan: Kyoto bans tourists from part of geisha district To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The police have attempted a couple of half-hearted interventions, he said, and in 2021 arrested the unofficial leader of the group, who went by the name Haoru, after six people tortured and killed a homeless man.

Haoru then took his own life before he could be brought to trial.

"These kids are runaways from parents who abused them or had no interest in them,” Gen said. "Some were orphans who ran away from their homes. And now this is their home, a place with no rules and operating 24 hours a day."

Changes in society

Seiboren operates a cafe where young people can come for a hot meal and some warmth in the winter. On some days, more than 100 runaways stop by. There are also counsellors available, but the youngsters are under no pressure to confide in them.

Gen said that the laws covering the homeless and parental responsibility for children in Japan are lax.

That's why "it is very, very difficult to put a stop to these problems."

"The national government, the Tokyo city government and the police all know there is a problem — they can see it on our streets right here — but they do nothing," he said.

"Nobody cares and nobody is taking responsibility to help these young people. Sometimes they take them into care, but they only stay a couple of days and then they are on their own again so they naturally come back here. There is no long-term support."

Gen blames the problems of Kabukicho — and which are beginning to emerge on the streets of other nightlife districts around the country, such as Susukino in Sapporo and Minami in Osaka — on the dramatic changes that have taken place in Japanese society in the last decade.

"This problem did not exist 10 years ago," he said.

"In the past, Japan was a community of villages where families and neighbors looked after and helped each other. That has gone. More people have financial problems, there are lots of single mothers struggling to get by, young kids are immersed in their mobile phones and the online world," he pointed out.

'I first came here because I thought I might be able to help kids with problems but I ended up staying with them,' said 22-year-old Uni Image: Julian Ryall/DW

Danger on the street

Uni, 22, and his family had to leave Fukushima Prefecture after the nuclear disaster in March 2011.

The family experienced financial hardships and had to keep moving from one place to another for many years. Uni — the name he has adopted means "sea urchin" — arrived in Kabukicho 18 months ago after seeing videos of the Toyoko Kids on TikTok.

"Everyone is friendly and open and it is easy to find people to talk with,” he said. "I first came here because I thought I might be able to help kids with problems but I ended up staying with them."

But he admits it can be dangerous. Weaker children can easily be convinced to get into prostitution, he said, and they copy the behavior of others in the group. He knew one youth who died by suicide by jumping from a nearby building.

When asked about her hopes for the future, Suzuka said, "I have no dreams."

Nipa, however, said she wants to "have a job where I am respected."

Editor's note: If you are suffering from serious emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: https://www.befrienders.org/

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru