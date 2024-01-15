  1. Skip to content
Julian Ryall
Image: Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall

Journalist based in Tokyo, focusing on political, economic and social issues in Japan as well as on the Korean Peninsula

Julian Ryall has been contributing to DW's coverage of Japan and the Korean Peninsula for over a decade. He has written extensively about the personalities, politics and problems that shape Northeast Asia.

Julian Ryall studied French, politics, international relations and economics at Wolverhampton Polytechnic in the late 1980s, with a year at The University of Aix-en-Provence, in France, key to his ambition to become a foreign correspondent. 

He spent much of that formative year in Eastern Europe — Romania, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia and Hungary — and was in Berlin when The Wall came down in November 1989.

He returned to the UK for a postgraduate journalism course before moving to Japan in 1992.

Julian worked for The Japan Times before returning to London in 1998 to join The Times. He chose to move back to Tokyo in 1999 and became a freelance reporter.

He has contributed to DW's coverage of the Indo-Pacific for more than a decade, reporting from North Korea, China, Myanmar, the Solomon Islands, Vietnam and elsewhere in the region.

Featured stories by Julian Ryall

Kim Jong Un seen in front of a missile launcher in 2022

Is North Korea preparing for war in 2024?

Kim Jong Un is once again ratcheting up the war rhetoric, with analysts warning it could go beyond the usual bluster.
ConflictsJanuary 15, 2024
Lee Jae-myung holds a microphone

South Korea knife attack signals pre-election turmoil

A knife attack on a politician has drawn concern over more violence in the run-up to a critical national election.
PoliticsJanuary 3, 2024
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae sit at a long table, against a blue and white background. Both are dressed in white

Is Kim Jong Un grooming his daughter to rule North Korea?

It once seemed unimaginable, but there is growing evidence Kim Ju Ae could be North Korea's next leader.
PoliticsDecember 29, 2023
Stories by Julian Ryall

A TV screen showing artillery launching

What's behind North Korea's increasing belligerence?

What's behind North Korea's increasing belligerence?

Could the North be hoping to use military threats and actions to push its agenda as the South heads towards elections?
PoliticsJanuary 8, 2024
Film still from 'The Monk and the Gun': a group of Bhutanese people gather together, two are in monk dress.

Why Bhutan's Oscar entry 'unties a knot'

Why Bhutan's Oscar entry 'unties a knot'

Bhutanese director Pawo Choyning Dorji discusses his film "The Monk and the Gun" and the Himalayan nation's culture.
FilmDecember 19, 2023
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an intercontinental ballistic missile in a launching drill at the Sunan international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, on March 16, 2023.

Calls in US for NATO-like alliance in Indo-Pacific

Calls in US for NATO-like alliance in Indo-Pacific

There is little likelihood that Indo-Pacific nations will come together in a regional version of NATO, experts say.
PoliticsDecember 18, 2023
Japan's coach Hajime Moriyasu bows after losing the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Japan and Croatia

Japan: Unpacking the nuances of the traditional bow

Japan: Unpacking the nuances of the traditional bow

While the samurai no longer rule Japan, the bow has endured as the mark of respect — with many very subtle distinctions.
CultureDecember 11, 2023
Photo from 2010: North Koreans onboard a boat float along the swollen Yalu River

China under pressure to stop repatriating North Koreans

China under pressure to stop repatriating North Koreans

South Korea has demanded that Beijing halts the repatriation of North Koreans and instead recognizes them as refugees.
PoliticsDecember 6, 2023
A symbolic image of a woman in prison, her hands grasping a steel net fence.

What is life like for women held in Japan's prisons?

What is life like for women held in Japan's prisons?

Rights groups are calling on the government to improve conditions for women in Japanese jails.
SocietyNovember 28, 2023
