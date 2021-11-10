Visit the new DW website

Volkswagen (VW)

Volkswagen is a German automobile manufacturer headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. It is the biggest German automaker and the second largest automaker in the world.

Volkswagen was originally founded in 1937 by the Nazi trade union, the German Labour Front (Deutsche Arbeitsfront), in an attempt to produce a basic vehicle capable of transporting two adults and three children at 100 km/h (62 mph). Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler wanted his German citizens to have the same access to a car as the Americans.From 1948, after WW II, VW – most notable its “Beetle” model - became a symbol of West Germany’s economic rise.

01.03.2019, Niedersachsen, Wolfsburg: Ein Mitarbeiter zeigt ein VW Logo kurz vor Einbau in einen Volkswagen Touran in der Endmontage im VW Werk. Foto: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Volkswagen plans Trinity plant — whatr's behind it? 10.11.2021

Amid competition with Tesla, German carmaker Volkswagen plans to build its own factory for its new Trinity electric model. Capgemini automotive expert Peter Fintl puts the plan into perspective.
Ladestation E-Cars VW, Astypalea, eine von sechs Stationen Farbe/Quer/ Copyright DW

Greek island of Astypalea launches VW-sponsored e-mobility shift 10.11.2021

The tiny island of Astypalea in Greece was a well-kept tourism secret until recently. Now German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) has launched a project that makes private and public transport go electric within five years.

DW Business – Europe & Asia 28.10.2021

Markets await ECB decision on monetary policy - Volkswagen profit drops on chip shortage - Sustainable fashions from Pakistan
ARCHIV - 13.11.2017, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Bonn: Ein Schild mit dem Logo der Deutschen Post und DHL steht an der Zentrale der Deutschen Post DHL Group. Die Deutsche Post sieht trotz der Corona-Krise keinen Bedarf für staatliche Finanzhilfen. Foto: Rainer Jensen/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's privatization of state assets: A role model for India? 22.10.2021

India is in the process of privatizing large state-owned companies and many people are wondering what advantages and disadvantages this will bring. A look at Germany reveals who the winners and losers could be.
Start of production in new car body plant of Slovak division of Volkswagen, Bratislava, Slovakia, May 15, 2015. (CTKxPhoto/JanxKoller) CTKPhotoP201505150747201 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY kol 18 Start of Production in New Car Body plant of Slovak Division of Volkswagen Bratislava Slovakia May 15 2015 CTKxPhoto JanxKoller PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Kol 18

Chip shortage hits auto industry suppliers 22.10.2021

German automakers are being hit hard by a semiconductor chip shortage. Suppliers are affected in particular.

DW Business – Europe & Asia 15.10.2021

Report of massive job cut plans rocks Volkswagen - 'Green pass' rules take effect for Italian employees - Toyota to cut global output 15% in November
ARCHIV - 27.04.2020, Niedersachsen, Wolfsburg: Ein VW-Mitarbeiter steht mit einem Mund- und Nasenschutz in der Produktion im Volkswagenwerk neben Autos. Volkswagen fuhr nach dem Corona-Lockdown die wichtigsten Werke wieder schrittweise hoch. Der Konzern hat die Corona-Krise bei Umsatz und Ergebnis voll zu spüren bekommen und ist wie erwartet in die roten Zahlen gerutscht. (Zu dpa Volkswagen-Konzern mit Milliardenverlust - Dividende gekürzt) Foto: Swen Pförtner/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Can Volkswagen compete with Tesla? 15.10.2021

German carmaker Volkswagen has to be more efficient in shifting to the production of all-electric cars, if it wants to be on a par with Tesla. Will it have to shed many jobs to compete?
DW Business – Europe 15.10.2021

Report of massive job cut plans rocks Volkswagen - 'Green pass' rules take effect for Italian employees - German-Ghanaian cooperative trains IT workers
ARCHIV - An einem alten Volkswagen (Golf) ist am 23.09.2015 auf einem Schrottplatz in Wiesbaden (Hessen) das Logo des Autokonzerns verwittert. Das neueste Kapitel des «Dieselgate»-Skandals von Volkswagen enthält Szenen, die kaum zu glauben sind. Zehn zu Versuchsobjekten degradierte Affen kauern in einem Testlabor im Wüstenstaat New Mexico und atmen stundenlang Abgase eines VW-Beetles ein, während ihnen zur Beruhigung Zeichentrickfilme gezeigt werden. (zu dpa «Affen im VW-Abgastest: «Clean Diesel»-Kampagne mit Tierversuchen» vom 27.01.2018) Foto: Fredrik von Erichsen/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

EU demands Volkswagen pay all EU consumers affected by 'Dieselgate' 28.09.2021

The EU's Justice Commissioner called on Volkswagen to pay out to all EU consumers affected by Dieselgate. The EU also accused Volkswagen of being unwilling to work with consumer groups.
30.09.2019, Niedersachsen, Braunschweig: Aktenordner stehen vor Beginn der mündlichen Verhandlung zur Musterfeststellungsklage des Bundesverbands der Verbraucherzentralen und Verbraucherverbände gegen VW in der Stadthalle. Gut vier Jahre nach dem Auffliegen des Dieselskandals beginnt der Prozess zwischen klagenden Kunden und dem Volkswagen-Konzern. Dabei wird das neue Instrument der Musterfeststellungsklage angewandt, in diesem Fall ziehen Verbraucherschützer stellvertretend für einzelne Betroffene vor Gericht. Rund 430 000 Autokäufer schlossen sich der Klage an. Foto: Sina Schuldt/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

VW Dieselgate trial starts without main defendant 17.09.2021

Four former Volkswagen managers are on trial for organized commercial fraud relating to the company's emmission scandal. Ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn's trial has been split from the proceedings for health reasons.
DW Business - Africa 16.09.2021

'Dieselgate' trial kicks off in Germany - Nikola and Iveco produce 'zero emissions' truck - Nigerians fight for pollution compensation

Autoabgase enthalten luftverunreinigende Stoffe wie Kohlenstoffmonoxid und Kohlenstoffdioxid, Schwefeloxide, Stickoxide sowie Staub und Ru?. Und sind daher f?r viele Umweltsch?den mitverantwortlich. K?ln, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland, 01.09.2007 | Automated translation: Car exhaust contains air pollutants such as carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides and dust and soot. And are therefore responsible for many environmental damage. Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany 01.09.2007, | Verwendung weltweit

Climate groups to sue German carmakers 03.09.2021

Following the success of their case against the German government's underwhelming climate plans, environmental NGOs are now going after companies with big carbon footprints.
Prius cars wait to roll off at the production line during a ceremony marking the start of the Chinese production of the Toyota Prius, the hybrid vehicle, in Changchun in northeast China's Jilin province Thursday Dec. 15, 2005. The start of production under Sichuan FAW Toyota Motor Co. marked the first overseas output of the more eco-friendly car, which runs on both gasoline and electricity, according to Toyota. (AP Photo) ** ONLINE OUT, CHINA OUT ** pixel

Toyota to cut production as chip shortage bites 20.08.2021

The global chip shortage shows no sign of letting up with Toyota the latest to announce a major production cut. Germany's Volkswagen is also set for a bumpy restart after the traditional summer break.
euromaxx 25.+26.09.2020 // KW 39 Currywurst

Ex-German Chancellor bemoans currywurst loss at VW 11.08.2021

Gerhard Schröder complained that the dish was being removed from the menu at the Volkswagen plant in North Germany. VW wants to introduce more plant-based options.
26.10.2020 Das neue Volkswagen-Elektroauto ID.4 steht bei einem Pressetermin in einem Showroom in der Autostadt.

German electric cars not a big hit in China 03.08.2021

About every sixth electric car produced worldwide comes from Germany. But it appears that German brands do not go down well in China. Steven Van Arsdale from PwC Autofacts explains why.
FILE PHOTO: Protests against Germany's Dieselgate in front of Germany's Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure where ministers and car executives hold a meeting to agree ways to cut inner-city pollution to try to stave off bans on diesel cars and restore the tarnished reputation of the country's auto industry in Berlin, Germany, August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Dieselgate: German VW resellers can now claim compensation 20.07.2021

Volkswagen owners in Germany who subsequently sold their cars can still claim compensation connected to the "Dieselgate" emissions scandal, a top German court has ruled.

