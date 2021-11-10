Volkswagen (VW)

Volkswagen is a German automobile manufacturer headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. It is the biggest German automaker and the second largest automaker in the world.

Volkswagen was originally founded in 1937 by the Nazi trade union, the German Labour Front (Deutsche Arbeitsfront), in an attempt to produce a basic vehicle capable of transporting two adults and three children at 100 km/h (62 mph). Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler wanted his German citizens to have the same access to a car as the Americans.From 1948, after WW II, VW – most notable its “Beetle” model - became a symbol of West Germany’s economic rise.