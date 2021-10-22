Visit the new DW website

Bayerische Motorenwerke (BMW)

BMW is one of Germany's top automobile, motorcycle and engine manufacturing companies. By model sales, its main BMW badge is in the top 15 car manufacturers on the planet.

BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz are Germany’s best-selling luxury carmakers in the world. The Bavarian company was founded in 1916 and has its headquarters in Munich. It also owns and produces Mini cars, and is the parent company of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. DW's latest content on BMW is collated below.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 30: The i4 BMW car model is being displaced at the Automobile Barcelona International Motor Show in Barcelona, Spain on September 30, 2021. Adria Puig / Anadolu Agency

BMW aims for Tesla as car giant begins mass i4 production 22.10.2021

The carmaker is striving to compete with Tesla by not using so much aluminium. BMW want half its new cars to be electric by 2023.

Munich's IAA offers peek into future of mobility powered by electricity 07.09.2021

This year's IAA Mobility in Munich heralds the dawn of a new personal mobility era — powered by batteries and artificial intelligence. Be it two, three or four wheels, all major producers have called time on the combustion engine, unveiling a range of electric vehicles to replace them.
Autoabgase enthalten luftverunreinigende Stoffe wie Kohlenstoffmonoxid und Kohlenstoffdioxid, Schwefeloxide, Stickoxide sowie Staub und Ru?. Und sind daher f?r viele Umweltsch?den mitverantwortlich. K?ln, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland, 01.09.2007 | Automated translation: Car exhaust contains air pollutants such as carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides and dust and soot. And are therefore responsible for many environmental damage. Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany 01.09.2007, | Verwendung weltweit

Climate groups to sue German carmakers 03.09.2021

Following the success of their case against the German government's underwhelming climate plans, environmental NGOs are now going after companies with big carbon footprints.
DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 09.07.2021

Global tax reform tops G20 meet in Venice - EU fines BMW, VW €875m for collusion - FT: Congress members call on SEC to probe Didi

EU antitrust watchdog fines Germany carmakers 08.07.2021

The EU has levied €875 million in fines against Germany's biggest carmakers for colluding to curb the use of emission technology. It's the latest black eye for the German auto industry in its emissions scandal.
DW Business Asia

DW Business Asia 08.07.2021

EU fines BMW, Volkswagen €875 mn over collusion - China's LinkDoc shelves IPO amid Beijing clampdown - US travel restrictions a burden for EU businesses
ARCHIV - Ein Auspuff eines Volkswagen auf einem Mitarbeiterparkplatz, fotografiert am 11.05.2016 mit dem Verwaltungshochhaus vom VW Werk in Wolfsburg (Niedersachsen). Am 29.06.2017 wird vor dem Landgericht Braunschweig die Klage eines VW-Käufers auf Rücknahme seines Autos gegen den Autobauer verhandelt. (zu dpa vom 29.06.2017) Foto: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

EU fines German carmakers over alleged cartel activities 08.07.2021

The European Commission has said BMW and Volkswagen colluded on limiting the roll-out of emissions-cutting technology and fined the carmakers €875 million.

CES patrons take a look as IBM unveils this quantum computer, Q System One, shown here during the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

German industry could win big with new quantum computer 16.06.2021

Despite its reputation as an industrial and research powerhouse, Germany has fallen behind when it comes to quantum computing. But a new computer at home could change all of that.
05.11.2020 ©/MAXPPP - SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 05: A Porsche Taycan electric car is on display during the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center on November 5, 2020 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by VCG)

Electric vehicles take center stage at Shanghai Auto Show 19.04.2021

The first major auto industry gathering of the year has opened, with the global sector looking to China, the world's biggest and most rapidly electrifying auto market, to lead the way into a post-pandemic future.
A herd of cattle is seen at a farm in Ruropolis, Para state, Brazil, in the Amazon rainforest, on September 5, 2019. - Cattle breeders, indigenous teachers and loggers are among more than 20 million people living in the Amazon in northern Brazil, carving out a living from the world's largest rainforest (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Amazon rainforest: European car manufacturers linked to illegal deforestation, says report 16.04.2021

Carmakers like VW, BMW, Daimler, PSA and Renault have been linked to Amazon rainforest deforestation in a new study. It said the firms may be using leather from cattle raised on illegally deforested land for their seats.
Rennamazone Sabine Schmitz Nürburg, Themenfoto: Personalie, Motorsport - Themenfoto: Personalie, Sport, Motorsport, 23.08.2020 *** Racing Amazon Sabine Schmitz Nürburg , Theme photo Personalie, Sport, Motorsport Theme photo Personalie, Sport, Motorsport, 23 08 2020 Copyright: xAugstx/xEibner-Pressefotox EP_jat

Sabine Schmitz, 'Queen of the Nürburgring,' dead at 51 17.03.2021

The German racing legend was the only woman to win the 24-hours of Nürburgring, doing it twice. She founded her own racing team and later became a popular TV personality.
Ein zum Elektrofahrzeug umgebauter Mini Cooper S parkt am 03.12.2015 in einer Tiefgarage in Chemnitz (Sachsen) an einer Ladestation mit einem Roboterarm. In einer Demonstration der Technischen Universität Chemnitz wurde das Fahrzeug ab dem Eingang der Tiefgarage autonom ohne Eingreifen des Fahrers zu der von ihm vorreservierten Ladestation gesteuert, an der ein Roboterarm vollautomatisch das Fahrzeug an das Stromnetz anschloß und auflud. Foto: Peter Endig/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Mini cars to go solely electric from 2030 12.03.2021

Roll over purring combustion engine Mini enthusiasts: From 2030, German automaker BMW plans only electric releases of the iconic British-born car.

Self-driving car concept - someones hand programming modern car

The future of the automobile lies in bytes, not horsepower 02.03.2021

As the auto industry is transitioning toward electric vehicles, ever more software is being built into our cars. Long-time industry leaders like BMW and Daimler are facing huge IT threats to their engineering prowess.

ARCHIV - 08.07.2020, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: Das Logo der Daimler AG ist an der Konzernzentrale im Mercedes Benz-Werk in Untertürkheim zu sehen. Der Autobauer Daimler hat sich im dritten Quartal deutlich besser geschlagen als erwartet. Foto: Marijan Murat/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Pischetsrieder tapped to chair Daimler supervisory board from 2021 03.12.2020

The German automaker has had good sales despite COVID and says the car veteran will help shape its future. But unions are rebelling against planned cuts, and say the board needs to work with them to shape that future.
FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo at a car dealership in Sunderland, Britain June 29, 2016. Picture taken June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates/File photo

Brexit: Is Nissan really closing its Sunderland plant? 25.11.2020

Since the Brexit vote, speculation has raged over the future of Nissan's plant in Sunderland. This week, reports in German media said a "decision has been made." That would be huge news, but it is unlikely to be true.
DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 11.11.2020

US tech stocks catch up with the market rally - BMW presents all-electric iX SUV - Albania's chromium industry loses its luster
