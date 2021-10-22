Bayerische Motorenwerke (BMW)

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
BMW is one of Germany's top automobile, motorcycle and engine manufacturing companies. By model sales, its main BMW badge is in the top 15 car manufacturers on the planet.
BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz are Germany’s best-selling luxury carmakers in the world. The Bavarian company was founded in 1916 and has its headquarters in Munich. It also owns and produces Mini cars, and is the parent company of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. DW's latest content on BMW is collated below.
This year's IAA Mobility in Munich heralds the dawn of a new personal mobility era — powered by batteries and artificial intelligence. Be it two, three or four wheels, all major producers have called time on the combustion engine, unveiling a range of electric vehicles to replace them.
Carmakers like VW, BMW, Daimler, PSA and Renault have been linked to Amazon rainforest deforestation in a new study. It said the firms may be using leather from cattle raised on illegally deforested land for their seats.