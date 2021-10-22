Bayerische Motorenwerke (BMW)

BMW is one of Germany's top automobile, motorcycle and engine manufacturing companies. By model sales, its main BMW badge is in the top 15 car manufacturers on the planet.

BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz are Germany’s best-selling luxury carmakers in the world. The Bavarian company was founded in 1916 and has its headquarters in Munich. It also owns and produces Mini cars, and is the parent company of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. DW's latest content on BMW is collated below.