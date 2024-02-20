  1. Skip to content
The BMW 3 Series – an iconic sporty car for all cultures

February 20, 2024

The BMW 3 Series. For 50 years, the sporty car has delivered driving pleasure to people from cultures around the world. This global phenomenon has won devotees from the US to Thailand and the German-Turkish community.

REV – The Auto & Mobility Show

BMW 3 Series, a sporty icon. Remote-control vehicles. And an e-rickshaw uplifts a trans Indian woman.
Cars and TransportationFebruary 20, 202426:06 min
DW REV | Explained Oldtimer

Are classic cars better for the environment than EVs?

The production of a car has a major environmental impact. Building a modern electric car, for example, produces 26 tons of CO2 emissions. By the time a classic car could emit this amount of pollutants, its owner could theoretically drive it for an average of 2,000 kilometers a year, for 46 years. But still, classic cars seem to be on the brink of extinction.
Cars and TransportationFebruary 7, 202426:05 min
external

REV – The Auto & Mobility Show

Women on wheels: More female crash test dummies needed and a long-haul trucker who loves her rig
Cars and TransportationFebruary 6, 202426:05 min
