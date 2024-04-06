The Mini: An iconic car that’s everyone’s darling

Cars and TransportationUnited KingdomThe Mini: An iconic car that’s everyone’s darlingTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationUnited KingdomFrank Lukeit06/04/2024June 4, 2024Beloved by racing drivers, The Beatles, and women in particular, the Mini starred in “The Italian Job” and won the Monte Carlo Rally. Now BMW and a new generation of female designers are keeping this icon forever young.https://p.dw.com/p/4gdbTAdvertisement