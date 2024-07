07/20/2024 July 20, 2024

The VW Golf: one of the most successful cars of all time. The brainchild of star Italian designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, the Golf and its faster GTi version have won a cult following among its passionate fans around the world. But while once deemed revolutionary, Golfs today are often seen as a symbol of mediocrity. We trace the amazing journey of the Golf and look forward to what lies ahead for it.