The Beatles

John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr made up what would become the most influential band of the rock era. The Beatles were founded in 1960 in Liverpool, England.

Shortly after "Beatlemania" first erupted in the early 1960s, especially in Liverpool and Hamburg, the band came to be seen as an embodiment of the ideals expressed by the counterculture of the 60s. After their first hit "Love Me Do," the "Fab Four" rose to international fame with their highly successful albums, "Rubber Soul," "Revolver," "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," "The Beatles" and "Abbey Road." To date, The Beatles remain one of the best-selling music groups in history. After The Beatles broke up in 1970, its members pursued solo careers. John Lennon was shot and killed in 1980, and George Harrison died of cancer in 2001.

Blick vom Regieraum in einen Aufnahmeraum des Abbey Road Studios in London (aufgenommen am 10.7.2001). Die Studios wurde 1960 durch die Beatles berühmt.

Beatles: Long lost Ringo and George song found in Birmingham loft 10.11.2021

"As a Beatles fan, when you hear it for the first time, the hairs stand up on the back of your neck," Beatles expert Paul Parry told DW. The newly released "Radhe Shaam" features George Harrison and Ringo Starr.
An cassette with the recording of four Danish schoolboys' interviews with John Lennon and Yoko Ono during the famous couple's winter stay in Thy, in Jutland, Denmark, in 1970, photographed at Bruun Rasmussen Auction House in Copenhagen Friday Sept. 24, 2021. The cassette and polaroid pictures from the visit will be auctioned on Sept. 28, and is valued at between 25, 000 and 40, 000 euro.

Unreleased John Lennon interview tape sells at auction 28.09.2021

The ex-Beatle and his wife Yoko Ono were interviewed by four Danish schoolboys more than 50 years ago. The recording also includes an unreleased song.
Drummer and singer of the band 'Die Aerzte', Bela B:, performs at the first 'Aerztival' at RheinEnergieStadium in Cologne, Germany, 15 June 2013. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd

How celebrities try to influence German elections 16.09.2021

The election campaign is entering the final phase — and culture is again playing a leading role. Artists are crusading for their parties, including "Ärzte" drummer Bela B.
Check-in vom 21.03.2020 Aufgenommen von DW

How Hamburg Sounds and Rocks 15.01.2021

Check-in presenter Neus Pérez is shown around the Elbphilharmonie, visits Hamburg's Composers' Quarter, and heads to St. Pauli to retrace the Beatles’ footsteps. Please not: The video was shot in March 2020, before the declaration of the coronavirus pandemic.
Der britische Musiker John Lennon sitzt gestikulierend im Schaukelstuhl vor seinem Swimmingpool und entspannt sich. (Undatierte Aufnahme). Der Gitarrist, Sänger und Texter der legendären Liverpooler Band The Beatles wurde am 9.10.1940 in Liverpool geboren und am 8.12.1980 in New York ermordet. Foto: UPI +++(c) dpa - Report+++ |

Imagine: Lennon would have turned 80 08.10.2020

John Lennon would have celebrated his 80th birthday on October 9 had he not been assassinated 40 years ago. What were his plans at the time?
Singer John Lennon is shown in 1971. (AP Photo) |

John Lennon's life in pictures 08.10.2020

A look back at the life of the boy from Liverpool who went on to become one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century before his tragic death in 1980.
The Beatles jump on stage, left to right, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison. |

How The Beatles found their sound in Hamburg, 60 years ago 15.08.2020

The Beatles' unique career took off in Hamburg in 1960 — it's where the band from Liverpool became the magical Fab Four.
ARCHIV - 24.09.2013, Monaco: Der britische Musiker Ringo Starr lächelt bei der Eröffnung seiner Ausstellung 'Arternativelight' im Ozeanographischen Museum. Der Ex-Beatle Ringo Starr feiert am 07.07.2020 seinen 80. Geburtstag. (zu dpa Peace, Love & Rock'n'Roll: Ex-Beatle Ringo Starr wird 80 Jahre alt) Foto: Sebastien Nogier/epa/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr turns 80 07.07.2020

The self-taught drummer anchored one of the greatest bands of all time with his solid beats, quirky fills and down-to-earth persona. As he turns 80, Sir Ringo is celebrating with a live benefit concert.
Drummer Ringo Starr, of 'The Beatles', with his thumbs up, June 12th 1964. (Photo by George Stroud/Express/Getty Images)

Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr 07.07.2020

He was one-fourth of the most famous rock band of all time and followed up his Beatles era with an impressive solo career. As he turns 80, here's a look at Ringo Starr's career.
Innovative Californian folk-pop-rock combo The Byrds in London for their British tour. They are (left to right) David Crosby, Chris Hillman, Jim McGuinn, Michael Clarke and Gene Clark. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Laurel Canyon: birthplace of the 1960s folk-rock scene 08.06.2020

From Joni Mitchell to the Beach Boys, many musicians lived in Laurel Hills, L.A. and contributed to the unique Westcoast sound. Here are some of the most well-known names from this period in rock and roll history.
ARCHIV - 06.10.2000, Schleswig-Holstein, Itzehoe: Die Fotografin Astrid Kirchherr steht in der Fotoausstellung über den Musiker John Lennon vor einem ihrer Bilder. Sie starb am Dienstag (12.05.2020) nach kurzer schwerer Krankheit im Alter von 81 Jahren, wie ein enger Vertrauter der Künstlerin am Freitag sagte. Foto: Ulrich Perrey/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Beatles photographer Astrid Kirchherr dies at 81 16.05.2020

The German photographer shot some of the earliest pictures of the Beatles and helped shape their iconic visual style. Tributes poured in following her death, with Ringo Starr calling her "a beautiful human being."
Indian composer and sitar player Ravi Shankar, 1968. | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Ravi Shankar, godfather of world music, a century after his birth 07.04.2020

One hundred years after the birth of sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar, his meditative reinvention of Indian classical raga music has particular resonance during the corona crisis.
Wichtige Hinweise zur Verwendung der Abbildungen: Die Motive dürfen ausschließlich für die aktuelle Berichterstattung im Rahmen der Ausstellung LINDA McCARTNEY unter Hinweis auf das Copyright verwendet werden (ab 3 Monate vor Ausstellungsbeginn bis 6 Wochen nach Ende der Ausstellung). Zudem dürfen die Bilder nur vollständig und unverändert verwendet werden. Fotografin unter Musikern LINDA McCARTNEY – The Sixties and more 19. Januar bis 3. Mai 2020 ++++++09 The Beatles, London, 1967 © Paul McCartney/Fotografin Linda McCartney/Courtesy Sammlung Reichelt und Brockmann

The Beatles and more: Linda McCartney's photos of stars 17.01.2020

From Janis Joplin to Jimi Hendrix and Aretha Franklin, they all had their pictures taken by Linda McCartney. The exhibition "A photographer among musicians. Linda McCartney — the Sixties and More" showcases her works.
Aug. 9, 1969 - London, England, U.K. - English rock band, The Beatles (L-R): PAUL McCARTNEY, RINGO STARR, JOHN LENNON and GEORGE HARRISON. London United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxONLY - ZUMAk09 Aug 9 1969 London England U K English Rock Tie The Beatles l r Paul McCartney Ringo rigid John Lennon and George Harrison London United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxONLY ZUMAk09

John Lennon's sunglasses sell at auction for almost $200,000 13.12.2019

London auctioneers Sotheby's described the spectacles as "the most iconic in rock and roll history." Other Beatles-related items have also been sold, including a hippy necklace with cowbells worn by George Harrison.
Pochette du disque des Beatles Abbey Road |

'Abbey Road': Iconic Beatles album turns 50 26.09.2019

The Beatles cross an intersection single file. In the background, a white Volkswagen Beetle. The photo made music history – as did the "Abbey Road" album for which it was taken, the last recorded by The Beatles.

ARCHIV - Arbeiter erhöhen die Sektorensperre an der Bernauer Straße in Berlin im August 1961. Der US-Geheimdienst NSA hatte nach bislang geheimen Dokumenten bereits vorab Informationen über den geplanten Bau der Berliner Mauer. Foto: dpa (zu dpa Geheimdokumente: NSA warnte früh vor Mauerbau in Berlin vom 26.09.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

1961: What Germany was like when the Berlin Wall was built 13.08.2019

Construction of the Berlin Wall began on August 13, 1961 – the same year birth control was introduced in Germany. It was also the beginning of what would become one of the biggest names in music history: The Beatles.
