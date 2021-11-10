John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr made up what would become the most influential band of the rock era. The Beatles were founded in 1960 in Liverpool, England.

Shortly after "Beatlemania" first erupted in the early 1960s, especially in Liverpool and Hamburg, the band came to be seen as an embodiment of the ideals expressed by the counterculture of the 60s. After their first hit "Love Me Do," the "Fab Four" rose to international fame with their highly successful albums, "Rubber Soul," "Revolver," "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," "The Beatles" and "Abbey Road." To date, The Beatles remain one of the best-selling music groups in history. After The Beatles broke up in 1970, its members pursued solo careers. John Lennon was shot and killed in 1980, and George Harrison died of cancer in 2001.