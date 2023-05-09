Eric Clapton bought a used Gibson Les Paul in London in 1965 and named it "Beano" — after a children's comic strip. It was stolen shortly after the release of "Blues Breakers With Eric Clapton" and did not reappear. In 2016, musician and guitar nerd Joe Bonamassa spoke out on the subject and said the guitar was somewhere on the US East Coast. He did not want to say more about it.