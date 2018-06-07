Johnny Cash was a 20th century American singer-songwriter, guitarist, actor, and author - one of the most influential musicians of his time.

John R. Cash (born February 26, 1932, died September 12, 2003) is a country music icon who also played Rock'n'Roll, rockabilly, blues, folk and gospel. Apart from being inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame, Cash was also inducted in the Rock and Roll and the Gospel Music Halls of Fame. Cash was known for his deep bass-baritone voice, and his trademark black stage wardrobe. He sold more than 90 million records worldwide.