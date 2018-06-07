Visit the new DW website

Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash was a 20th century American singer-songwriter, guitarist, actor, and author - one of the most influential musicians of his time.

John R. Cash (born February 26, 1932, died September 12, 2003) is a country music icon who also played Rock'n'Roll, rockabilly, blues, folk and gospel. Apart from being inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame, Cash was also inducted in the Rock and Roll and the Gospel Music Halls of Fame. Cash was known for his deep bass-baritone voice, and his trademark black stage wardrobe. He sold more than 90 million records worldwide.

05.06.2018, Hamburg: Der niederländische Fotograf Anton Corbijn steht in der Ausstellung Anton Corbijn - The Living and the Dead im Bucerius Kunst Forum vor seinen Fotografien der Band Nirvana (1993, r) und Johnny Cash (1993). (zu dpa Fotograf Anton Corbijn: Musik war das größte Ding für mich vom 05.06.2018) Foto: Daniel Reinhardt/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

'The Living and the Dead': Life's work of photographer Anton Corbijn 07.06.2018

From the Rolling Stones to PJ Harvey, Nick Cave and Johnny Cash, Dutch photographer and filmmaker Anton Corbijn has immortalized a gamut of musical idols. A retrospective in Hamburg celebrates his diverse oeuvre.
***BG 75. Geburtstag Jimi Hendrix*** Bildnummer: 53161720 Datum: 01.02.1969 Copyright: imago/LFI Gitarrist Jimi Hendrix (The Jimi Hendrix Experience) während eines Konzerts - PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY, Personen , Highlight; 1969, Musik; , hoch, Kbdia, Porträt, Aktion, People; Aufnahmedatum geschätzt Bildnummer 53161720 Date 01 02 1969 Copyright Imago LFI Guitarist Jimi Hendrix The Jimi Hendrix Experience during a Concert PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY People Highlight 1969 Music vertical Kbdia Portrait Action shot Celebrities date estimated

Posthumous albums reveal unique music history 09.03.2018

When musicians die, their fans want to keep their memories alive. It's not unusual that posthumous albums are released, even decades after the musician's passing.

Ralf Huetter (l-r), Henning Schmitz, Fritz Hilpert und Falk Grieffenhagen der Band Kraftwerk geben am 07.06.2017 in Brighton, Großbritannien, ein Konzert. Foto: Mike Tudor / Rmv/RMV via ZUMA Press/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

12 songs for the road, from Kraftwerk to Johnny Cash 14.09.2017

Our eternal love affair with the automobile inspires musicians to sing about that special on-the-road feeling. Whether you're homesick, heartbroken, looking for adventure or cruising - these road trip songs cover it all.
Depeche Mode bei einem Fernsehauftritt in Koeln am 15.05.1985 | Verwendung weltweit

10 Depeche Mode covers by famous singers or bands 17.03.2017

As Depeche Mode releases its 14th studio album, "Spirit," here's a look back at the bands and singers who've covered the cult group from the 80s.
Zum 60. Geburtstag von Anton Corbijn zeigt die Berliner C/O Galerie am 06.11.2015 in Berlin eine umfassende Retrospektive. Bis Ende Januar 2016 sind im Amerika-Haus am Bahnhof Zoo rund 600 Fotografien, Filme und weitere Exponate zu sehen, die Corbijns Entwicklung vom Autodidakten zu einem der einflussreichsten Fotografen der Welt nachzeichnen. Foto: Jörg Carstensen/dpa picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen

Capturing the icons of music: Anton Corbijn retrospective in Berlin 06.11.2015

From U2 to Metallica, The Rolling Stones to Johnny Cash, Dutch photographer and filmmaker Anton Corbijn has immortalized the world's top musicians. The Berlin gallery C/O presents a retrospective of his work.
From left, Coldplay members Jonny Buckland, Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Will Champion pose on the red carpet at the MTV European Music Awards 2011, in Belfast, Northern Ireland Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)

The man who portrayed music's best: Anton Corbijn 06.11.2015

From U2 to Metallica, the Rolling Stones and Johnny Cash, Dutch photographer and filmmaker Anton Corbijn has immortalized the world's top musicians. A retrospective in Berlin celebrates his work.