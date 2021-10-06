Called "The Einstein of pop music," he's one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. Bob Dylan: iconic poet and singer with a long, restless career, has surprised his fans and observers many times.

Dylan shunned the label "protest singer," but in fact his songs were a powerful force in the protest movement of the 1960's. In the decades since, the artist and his artistry have gone through many changes, while with the "Never Ending Tour" that began in the late 1980's, his concert activity has only increased over the years.