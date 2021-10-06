Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Bob Dylan

Called "The Einstein of pop music," he's one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. Bob Dylan: iconic poet and singer with a long, restless career, has surprised his fans and observers many times.

Dylan shunned the label "protest singer," but in fact his songs were a powerful force in the protest movement of the 1960's. In the decades since, the artist and his artistry have gone through many changes, while with the "Never Ending Tour" that began in the late 1980's, his concert activity has only increased over the years.

File photo dated July 03, 2018 of Tina Turner attending the Giorgio Armani Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/19 held in Paris, France. In a new documentary, the 81-year-old American-born Swiss singer looks back on her extraordinary journey from country girl to rock icon. It is through this two-hour documentary that the star has chosen to say her public goodbye. Photo by Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM

From Bob Dylan to Tina Turner: Why song rights sales are booming 06.10.2021

From Bob Dylan to Neil Young and now Tina Turner, many music superstars are selling their song catalogs for hundred-odd-million sums. What's behind the megadeals?
31.8.1969, USA, Isle Of Wight Festival American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan on stage at the Isle of Wight Festival on 31st August 1969. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAnwarxHusseinx 48004466

Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of minor 17.08.2021

The lawsuit was filed before the deadline of a 2019 law that allowed victims of child abuse to sue their alleged attackers in cases that were too old to pursue due to a statute of limitations.
A mural of songwriter Bob Dylan by Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra is on display in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 15, 2016. On October 13, 2016, Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. Dylan is the second Nobel laureate in literature from Minnesota after Sinclair Lewis, whose biting satire of Midwestern life and the race to materialism won him the prize in 1930, a first by an American. Dylan's Nobel comes months after Minnesota's other musical luminary -- Prince, who proudly associated himself with the Minneapolis area -- died of an accidental painkiller overdose. / AFP / STEPHEN MATUREN / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Shaun TANDON, For Dylan, aura of mystery extends to hometown RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo credit should read STEPHEN MATUREN/AFP via Getty Images)

'Forever young': Poet, Nobel laureate Bob Dylan turns 80 23.05.2021

"Blowin' in the Wind," "Mr. Tambourine Man" and many more: Dylan's songs were the soundtrack of DW's Susanne Spröer's youth. A take on the legend's birthday.
Childish Gambino performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP) |

Just a rip-off? Plagiarism in music 07.05.2021

Childish Gambino is being sued for allegedly plagiarizing another rapper for his 2018 hit, "This Is America." Here are other high-profile cases of plagiarism.

06.07.2019 **** Musikerin Joan Baez Konzert Insel Grafenwerth

Joan Baez turns 80: How she made me a political person 08.01.2021

The singer-songwriter, who has just turned 80, is a folk music icon who fought for civil rights and against the Vietnam War. DW's Susanne Spröer recalls how Baez changed her life. 
ARCHIV - 14.07.2012, Spanien, Benicassim: US-Rocksänger Bob Dylan tritt bei einem Konzert auf. (zu dpa Ein neuer Song von Bob Dylan: 17 Minuten Erinnerung an die Sixties) Foto: Domenech Castello/EFE / EPA FILE/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Universal Music Group buys Bob Dylan's musical back catalog 07.12.2020

One of the most valuable properties in the industry, blockbuster deal brings Bob Dylan's entire 600-plus song catalog to Universal Musical Publishing Group.

ARCHIV - Bob Dylan tritt am 13.07.2012 in Benicassim (Spanien) auf. Foto: DOMENECH CASTELLO/EFE/dpa (zu dpa Rock- und Pop-Konzerte im Juni 2015 vom 26.05.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ picture alliance/dpa/D. Castello

Bob Dylan's entire catalog of songs sold to Universal Music 07.12.2020

Over six decades of iconic songs: Bob Dylan's complete catalog has been sold to Universal Music Publishing Group. Here's more on the influential artist's career.
ARCHIV - 08.09.2018, Berlin: Der kanadische R&B-Musiker The Weeknd tritt beim zweitägigen Musikfestival Lollapalooza auf dem Gelände des Olympiaparks auf. (zu dpa The Weeknd tritt in Super Bowl-Halbzeitshow auf) Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

The Weeknd slams Grammys as 'corrupt' 25.11.2020

Beyonce leads Grammy nominations field, while Canadian artist The Weeknd accuses the Grammys of corruption and Justin Bieber is disappointed.
Woodstock - Szene 1969 UnitedArchives01362607 Woodstock Scene 1969 UnitedArchives01362607

Woodstock: A legend despite chaos 13.08.2019

After 50 years, the legendary festival is still considered a milestone of the 1960s peace movement. But it wasn't all flowers and love. DW looks at some of Woodstock's downfalls, both in 1969 and at revival festivals.
Beim Woodstock Festival, USA 1960er Jahre. at the Woodstock festival, USA 1960s. Copyright: TBM UnitedArchives201718 the Woodstock Festival USA 1960 Years AT The Woodstock Festival USA 1960s Copyright TBM UnitedArchives201718

Woodstock 50 anniversary festival canceled 01.08.2019

Woodstock 50 was scheduled to take place for three days in mid-August. Just days before the event, organizers have called off the festival planned to commemorate the legendary 1969 celebration of peace, love and music.
Rick Kelly, Guitarrenbauer, New York

WorldLink: Making melodies with New York's waste timber 05.07.2019

New Yorker Rick Kelly salvages discarded wood from torn-down buildings in order to create his signature guitars. The wood for some of them came from famous places in the city, like the Chelsea Hotel and Chumley's Pub. And he's also had some famous customers, like Bob Dylan and Lou Reed.
Newly appointed academy member Mats Malm delivers his installation speech during the Swedish Academy's formal gathering at the Old Stock Exchange building in Stockholm, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) |

Swedish Academy appoints new secretary 26.04.2019

The Swedish body that picks Nobel literature laureates but hit by scandal in 2017 has named a new secretary. Professor Mats Malm will run the Swedish Academy, which plans to belatedly declare its 2018 award this October.
John Wayne finds he can play in pictures and satisfy his love for chess almost at the same time. When he has a few minutes to idle he engages Marlene Dietrich in a game. Both are making the film, Pittsburgh. Photo taken in Los Angeles, Oct. 1, 1942. (AP Photo) |

Carlsen vs Caruana World Chess Championship: Stars who are chess nerds 08.11.2018

As chess world champion Magnus Carlsen defends his title against Fabiano Caruana in London, here are a few celebrities, from Bob Dylan to Marlene Dietrich, who could join them in a game.
Eine Jubiläumsausgabe des Musikmagazins Rolling Stone liegt am 30.10.2017 in New York (USA) in einem Kiosk. (zu dpa «Gegenkultur-Bibel der Baby Boomers»: Der «Rolling Stone» wird 50 vom 03.11.2017) Foto: Christina Horsten/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

WorldLink: Rolling Stone turns 50 10.11.2017

November 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of Rolling Stone magazine. The American publication became an instant hit, finding an audience among a generation that was inspired by the likes of the Beatles, Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones. Over the last half century, it has chronicled pop culture, and earned a reputation for its unique mix of music coverage and political journalism.
Who will win the 2017 Nobel Literature Prize after Bob Dylan?

Who will win the 2017 Nobel Literature Prize after Bob Dylan? 04.10.2017

Who are the potential laureates for the prestigious literary award? After last year's controversy surrounding Bob Dylan, the Swedish Academy is expected to go with a more traditional choice.
ARCHIV 2002 +++ NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Inductee Tom Petty waves as he and his band The Heartbreakers receive their award during the 2002 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City 18 March, 2002. AFP PHOTO TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Tom Petty is dead but his legacy lives on 03.10.2017

His death was unexpected, but the outpouring of reactions shows that Tom Petty embodied a special place in rock 'n' roll history. Petty's intelligent lyrics and simple melodies moved people around the globe.
Show more articles