Called "The Einstein of pop music," he's one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. Bob Dylan: iconic poet and singer with a long, restless career, has surprised his fans and observers many times.
Dylan shunned the label "protest singer," but in fact his songs were a powerful force in the protest movement of the 1960's. In the decades since, the artist and his artistry have gone through many changes, while with the "Never Ending Tour" that began in the late 1980's, his concert activity has only increased over the years.
New Yorker Rick Kelly salvages discarded wood from torn-down buildings in order to create his signature guitars. The wood for some of them came from famous places in the city, like the Chelsea Hotel and Chumley's Pub. And he's also had some famous customers, like Bob Dylan and Lou Reed.
November 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of Rolling Stone magazine. The American publication became an instant hit, finding an audience among a generation that was inspired by the likes of the Beatles, Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones. Over the last half century, it has chronicled pop culture, and earned a reputation for its unique mix of music coverage and political journalism.