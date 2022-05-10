New Bob Dylan Center explores his creative process

In 2016, the George Kaiser Family Foundation (GKFF) in Tulsa, Oklahoma, acquired truckloads of photos, papers and recordings which belonged to singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. The Bob Dylan archive is estimated to be worth up to $60 million (€57 million).

At the time, many people wondered why one of the richest families in the US had bought such a large part of Dylan's estate. It was not until 2021 that GKFF announced that large parts of Dylan's legacy would be on display at the Bob Dylan Center, which opens on May 10.

The museum is located in the former Tulsa Paper Factory

'Casual hum of the heartland'

The fact that the new museum opens in Oklahoma's second-largest city, Tulsa, is fine with Bob Dylan, who hails from Minnesota. In an interview last month with Vanity Fair, the octogenarian said "there's more vibrations on the coasts, for sure," but added that being from Minnesota, he likes "the casual hum of the heartland.”

The three-story Bob Dylan Center showcases more than 100,000 items Bob Dylan owned — or created — over the course of seven decades.

They include handwritten lyrics to some of his greatest songs, previously unreleased recordings, photographs, films and artworks.

The archives are a treasure trove for Dylan fans who want to better understand his songwriting process

Unique collection

The museum website says the exhibition is "dedicated to the study and appreciation of renowned American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan and his cultural significance."

A multimedia installation portrays Dylan's life, from his childhood in Minnesota to becoming a world-famous folk musician. In a reconstructed studio, visitors can experience what it feels like to make a record.

A movie theater at the Bob Dylan Center will present films which either feature Dylan as an actor or his music as part of the soundtrack, as well as documentaries. Classics include Martin Scorsese's Dylan biography "No Direction Home" (2005), D. A. Pennebaker's documentary "Don't Look Back," which follows Dylan's 1965 UK tour, and Sam Peckinpah's feature film "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid" (1973), for which Dylan composed the score and songs and in which he played a role.

Steven Jenkins, director of the Bob Dylan Center, amid a section of the new museum

Museum for a living legend

Oil billionaire George Kaiser, one of America's richest and most significant philanthropists, is the museum's patron. His fortune is estimated at just under $8 billion, which according to Forbes makes him one of the 50 richest Americans. A large part of his fortune goes to the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

Six years before the GKFF bought the Dylan archive, it acquired Woody Guthrie memorabilia, and in 2013 opened the Woody Guthrie Center dedicated to the folk singer, not far from where the Bob Dylan Center now stands. Bob Dylan is bound to be pleased, as he often said Guthrie had a formative musical influence on him.

The Bob Dylan archives are estimated to be worth up to $60 million

In the course of his unique career, Dylan has sold more than 125 million records worldwide, written some of the most popular songs of the 20th century and received 11 Grammy Awards, the Nobel Prize for Literature and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

'Musical inspiration'

Patti Smith, Elvis Costello and Mavis Staples gave concerts performed at the center for a series of festive events ahead of its opening on May 10. All three have named Bob Dylan as a musical inspiration.

Dylan won't be at the opening in person. Instead, a five-meter-high metal sculpture, designed and built by Dylan himself in his studio, will be displayed at the entrance to the museum.

Bob Dylan: Stations of a legendary career The protest singer Joan Baez and Bob Dylan are connected by more than protest against the establishment. The two were once a couple. In 1963 they made a joint appearance at the civil rights march in Washington.

Bob Dylan: Stations of a legendary career The actor Calling Bob Dylan a folk or rock singer would be describing only part of his personality. Dylan is more like a total work of art, a cultural treasure of American society, who is an iconic protest figure and actor, as well. In 1973 he appeared in the movie "Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid."

Bob Dylan: Stations of a legendary career The activist When his live touring schedule allows, Dylan has always turned towards benefit performances. In this photo from 1971, he appears with ex-Beatles Ringo Starr and George Harrison, performing in Madison Square Garden for 40,000 people. The concert proceeds of $250,000 went directly to the young country of Bangladesh, torn by civil war.

Bob Dylan: Stations of a legendary career The 'never-ending' performer Bob Dylan remains active on stage. Although his "Never Ending Tour" was interrupted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been in progress since 1988. The 79-year-old also released his 39th studio album in June 2020, the critically-acclaimed "Rough and Rowdy Ways," which came 58 years after the release of his debut album, "Bob Dylan."

Bob Dylan: Stations of a legendary career The prize winner Bob Dylan has two honorary doctorates and was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2008 in recognition of his enormous influence on pop culture. In 2012, US President Barack Obama awarded him the country's highest civil distinction: the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He also became a Nobel Prize laureate in 2016.

Bob Dylan: Stations of a legendary career The dealmaker In December 2020, Universal Music bought the entire back catalog of Bob Dylan's songs, a deal covering more than 600 song copyrights and spanning the singer-songwriter's 60-year career. The music company did not reveal the financial details of what it described as "one of the most important" music publishing agreements of all time, but reports estimate it was a "nine-figure deal."



This article was originally written in German.