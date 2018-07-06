 Elvis Costello cancels tour after cancer surgery | Music | DW | 06.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Elvis Costello cancels tour after cancer surgery

After just two concerts, British musician Elvis Costello has cancelled the rest of his European tour following surgery for a "small but very aggressive cancerous tumor." He's planning a new album for the autumn.

Elvis Costello (Universal Music/J. O'Mara)

Singer-songwriter Elvis Costello said that he needs more time to recover after undergoing surgery on a cancerous tumor.

The 63-year-old musician said in a statement on Friday that he had initially thought "normal service had been resumed," but now realized he needed more rest. "Therefore, I must reluctantly cancel all the remaining engagements of this tour," he said, vowing to "return at the soonest opportunity."

The musician, whose hits include "Alison" and "Oliver's Army," was due to give concerts in Britain, Croatia, Austria, Norway and Sweden. He said it was better to disappoint fans by cancelling concerts rather than giving poor performances. In his statement, he urged men to go to their doctors if they had symptoms they were worried about.

He said his specialist had called him six weeks ago and told him, "You should begin playing the Lotto," as the doctor had "had rarely, if ever, seen such a small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy that could be defeated by a single surgery."

Costello added that he was planning on having a new record out in October.

als/eg (AP, Reuters, dpa)

 

DW recommends

Paul McCartney's to release first album in 5 years

Describing it as a musical travelogue, musician Paul McCartney says each song on his new album, Egypt Station, explores a different area. He just released two songs from the upcoming work. (21.06.2018)  

Germany's summer music festival season blasts off

Summer is outdoor music festival time in Germany. From world music to hip-hop and head-banging to folk and reggae, there's something for everybody — even concerts on an island in a lake! (05.07.2018)  

5 European musicians you probably didn't know are also avid painters

Some artists seem not to be content finding success in only one area. It's fairly common for some performers, especially pop musicians, to paint in addition to their music. One such artist: Paul McCartney. (26.09.2017)  

Statue of German rocker Udo Lindenberg stolen — and no one notices

Lindenberg is a cult figure in Germany, and the living legend has a bronze effigy in his hometown. Cracked, temporarily replaced and now stolen, "Gronau's statue of liberty" has faced many challenges within three years. (05.07.2018)  

The top German football songs

Pop music accompanies every World Cup. Here are some of the songs that celebrated the German team over the past 45 years, along with a playlist to get everyone in the spirit of the game. (27.06.2018)  

Related content

Helene Fischer

German musicians' trademark protection, from diapers to matches 06.07.2018

To fend off bootleg merchandise and misuse of their names, many musical artists register their name for trademark protection in various categories. Here are a few prominent German examples.

Nigeria, Afropolitan Vibes, Festival in Lagos

Nigeria's Afropolitan Vibes music festival 'more than just entertainment' 29.06.2018

On June 29 the renowned Nigerian concert series once again hits Lagos. Its organizer, German-Nigerian musician Ade Bantu, sees Afropolitan Vibes as a venue for political criticism and a way to promote young musicians.

Summerjam 2017 in Köln

Germany's summer music festival season blasts off 05.07.2018

Summer is outdoor music festival time in Germany. From world music to hip-hop and head-banging to folk and reggae, there's something for everybody — even concerts on an island in a lake!

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Sigmund Freud (Imago/Leemage)

Sigmund Freud in pop culture

As Netflix announces an upcoming series starring a fictional version of Sigmund Freud, here's a look back at how his ideas and his persona were depicted in film and popular culture.  

Arts.21

Writer Ivana Sajko from Croatia (Hassan Abdelghani)

10th International Literature Award

Ivana Sajko was born in Zagreb, writes in Croatian, and lives and works in Berlin. Her latest novel has just been awarded the 10th International Literature Prize for international prose translated into German.  

Music

Helene Fischer (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balk)

German musicians' trademark protection, from diapers to matches

To fend off bootleg merchandise and misuse of their names, many musical artists register their name for trademark protection in various categories. Here are a few prominent German examples. 

Arts

Ausstellung Wim Wenders - Sofortbilder von C/O Berlin im Amerikahaus (Wim Wenders . Courtesy Wim Wenders Stiftung)

An obsessive Polaroid photographer: Wim Wenders

The famous German film director is also a recognized photographer. He was one of the first Polaroid camera users, and his instant snapshots have more than autobiographical value, as an exhibition in Berlin shows. 

Digital Culture

Flaggen der EU vor Europaparlament in Straßburg (picture-alliance//dpa/Tass/A. Vitvitsky)

New EU Copyright Law: Will Upload Filters Destroy the Internet as we Know it?

New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  