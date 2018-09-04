 Egypt Station: Paul McCartney releases first album in 5 years | Music | DW | 06.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Egypt Station: Paul McCartney releases first album in 5 years

Designed like a "musical travelogue," musician Paul McCartney travels through different stations of life on his new album, Egypt Station. The album is described as his most ambitious in years.

Paul McCartney (Getty Images/J. Dyson)

Egypt Station, Paul McCartney's first album in five years, comes out on Friday and it is praised as the 76-year-old's most ambitious album in years, combining classic Beatles-esque music with fresh sounds.

While there is little explicit connection to Egypt, McCartney has described Egypt Station as a kind of musical travelogue.

"Egypt Station starts off at the station on the first song and then each song is like a different station. So it gave us some idea to base all the songs around that," he said in a statement. "I think of it as a dream location that the music emanates from."

Albumcover - Egypt Station von Paul McCartney (Artwork/Press)

He also explained that he aimed to create an exoticized metaphor for a distant, dreamlike journey on the album through a "travelogue vibe."

It kicks off and ends with ambient pieces; the opening, a snippet of train noise, is followed by the piano ballad "I Don't Know," which McCartney has described as his favorite song on the album.

The former Beatle recorded the Egypt Station in Los Angeles and Britain with Greg Kurstin, the US producer famous for co-writing Adele's mega-hit, "Hello."

The album's 16 tracks include the catchy tune "Back in Brazil," the optimistic "People Want Peace," and "Fuh You," which was co-written and produced by OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder.

Read more: Pop legend Paul McCartney turns 75 and can't be stopped

A burst of energy

The album's name is taken from one of McCartney's paintings, which depicts sunflowers and animals under a blue sky. The musician turned painter has been prolific over the years in his visual art, having shown his work for the first time in 1999 in Siegen, Germany.

The album is McCartney's first since 2013's New, which also boasted a variety of younger producers and fresh sounds.

The musician, despite having turned 76 in June, has celebrated a burst of energy in recent years that has included a global tour throughout 2016 and 2017.

However, he told Rolling Stone magazine two years ago that it would be "unimaginable, and unseemly" to keep performing when he is 80.

  • Paul McCartney

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Sir Lefty

    Sir Paul McCartney is a virtuoso on almost any instrument. He plays almost all with his left hand - like on his legendary Höfner 500/1 bass. One exception: He plays a right-handed drum kit. After the Beatles dissolved in 1970, McCartney continued solo and with his band Wings.

  • Bildergalerie Jimi Hendrix wäre 70 geworden

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    The best left-handed guitarist

    Although his dad tried get him to switch, Jimi Hendrix strummed his guitar with his left hand. He was able to play the other way around, though - and ate and wrote with his right hand. He famously played a right-handed Fender Stratocaster flipped over and restrung. On Left-Handers' Day, DW presents other musicians who've made it big - despite being left-handed, or precisely because of it.

  • Grammy Award 2014 Los Angeles Kalifornien

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Lord of heavy metal

    Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi (left) gave heavy metal its riffs. Iommi always played left-handed, which is almost a miracle: He lost his ring and middle finger tips at the age of 17 in an industrial accident. He could have switched hands, but "decided to make do with what I had, and I made some plastic fingertips for myself. I just persevered with it," he told "Guitar World" in 2008.

  • Nirvana Kurt Cobain MTV Unplugged

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Rebel to the core

    Nirvana idol Kurt Cobain mostly played with his left hand - here on an inverted right-handed guitar. Once in a while he would pound Dave Grohl's right-handed drum kit. Cobain was a right-hander - and why he played guitar with the left is a mystery. His last words were written with his right hand: "I don't have the passion anymore, and so remember, it's better to burn out than to fade away."

  • Bildergalerie Ringo Starr - The Beatles Konzert 1963

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    The other lefty Beatle

    Ringo Starr is a lefty too, but plays his drums like a righty. Any drum set can easily be rearranged for left-handed play, simply by mirroring the arrangement of all the pieces. Starr's left-handed activities limited themselves, however, to off-stage.

  • Phil Collins am Schlagzeug

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Drum legend and pop star

    Phil Collins plays drums, and everything else, left-handed. That means he has the hi-hat cymbal on his right - and played with his left hand - and kicks the bass with his left foot. The musician from London became famous with progressive rock band Genesis. When he was younger, the Beatles were among his idols - he saw lefties play from early on.

  • Travis Barker am Schlagzeug

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Drums, tattoos, punk

    Blink-182 have done a lot to boost punk rock's image. Move over Sex Pistols, here comes the pop punk of the 90s. Travis Barker is the tattooed, flamboyant drummer, and he's a southpaw. One could says he's a non-conformist through and through - except that he plays a right-handed drum set.

  • Elizabeth Cotten mit Gitarre Stella

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    An inventive southpaw

    Elizabeth Cotten, an Afro-American blues singer, played in an unusual way: She simply took a right-handed guitar and turned it around - without reversing the strings. She is one of the few guitarists to have played the bass strings at the bottom with her fingers and stroke the melody with her thumb. Playing this way is therefore called "cotten picking."

  • Charlie Chaplin spielt Geige

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Comedy and music

    Charlie Chaplin fled London's poverty early and emigrated to the States. There he reached fame with his short movies, including "The Vagabond" in 1916. In it, he plays the violin with his left hand. Privately he also played violin and cello quite well, always bowing with his left. "Every spare moment away from the studio is devoted to this instrument," read a press release from 1917.

  • Daniel Barenboim

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Conductor with a cause

    Born in Buenos Aires, Daniel Barenboim learned piano from the masters of his day and is one of the world's most respected conductors. He is also founder of the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra - the only joint Israeli-Palestinian orchestra. Since 1992 he has been the director of the Berlin State Opera - where the left-hander picks up the baton with his right hand.

    Author: Christoph Trost


als/eg (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

5 European musicians you probably didn't know are also avid painters

Some artists seem not to be content finding success in only one area. It's fairly common for some performers, especially pop musicians, to paint in addition to their music. One such artist: Paul McCartney. (26.09.2017)  

The greatest left-handed musicians and how to become one

Paul McCartney, Phil Collins and even the late Jimi Hendrix are all known for being left-handed musicians. For Left-Handers' Day, DW presents 10 of the greatest "lefties" — and what you should know before becoming one. (13.08.2018)  

25 Versions of Adele's Hello

American singer Anthony Vincent has done a cover version of Adele's hit Hello - in 25 different interpretations, ranging from the style of Lionel Richie to those of Janis Joplin and the Backstreet Boys. (04.04.2016)  

Pop legend Paul McCartney turns 75 and can't be stopped

Best known as the Beatles bassist, McCartney's long career has made him one of the most successful musicians and composers in the pop music industry. Here's a look at his many accomplishments. (16.06.2017)  

5 European bands that you probably didn't know changed their names

A band's name is its trademark. And many superstar bands had early names which - luckily - no one can remember today. Have you ever heard of Pectoralz or The Quarrymen? (23.01.2018)  

Remembering George Harrison on his 75th birthday

The "quiet Beatle" George Harrison would have turned 75 on February 25. A look back at the life of the boy from Liverpool who became the Fab Four's lead guitarist. (24.02.2018)  

10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

Does being left-handed make you a better musicians? These 10 stars are evidence it might. Plus, many of them adapted their instruments to suit the "other" half of their brain. (13.08.2015)  

Related content

Bildergalerie Rote Liste des gefährdeten Welterbes (Liverpool Hafenstadt)

WorldLink: Loving Liverpool 16.08.2018

Once a mighty port in northwestern England, Liverpool's docks no longer see much ocean trade. The former hub spent a long time in decline, but its most famous export ever, the Beatles, has helped it flourish all over again. Welcome to a magical mystery tour of a hardy city.

Nirvana Kurt Cobain MTV Unplugged

The greatest left-handed musicians and how to become one 13.08.2018

Paul McCartney, Phil Collins and even the late Jimi Hendrix are all known for being left-handed musicians. For Left-Handers' Day, DW presents 10 of the greatest "lefties" — and what you should know before becoming one.

Musiker Mick Jagger The Rolling Stones Konzert Juni 2013

Mick Jagger at 75: more musical milestones 26.07.2018

The Rolling Stones frontman didn't have to wait long for success. But what might have become of Mick Jagger if he didn't get caught urinating by a gas station in 1965? At 75, the bad boy is rocking on.

Advertisement

Kino

75. Filmfestival Venedig - First Man (NBC/Universal)

Hollywood in Venice

'First Man' starring Ryan Gosling opens the Venice Film Festival this year. Other Oscar winners on the Lido include Damien Chazelle, Ethan und Joel Coen and German Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck. 

Books

Thilo Sarrazin (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

How the press reviewed Thilo Sarrazin's 'Hostile Takeover'

Eight years after his last contentious work, former politician and author Thilo Sarrazin is back with another controversial take on Muslim culture, "Hostile Takeover." The German press took the book apart.  

Music

Roger Waters, founder of Pink Floyd (AFP/Getty Images/J. Mabromata)

Roger Waters: Still fierce at 75

One of the original founders of Pink Floyd, Roger Waters is no longer a part of the band. Even without Pink Floyd, he is one of the most successful musicians of our time and continues to put on bombastic shows. 

Arts.21

Kultur.21 - Architektin Xu Tiantian bei der Ausstellung Rural Moves - The Songyang Story (Erik-Jan Ouwerkerk)

Tackling China‘s Rural Exodus

China is responding to mass migration to the cities by trying to revive remote rural regions – with new railway lines and with new architecture. Xu Tiantian has come up with simple, clever and stunning designs. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel Trüberbrook (btf)

How Germany is depicted in video games

Germany is the world's fifth largest gaming market but it rarely turns up as a backdrop for video games. That was clear once again at the Gamescom fair. But there's hope. Indie developers are showing what's possible. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  