Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney became famous as the singer, songwriter, composer and bass guitarist of The Beatles. The British rock band is seen as the most successful and influential group in the history of pop music.

McCartney is considered as one of the world's most talented and popular performers and composers. His hugely successful song "Yesterday" became one of the most covered songs ever. After the break-up of the legendary band The Beatles, Paul McCartney founded the band Wings and later pursued a solo career. Together with his Beatles colleagues John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, he was knighted for his contributions to music.

Drummer and singer of the band 'Die Aerzte', Bela B:, performs at the first 'Aerztival' at RheinEnergieStadium in Cologne, Germany, 15 June 2013. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd

How celebrities try to influence German elections 16.09.2021

The election campaign is entering the final phase — and culture is again playing a leading role. Artists are crusading for their parties, including "Ärzte" drummer Bela B.
Charlie Watts Tentet, Ronnie Scotts, 2001. (National Jazz Archive/Heritage Images)

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80 24.08.2021

The octogenarian rocker "passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," his publicist said. Paul McCartney said Watts was "a fantastic drummer, steady as a rock."
ARCHIV - 24.09.2013, Monaco: Der britische Musiker Ringo Starr lächelt bei der Eröffnung seiner Ausstellung 'Arternativelight' im Ozeanographischen Museum. Der Ex-Beatle Ringo Starr feiert am 07.07.2020 seinen 80. Geburtstag. (zu dpa Peace, Love & Rock'n'Roll: Ex-Beatle Ringo Starr wird 80 Jahre alt) Foto: Sebastien Nogier/epa/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr turns 80 07.07.2020

The self-taught drummer anchored one of the greatest bands of all time with his solid beats, quirky fills and down-to-earth persona. As he turns 80, Sir Ringo is celebrating with a live benefit concert.
Drummer Ringo Starr, of 'The Beatles', with his thumbs up, June 12th 1964. (Photo by George Stroud/Express/Getty Images)

Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr 07.07.2020

He was one-fourth of the most famous rock band of all time and followed up his Beatles era with an impressive solo career. As he turns 80, here's a look at Ringo Starr's career.
Wichtige Hinweise zur Verwendung der Abbildungen: Die Motive dürfen ausschließlich für die aktuelle Berichterstattung im Rahmen der Ausstellung LINDA McCARTNEY unter Hinweis auf das Copyright verwendet werden (ab 3 Monate vor Ausstellungsbeginn bis 6 Wochen nach Ende der Ausstellung). Zudem dürfen die Bilder nur vollständig und unverändert verwendet werden. Fotografin unter Musikern LINDA McCARTNEY – The Sixties and more 19. Januar bis 3. Mai 2020 ++++++09 The Beatles, London, 1967 © Paul McCartney/Fotografin Linda McCartney/Courtesy Sammlung Reichelt und Brockmann

The Beatles and more: Linda McCartney's photos of stars 17.01.2020

From Janis Joplin to Jimi Hendrix and Aretha Franklin, they all had their pictures taken by Linda McCartney. The exhibition "A photographer among musicians. Linda McCartney — the Sixties and More" showcases her works.
The British pop group 'The Beatles', from left to right, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, in London, England, Feb. 28, 1968. (AP Photo) |

Pop songs that moved us over the decades 02.01.2020

Songs of love, truth and freedom that touched us heart and soul. As we enter the new decade, we look back on memorable torch songs from the postwar era, along with the stories behind them.

Pochette du disque des Beatles Abbey Road |

'Abbey Road': Iconic Beatles album turns 50 26.09.2019

The Beatles cross an intersection single file. In the background, a white Volkswagen Beetle. The photo made music history – as did the "Abbey Road" album for which it was taken, the last recorded by The Beatles.

White Album

The Beatles' 'White Album' still a landmark at 50 19.11.2018

Known as the "White Album," the Beatles' ninth studio album came out on November 22, 1968. Going beyond the fab four's LSD psychedelic pop, the iconic work pioneered new musical genres.

Bildunterschrift:LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 23: (STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sir Paul McCartney performs live on stage at The O2 Arena on May 23, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Egypt Station: Paul McCartney releases first album in 5 years 06.09.2018

Designed like a "musical travelogue," musician Paul McCartney travels through different stages of life on his new album, Egypt Station. The album is described as his most ambitious in years.
American singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain (1967 - 1994), performs with his group Nirvana at a taping of the television program 'MTV Unplugged,' New York, New York, Novemeber 18, 1993. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

The greatest left-handed musicians and how to become one 13.08.2018

Paul McCartney, Phil Collins and even the late Jimi Hendrix are all known for being left-handed musicians. For Left-Handers' Day, DW presents 10 of the greatest "lefties" — and what you should know before becoming one.
THE CONCERT FOR BANGLADESH [US 1972] GEORGE HARRISON Date: 1972 (Mary Evans Picture Library) | Nur für redaktionelle Verwendung., Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

A Beatle at 75: George Harrison 24.02.2018

Shy and standing in the shadows of Paul McCartney and John Lennon, "The Beatles" lead guitarist became known as "The silent Beatle." A look at George Harrison's life in honor of his 75th birthday.

ARCHIV 1999 *** Vor dem Gemälde Big Mountain Face (1991) steht Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney bei der Eröffnung seiner ersten Ausstellung am 30.4.1999 in der westfälischen Stadt Siegen. Die 70 besten Werke sind dort bis zum 25. Juli zu sehen. McCartney stellte seine Sammlung vor mehr als 300 internationalen Medienvertretern vor. Es sei immer riskant, sich auf ein neues Terrain vorzuwagen, sagte der Popstar in einer Pressekonferenz. Die Kritiken der Fachpresse sorgten ihn jedoch nicht. Zu der offiziellen Eröffnung am Abend werden prominente Weggefährten des britischen Künstlers erwartet. © picture-alliance/dpa/A. Scheidemann

5 European musicians you probably didn't know are also avid painters 26.09.2017

Some artists seem not to be content finding success in only one area. It's fairly common for some performers, especially pop musicians, to paint in addition to their music. One such artist: Paul McCartney.
Bildnummer: 59503000 Datum: 11.04.2013 Copyright: imago/i Images Ronnie Wood with his new painting Electric Horses at the opening of a new exhibition of his work at the Castle Fine Art gallery in Mayfair, London, Thursday, 11th April 2013 Photo by: Stephen Lock / i-Images StephenxLock/i-Images PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY Entertainment people xas x0x 2013 quer premiumd o0 Gemälde Rolling Stones Kunst Ausstellung painting 59503000 Date 11 04 2013 Copyright Imago I Images Ronnie Wood With His New Painting Electric Horses AT The Opening of a New Exhibition of His Work AT The Castle Fine Art Gallery in Mayfair London Thursday 11th April 2013 Photo by Stephen Lock I Images I Images PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY Entertainment Celebrities x0x 2013 horizontal premiumd o0 Paintings Rolling Stones Art Exhibition Painting

October 14, 2016 - Oct. 15, 2016, Indio, California, USA - Paul McCartney of The BEATLES performs live at Desert Trip Festival. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAb18_ October 14 2016 OCT 15 2016 Indio California USA Paul McCartney of The Beatles performs Live AT Desert Trip Festival PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ZUMAb18_

Pop legend Paul McCartney turns 75 and can't be stopped 16.06.2017

Best known as the Beatles bassist, McCartney's long career has made him one of the most successful musicians and composers in the pop music industry. Here's a look at his many accomplishments.
Ex-Beatle Sir Paul McCartney performs 30 April 2003 on the stage of the Preussag Arena in Hanover during his Back in the World 2003 Tour. (Photo credit should read KAI-UWE KNOTH/AFP/Getty Images) © Getty Images/AFP/K. U. Knoth

ARCHIV 1999 *** Vor dem Gemälde Big Mountain Face (1991) steht Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney bei der Eröffnung seiner ersten Ausstellung am 30.4.1999 in der westfälischen Stadt Siegen. Die 70 besten Werke sind dort bis zum 25. Juli zu sehen. McCartney stellte seine Sammlung vor mehr als 300 internationalen Medienvertretern vor. Es sei immer riskant, sich auf ein neues Terrain vorzuwagen, sagte der Popstar in einer Pressekonferenz. Die Kritiken der Fachpresse sorgten ihn jedoch nicht. Zu der offiziellen Eröffnung am Abend werden prominente Weggefährten des britischen Künstlers erwartet. © picture-alliance/dpa/A. Scheidemann

High Five: Painting pop musicians 29.04.2017

For some artists, it's not enough to be successful in one field. Some pop musicians like to dabble in painting too. And a few are extremely talented.

