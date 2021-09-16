Paul McCartney became famous as the singer, songwriter, composer and bass guitarist of The Beatles. The British rock band is seen as the most successful and influential group in the history of pop music.

McCartney is considered as one of the world's most talented and popular performers and composers. His hugely successful song "Yesterday" became one of the most covered songs ever. After the break-up of the legendary band The Beatles, Paul McCartney founded the band Wings and later pursued a solo career. Together with his Beatles colleagues John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, he was knighted for his contributions to music.