Selling song rights: Blockbuster deals
Bob Dylan has hit the headlines again after deciding to sell recording rights to Sony after an earlier deal with Universal. Here's a look at other big music publishing deals.
Justin Bieber joins the trend
Justin Bieber has sold his music publishing rights to Hipgnosis for a reported $200 million (€184 million), according to AFP. While music legends including Bob Dylan and Tina Turner have also cashed out on their catalogs, such deals are not as common with younger artists. But the 28-year-old Canadian pop star is among the best-selling artists ever, with hits including "Baby" and "Sorry."
Bob Dylan's blockbuster deal
Bob Dylan created waves when he sold his publishing rights to Universal Music in 2020 for a reported $400 million. In January 2022, he then went on to sell his entire master recordings to Sony Music for an undisclosed amount. Billboard said the recordings are worth over $200 million and yield $16 million in annual revenues.
Neil Young also sells out
Rock star Neil Young soon followed in Dylan's footsteps, selling the publishing rights to 50% of his catalog to investment fund Hipgnosis. Young's move stunned the music world. The Canadian-American musician had always vehemently opposed the use of his songs in advertising, for example, and wanted to keep his rights to avoid such exploitation. Will Hipgnosis be a trustworthy partner?
Shakira gets in on the act
Since the Hipgnosis publishing company was founded in 2018, it has snapped up song rights across the musical spectrum. In addition to Neil Young, Blondie's Debbie Harry and Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks, Colombian pop singer Shakira has also sold 100% of her rights to Hipgnosis. The London-based company is already giving industry giants Universal and Co. a run for their money.
Red Hot Chili Peppers also sell entire catalog
The Red Hot Chili Peppers also sold their publishing rights to Hipgnosis, signing a deal for around $140 million in May 2021. This includes hits such as "Under The Bridge," "Californication" and "Snow (Hey Oh)." With the coronavirus pandemic restricting musicians' income from performances, rights sales seem to be a growing trend.
Michael Jackson cashed in ...
Michael Jackson famously brought the song rights business to the fore in 1985 when he purchased the rights to 251 Beatles songs for $47.5 million (€40 million) — to the chagrin of Paul McCartney. Ironically, McCartney first gave Jackson the idea. The ex-Beatle had already lost the rights to his music in 1968 and has not been able to buy them back to this day.
... but lost a friend
McCartney met Michael Jackson in the 1970s and they became friends. The two also talked about music rights, which awakened Jackson's business acumen. He started buying up catalogs — including those of the Beatles. The friendship with McCartney disintegrated but Jackson's fortune multiplied: 10 years later, he sold the Beatles' rights for $95 million.
Taylor Swift's re-recorded albums
Taylor Swift was only 15 years old when she signed her first recording contract. She also signed away her publishing rights, with her Big Machine label holding the rights to her first six albums in their entirety. A contract clause stipulated that the singer may re-record the first five albums after November 2020, which Swift did to regain her publishing rights.
Pink Floyd's fight for their rights
Pink Floyd emerged victorious in a dispute over their rights in 2010. They sued their record company EMI after it wanted to sell individual Pink Floyd songs on the internet. When the band signed their contract in 1999, online song sales did not exist. Digital rights could not yet have been the subject of the contract, they argued. The court agreed with them.
Tina Turner secures her life's work
Selling catalogs of rights is a way for ageing stars to secure their estate. Tina Turner, who has received 12 Grammy Awards and has been inducted twice into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall Of Fame, has sold to BMG her share of her recordings' and writer's rights, as well as the rights related to her name, image and likeness. It's the music publishing company's "single largest artist acquisition ever."
The Boss makes a top record deal
Five decades of hits: Bruce Springsteen sold his entire catalog and music publishing rights to Sony Music in December 2021, in a deal estimated to be worth $500 million. But even after selling his rights, the Boss can further profit from his enduring popularity, as he remains one of the highest-earning musicians on tour.
David Bowie's estate also sells publishing rights
Six years after David Bowie's death, his estate is also following the trend and has sold the publishing rights to the late musician's entire body of work. Warner Music is now the caretaker of the influential glam rock pioneer's hundreds of songs. His catalog includes hits such as "Space Oddity," "Changes," "Life on Mars?" and "Heroes." The deal is estimated to be upwards of $250 million.
Publishing rights are a valuable commodity in the music industry. Every time a song is played, covered or broadcast, its owners earn. Ideally, so do the artists who created the music. How well or badly is usually written in the fine print of publishing contracts. And they do not always favor the musicians.