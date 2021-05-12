Taylor Swift is an American singer and songwriter who was born in Pennsylvania in 1989. She began her music career as a country singer, but she is now one of the most popular pop stars in the world.

Swift is one of the best-selling artists of all time, having sold more than 40 million albums. She has received 10 Grammy awards and is known for writing songs about her personal experiences. Swift can also be seen in supporting roles in feature films including "Valentine's Day " (2010) and "The Giver" (2014).