Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is an American singer and songwriter who was born in Pennsylvania in 1989. She began her music career as a country singer, but she is now one of the most popular pop stars in the world.

Swift is one of the best-selling artists of all time, having sold more than 40 million albums. She has received 10 Grammy awards and is known for writing songs about her personal experiences. Swift can also be seen in supporting roles in feature films including "Valentine's Day " (2010) and "The Giver" (2014).

Dua Lipa accepts the award for Best Album during the Brit Awards 2021 at the O2 Arena, in London, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Ian West/PA via AP)

Brit Awards 2021: Women take top accolades 12.05.2021

At this year's Brit Awards, women musicians dominated the top prizes. Alongside Dua Lipa, Little Mix and Billie Eilish, there were also a few surprises.
Bildkombo Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Celeste

Brit Awards: more women, more diversity 02.04.2021

In 2020, women were underrepresented at the annual Brit Awards. But this year, they're in the majority in the top categories, with a notable increase in diversity as well.
Beyonce erscheint im Publikum, bevor sie den Preis für den besten Rap-Song für «Savage» bei den 63. jährlichen Grammy Awards im Los Angeles Convention Center entgegennimmt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Women make history at the 2021 Grammys 15.03.2021

COVID made the award show a smaller-than-usual affair, but Beyonce still made big history. DW looks at some of the winners in the 83 categories.
Beyonce accepts the award for best R

Grammys: Beyonce becomes female artist with most awards 15.03.2021

The singer has made history after taking her total career wins to 28. Her daughter Blue Ivy became the youngest recipient ever of a Grammy, while Taylor Swift also set a new record.
16.02.2016 +++++ BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 16: Director Spike Lee attends the 'Chi-Raq' press conference during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Stars show solidarity with George Floyd protesters 02.06.2020

From Spike Lee to Taylor Swift and George Clooney, stars are speaking out against police brutality, racism and Donald Trump. Here's how they're showing their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Singer Taylor Swift wearing a custom Atelier Versace outfit, Christian Louboutin boots, and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira arrives at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey, United States. |

Women dominate at MTV Video Music Awards 27.08.2019

Taylor Swift, Missy Elliott and Ariana Grande have taken home major honors at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Swift won the top accolade for her gay rights anthem, "You Need to Calm Down."
Die Sängerin Helene Fischer steht am 12.09.2017 zum Start ihrer Deutschland-Tournee in der Tui Arena in Hannover (Niedersachsen) auf der Bühne. Foto: Peter Steffen/dpa | 12.09.2017 Verwendung weltweit

Better paid than Britney Spears: Who is Helene Fischer? 22.11.2018

The Russian-German singer made it onto Forbes' top 10 of highest-paid women in music. While all the other stars on the list are international household names, "Schlager Queen" Helene Fischer is a very German phenomenon.
ARCHIV - 25.02.2014, Berlin: Das Logo des Musik-Streaming-Dienstes Spotify. (zu dpa-Korr Börsengang in New York: Hat Spotify das Zeug zum nächsten Netflix? vom 28.03.2018) Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Spotify: How a Swedish startup transformed the music industry 03.04.2018

As the popular music streaming service goes public today, Spotify is set to continue to revolutionize the music business. But who ultimately profits?

A vendor sells #MeToo badges a protest march for survivors of sexual assault and their supporters in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California U.S. November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2017 in culture: The best, the worst, and the surprising 27.12.2017

Auction records, blockbusters cinema, sexual scandals and terrorist attacks defined this year in culture. From #MeToo to the 'Last Jedi,' DW looks at the most important moments of 2017.
A vendor sells #MeToo badges a protest march for survivors of sexual assault and their supporters in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California U.S. November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The events that shaped culture in 2017 27.12.2017

As the year comes to an end, DW revisits 15 crucial moments in culture - from sex scandals to auction records.
Rose mc gowan (CMS: 41090431) Quelle: picture-alliance/empics/The Canadian Press/AP/Invision/R. Shotwell Lupita Nyong’o (CMS: 41044139) Quelle: Getty Images/D. Dipasupil Ashley Judd (CMS: 40827529) Quelle: Getty Images/V.Gurgah Angelina Jolie (CMS: 1473437) Quelle: AP Harvey Weinstein (CMS: 41044200) Quelle: Getty Images/Spike/D. Kotinsky Gwyneth Paltrow Quelle: Getty Images/J. McCarthy

Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers 06.12.2017

Giving power to the #MeToo movement, the people who came forward with their stories of sexual harassment have been named Time's 2017 Person of the Year. Here are some of the most high-profile "Silence Breakers."
US rapper Jay Z performs on stage, during his Magna Carter Tour, at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdan, on October 29, 2013. AFP PHOTO / ANP / FERDY DAMMAN ***netherlands out*** (Photo credit should read Ferdy Damman/AFP/Getty Images)

Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar dominate Grammy nominations 28.11.2017

African-American and rap artists are set to sweep the Grammys in 2018 after the nominations were announced on Tuesday. The winners will be revealed at the New York gala on January 28.

12.11.2017*** Canadian singer Shawn Mendes receives an award at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Shawn Mendes wins in three categories at MTV EMAs 13.11.2017

No awards for Taylor Swift or Katy Perry, but plenty of success for Canadian heartthrob Shawn Mendes. MTV's annual European awards show held several surprises in 2017.
Der kanadische Sänger und Songwriter Shawn Mendes tritt am 12.11.2017 in London (Großbritannien) während der MTV Europe Music Awards 2017 auf. Foto: Ian West/PA Wire/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Shawn Mendes scoops several prizes at MTV EMAs 13.11.2017

Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes was the big winner at the MTV EMAs, with the 19-year-old taking home three of the top prizes. The event brought together several generations of performers in London.
27.08.2017+++Inglewood, USA+++ INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Host Katy Perry flies in onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Politics and Kendrick Lamar dominate MTV Video Music Awards 28.08.2017

Rapper Kendrick Lamar picked up six awards at the MTV Video Music Awards gala. Different political and social issues also took center stage at the glitzy event in Los Angeles.
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Taylor Swift and Martha Hunt attend the #TOMMYNOW Women's Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 16 on September 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)

Taylor Swift wins groping case against DJ 15.08.2017

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has won an assault lawsuit against former Denver DJ David Mueller. A Colorado court found that Mueller had assaulted Swift by reaching under her skirt as they posed for a photo.
