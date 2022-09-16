Annabelle Steffes-Halmer currently works as a video journalist for the French for Africa editorial team. She was previously head of the Culture Online section.

Annabelle appreciates the diversity and international representation hat characterises Deutsche Welle.

She has reported on topics from all over the world, and particularly on sub-Saharan Africa. She focuses mainly on human rights issues such as the fight against female genital mutilation, the reasons for irregular migration or life in refugee camps.