Annabelle Steffes-Halmer
Image: Meike Böschemeyer/DW

Annabelle Steffes-Halmer

Africa, Culture, looted-art, music

Reporter, editor, video journalist

Annabelle Steffes-Halmer currently works as a video journalist for the French for Africa editorial team. She was previously head of the Culture Online section.

Annabelle appreciates the diversity and international representation hat characterises Deutsche Welle. 

She has reported on topics from all over the world, and particularly on sub-Saharan Africa. She focuses mainly on human rights issues such as the fight against female genital mutilation, the reasons for irregular migration or life in refugee camps.

 

Featured stories by Annabelle Steffes-Halmer

Ancient bronze works.

Completed Humboldt Forum opens in Berlin

The last section of the Humboldt Forum museum is inaugurated. Its highlights: the Benin Bronzes, considered looted art.
CultureSeptember 16, 2022
Tsitsi Dangarembga smiling into the camera at a literature festival in Germany.

Tsitsi Dangarembga's trial reflects repression in Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwean author has been facing trial for two years. Many more activists in the country face a similar ordeal.
Freedom of SpeechAugust 24, 2022
an animal figure sculpted in ivory.

Germany returns Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

A groundbreaking step in looted art history: Germany transfers the ownership of 1,130 bronzes to Nigeria.
ArtsJuly 2, 2022
Stories by Annabelle Steffes-Halmer

Wacken Open Air 2023/Doro Pesch

Wacken festival showcases female heavy metal talent

Wacken festival showcases female heavy metal talent

Germany's Wacken festival is thought to be the metal festival with the highest percentage of women performers.
CultureAugust 5, 202302:42 min
Justin Bieber I 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Selling song rights: Blockbuster deals

Selling song rights: Blockbuster deals

From Bob Dylan to Tina Turner and now Justin Bieber, a look at the publishing deals that are making songsmiths rich.
MusicJanuary 25, 202312 images
A woman wearing a golden COVID mask stands in front of a sculpted metal face

'Anti-colonial interventions' in Cologne

'Anti-colonial interventions' in Cologne

South American artists are combing through a Cologne Museum for colonial traces as part of "anti-colonial intervention."
ArtsOctober 13, 2022
visitors view and photograph a large artwork

As documenta 15 closes, antisemitic taint lingers

As documenta 15 closes, antisemitic taint lingers

How did antisemitic imagery overshadow art at the five-yearly international show billed as a statement of diversity?
CultureSeptember 23, 2022
Six women, dressed in baseball jerseys and helmets with baseball gloves, squat on the playing field

Baseball's not for women — or is it?

Baseball's not for women — or is it?

New Amazon Prime series looks at first women's baseball league that had a rough start in the US in the 1940s.
CultureAugust 12, 2022
Woman wearing a pink knitted cap and glasses

Author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga's trial continues

Author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga's trial continues

Zimbabwean court has refused to exonerate the award-winning author and filmmaker, contrary to expectations.
CultureAugust 4, 2022
