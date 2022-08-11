 Baseball′s not for women — or is it? | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 12.08.2022

Culture

Baseball's not for women — or is it?

The first women's baseball league had a rough start in the United States in the 1940s, as shown in a new Amazon Prime series, "A League of Their Own."

  • Abbi Jacobson holds a baseball bat and takes a swing. In the background, you can see a catcher setting up to catch the ball if Jacobson misses

    Successful sportswomen in films and series

    Baseball — a man's game?

    Abbi Jacobson (right) co-created and stars in "A League of Their Own." The new Amazon Prime series is a TV adaptation of the 1992 film of the same name with new characters and storylines. It tells of how female baseball players in the first professional women's league in the US defied prejudice and convention and batted their way into the hearts of fans.

  • Young women dressed in football uniforms surround one of their team mates and help her drape a saree

    Successful sportswomen in films and series

    Defying conventions

    In soccer as well, many female players still encounter prejudices. In the British feel-good comedy "Bend It Like Beckham," (2002) 17-year-old Jess Bhamra, the daughter of British Indian Sikhs, has to convince her tradition-conscious family of her dream of one day becoming a professional soccer player. Just like her idol, former English professional footballer, David Beckham.

  • A man and a woman sit in a boxing ring. Both wear green hoodies

    Successful sportswomen in films and series

    Throwing punches

    Maggie Fitzgerald (right, played by Hillary Swank) also dreams of a professional career as a boxer in "Million Dollar Baby" (2017). She seeks out loner, Frankie Dunn (played by Clint Eastwood) to be her mentor although he was initially adamant about not training women. Swank won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in this visually stunning and intense film.

  • A woman and a man dressed in 1970s style tennis outfits hold up wooden tennis rackets and smile

    Successful sportswomen in films and series

    Battle of the sexes

    Tennis legend Billie Jean King faced much in her life. Rival Bobby Riggs challenged her to a "battle of the sexes" in 1973, as he believed women couldn't play tennis. King proved him wrong, and managed to get women the same prize money as men at the Grand Slam. In 2017, King's story was told in the film "The Battle of the Sexes." King was played by Emma Stone (left) and Riggs by Steve Carrell.

  • Filmstill of a dancer contrasted in light

    Successful sportswomen in films and series

    'What a feeling!'

    In the 1980s, Jennifer Beals wowed audiences in "Flashdance." The story tells of 19-year-old welder Alex, who toils in a factory by day and performs in dance clubs by night. Her dream was to be accepted into a ballet school. The title song "Flashdance...What a Feeling" won the Oscar for Best Song in 1984. But her dance moves were largely performed by her body-double, Frenchwoman Marine Jahan.

  • A woman dressed in a feathery outfit looks looks forlornly ahead

    Successful sportswomen in films and series

    Shattered dreams

    "Black Swan" (2010) is also about ballet. In contrast to "Flashdance," however, this production by Darren Aronofsky is rather disturbing. It shows the dark side of a sport in which young women in particular are pushed to their physical and psychological limits. Natalie Portman (pictured) played the pressured protagonist.

  • A blonde, curly-haired woman dressed in a fur lined jacket sits in a cafe and looks out into the distance with a questioning glance

    Successful sportswomen in films and series

    Resorting to violence

    "I, Tonya" (2017) tells the true story of figure skater Tonya Harding. She gained infamy for being involved in a plot to physically attack her competitor Nancy Kerrigan, who was a favorite to win the U.S. National Championships of 1994. Kerrigan was injured in the knee and was forced to drop out of the competiton, which Harding eventually won. Harding was later stripped of her title.

  • In a 1950s looking-setting, a woman and a man play chess while others look on

    Successful sportswomen in films and series

    Battle of the minds

    And what about the mental sport of chess? "The Queen's Gambit" (2020) tells the fictional story of an orphan girl who achieves fame and fortune thanks to her talent at chess. Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov and U.S. chess coach Bruce Pandolfini are showcased in this Netflix production.

    Author: Annabelle Steffes-Halmer


In the fall of 1942, when most US American baseball players were fighting the Germans in World War II, there was a shortage of good players at home. And the league was making losses.

Chewing gum mogul Philipp K. Wrigley, who owned the men's baseball team the "Chicago Cubs" from 1932 to 1937, then came up with the idea of recruiting women for the sport, which is especially popular in the United States. Thus, in 1943, the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was founded.

After a rather bumpy start, the league would go on to enjoy great success: In 1948, more than 900,000 spectators watched the games of a total of 15 teams.

Yet, the initial reception they received was that women have no place in baseball. The new Amazon Prime series "A League of Their Own," starring Abbi Jacobson and Roberta Colindrez of "The Deuce" fame, illustrates the women's fight against this prejudice.

Not a remake of cult film

The Amazib series was inspired by a similarly named film directed by Penny Marshall in 1992. Featuring America's women baseball players, "A League of Their Own" was a touching and funny retelling of how the female baseball players in the mid-1940s batted their way into the hearts of the initially skeptical fans.

The basic story is closely linked to the fates of the various female players, all of whom chafed against the narrow social conventions of the time. Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Rosie O'Donnell and Madonna, among others, were cast as the baseball players. Madonna also sang the title song of the film's soundtrack, "This Used to Be My Playground."

Tom Hanks played the boozy ex-professional Jimmy Dugan, who was tasked with coaching the "Rockford Peaches" women's team. The film was a hit in the 1990s. Penny Marshall has since been considered a trailblazer by critics, paving the way for other female directors in Hollywood.

Picture of a man and a woman in a baseball dugout. Both are dressed in baseball uniforms and with caps on; the man is shouting and the woman is smiling broadly.

Tom Hanks (l) played Jimmy Dugan, the coach of women's team with Geena Davis (r) playing the team's catcher

However, the creators of the new Amazon Prime series point out that theirs is not a remake of the film classic. "A League of Their Own" is meant to offer a "fresh approach" and introduce new characters. Thematically, it will not only deal with the gender inequality that prevailed at the time, but also with racism and homophobia — both issues that were not confronted in the 1992 film.

A league of her own

95-year-old former player Maybelle "Mae" Blair, who had played for the "All-American Girls Professional Baseball League" from 1948, was brought in as a consultant. At a promotional event this year, Blair surprisingly announced her coming out. "I've been hiding it for 75, 85 years. This is actually the first time I've ever come out here," she said in a video that the series team shared on Instagram.

Blair's personal experiences have inspired the series' storylines. Among other things, "A League of Their Own" reportedly features an African-American player who is transgender. In Blair's time, being open about one's sexuality was taboo. Female athletes who openly admitted their homosexuality, such as tennis legend Billie Jean King (see photo gallery), were met with hostility.

Late recognition for female baseball pioneers

In the 1950s, playing baseball was also considered unfeminine, which ultimately led to the league's decline in popularity. In 1954, it was disbanded. It wasn't until more than 40 years later that baseball's pioneering women found belated recognition when they were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Nonetheless, even today there can be no talk of true equality. In addition to prejudice that they can't play, women have to settle for a significantly lower salary. According to studies, athletes in the US have the largest gender pay gap.

Whether this issue will also be addressed in the new Amazon Prime series is unclear. In any case, virtually no details about the content have been leaked out ahead of the international launch on August 12, 2022, adding to the anticipation of the series' premiere.


This article was orginally written in German.

