Madonna is an American singer, songwriter and actress, and one of the most popular and commercially successful artists of all time.

A pop icon and sex symbol in the 1980s, Madonna has sold more than 300 records worldwide and is known for pushing the envelope and constantly reinventing herself over the years. Some of her most popular songs include "Papa Don't Preach," "Like a Prayer," "Vogue," "Secret" and "Ray of Light." Madonna was among the first female artists to explore the potential of music videos. She worked with top designers, photographers and directors, and was much inspired by underground club culture and the avant-garde. Madonna was born in 1958 in Michigan as Madonna Louise Ciccone.