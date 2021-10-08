Visit the new DW website

Madonna

Madonna is an American singer, songwriter and actress, and one of the most popular and commercially successful artists of all time.

A pop icon and sex symbol in the 1980s, Madonna has sold more than 300 records worldwide and is known for pushing the envelope and constantly reinventing herself over the years. Some of her most popular songs include "Papa Don't Preach," "Like a Prayer," "Vogue," "Secret" and "Ray of Light." Madonna was among the first female artists to explore the potential of music videos. She worked with top designers, photographers and directors, and was much inspired by underground club culture and the avant-garde. Madonna was born in 1958 in Michigan as Madonna Louise Ciccone.

Cover British Vogue Nov 2021 mit Adele (c) Steven Maisel/British Vogue

Adele graces two covers of Vogue 08.10.2021

The British megastar told "Vogue" magazine she was living like a "recluse" due to anxiety. Now promoting her album "30," it is her first major interview since 2016.
Madonna appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

MTV Music Video Awards turn 40 as Madonna headlines 13.09.2021

The night’s big winners included Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber and up-coming artist Olivia Rodrigo. Madonna also set social media abuzz.
American singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain (1967 - 1994), performs with his group Nirvana at a taping of the television program 'MTV Unplugged,' New York, New York, Novemeber 18, 1993. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar expected to break records at auction 19.06.2020

The Martin D-18E guitar Kurt Cobain played for his legendary MTV Unplugged performance with Nirvana in 1993 is up for sale. Bids of $1 million have already been placed ahead of the auction.
FILE - This June 9, 2019 file photo shows Billie Eilish performing during the When We All Fall Asleep tour in Chicago. Eilish and Lizzo, both nominated for the top four prizes at the Grammy Awards, are slated to perform at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26 event, airing live on CBS. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File) |

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors 15.01.2020

The 18-year-old star becomes the youngest musician to create a James Bond theme song. DW looks back at some of the most famous 007 songs — certainly just as impactful as any shaken-not-stirred martini.
Leonardo da Vinci. 1452-1519 The Madonna and Child (The Litta Madonna) Artist: Leonardo da Vinci. 1452 Technique: tempera Dimensions: 42x33 cm

The Russian da Vincis: Originals or imitations? 04.06.2019

"Madonna Benois" and "Madonna Litta": Of Leonardo da Vinci's nearly 20 preserved paintings, two are located in Russia. From June on, they are on show in Italy for a brief period. But are they authentic?
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - MAY 18: Madonna, performs live on stage after the 64th annual Eurovision Song Contest held at Tel Aviv Fairgrounds on May 18, 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Madonna's Eurovision video apparently doctored-up 20.05.2019

An official YouTube video has emerged with the Queen of Pop singing her song "Like a Prayer" as she appeared at the Eurovision Song Contest finale on Saturday. The soundtrack in the clip, however, is audibly different.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - MAY 18: Madonna and Quavo, perform live on stage after the 64th annual Eurovision Song Contest held at Tel Aviv Fairgrounds on May 18, 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Madonna steals the show at Eurovision — for the wrong reasons 18.05.2019

The leaked news that the Queen of Pop would perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv was followed by rumors that she'd backed down. But then she gave an out-of-tune performance of her anthem "Like a Prayer."
2008***Madonna performs live on stage during her last CD, 'Hard Candy', release party, held at the Roseland Ballroom in New York City, NY, USA on April 30, 2008. Photo by David Miller (Pictured : Madonna) +++(c) dpa - Report+++ |

International Sweatpants Day: The stars who've popularized them 21.01.2019

Although they were originally designed for athletes, sweatpants are now popular with everyone from Madonna to Barack Obama. Here are some of the famous figures who have helped make this humble clothing item a hit.
Telefon Beocom 2000 Bang Olufsen 1986 Landesmuseum Oldenburg Foto Sven Adelaide Quelle: https://bit.ly/2A9nAm1

The 1980s: What made the decade flashy and dangerous 23.11.2018

Flashy fashion, plastic and New Wave music, prime time TV series called Dallas and Dynasty, Rubik's cubes, the Cold War and Michael Jackson: No other decade was as diverse as the 1980s. A museum showcases memories.

ARCHIV - Verschiedene Musik-Kassetten, aufgenommen am 28.06.2011 im Büro eines Musik-Labels in Hamburg. Die kompakte Technik wurde Anfang der 1960er Jahre entwickelt und wurde in den 1990er Jahren von der CD abgelöst. Die Musikkassette wird bald 50 Jahre alt. Sie hat immer noch viele Fans. (Zu dpa Musikkassetten: Der nicht endende Kampf gegen den Bandsalat). Foto: Christian Charisius dpa/lno picture-alliance/dpa/C. Charisius

Icons of the 80s 23.11.2018

No decade is like the other — but the 1980s really were special. It was the decade of a new world order, along with technological and cultural revolutions that have indelibly left their mark.
15.09.2016 Madonna biopic. File photo dated 15/09/16 of Madonna who has hinted at her displeasure over plans for a biopic of her rise to fame. Issue date: Tuesday April 25, 2017. Blond Ambition, a script telling the story of the pop superstar's career in the early 80s, was reportedly picked up by Universal this week. See PA story SHOWBIZ Madonna. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire URN:31065172 |

Madonna at 60: From college dropout to the Queen of Pop 15.08.2018

Everyone knows who the Queen of Pop is: Madonna - style icon, headline-grabber, entrepreneur and mother. For her 60th birthday, we look back on the career of the most successful woman in music history.
US-amerikanische Sängerin (Like a Virgin), aufgenommen 1985. Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/Reimer

Happy birthday, Madonna! 15.08.2018

The 'material girl' turns 60: We take a look at Madonna's unique career, the many faces she's presented to the world, her wild, iconic stage outfits, her forays into acting and her charity work.

*** Achtung: Nur im Rahmen der aktuellen Berichterstattung zu verwenden. Bild wird nach zwei Wochen ohne weiteren Hinweis gelöscht. Redaktionen sind angehalten, zeitnah Bildalternativen zu bestellen bzw. verbundenen Content aus den Angeboten der DW zu löschen. ***

Madonna producer and musician Reggie Lucas is dead at 65 22.05.2018

Lucas, a career musician from New York who played with Miles Davis and inspired Beyonce, passed away at age 65. He produced the bulk of Madonna's debut album.

FILe - In this July 10, 2012 file photo, dancer Michaela DePrince rehearses for her lead role in Le Corsaire in Johannesburg. Pop Star Madonna will direct a film based on DePrince's memoir “Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina.” DePrince overcame a childhood in war-stricken Sierra Leone to become a world class ballerina. (AP Photo Denis Farrell, File) |

Madonna to direct film on Sierra Leone dancer 14.03.2018

War orphan Michaela DePrince defied all odds and became a successful professional ballerina. She will be the focus of a new biopic based on her autobiography, "Taking Flight." The film is to be directed by Madonna.
Der Wüstenplanet, (DUNE) USA 1984, Regie: David Lynch, STING; | Verwendung weltweit

High Five: 5 great musicians who are astonishingly bad at acting 21.02.2018

While some A-list actors can hold a tune, pop stars have tried acting with often cringeworthy results. From Sting to Serge Gainsbourg and Nena, here are five comically bad big screen performances by musicians.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Madonna performs onstage during the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Madonna blocks auction of her intimate items 20.07.2017

A judge halted an auction of Madonna's "highly personal items" after the pop star's objections. The articles for sale included previously-worn panties, a hairbrush and a breakup letter from rapper Tupac Shakur.

