  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Musikmanager Stein mit 80 Jahren gestorben
Image: Julie Jacobson/AP Photo/picture alliance/dpa
MusicUnited States of America

Seymour Stein, music producer who signed Madonna, dies

John Silk
27 minutes ago

Besides launching the careers of Talking Heads, the Ramones and The Pretenders, Stein worked with the Rolling Stones, Lou Reed and Depeche Mode among many others.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PftN

Seymour Stein, the man who helped launch the careers of Madonna, the Talking Heads and the Ramones, died Sunday at the age of 80.

Stein died of cancer in Los Angeles, according to a statement by his family.

Over the course of his star-studded career, Stein also worked with prominent bands and recording artists like the Rolling Stones, Lou Reed, Depeche Mode, The Pretenders, The Smiths and The Cure.

Madonna took to Twitter to mourn his loss, as well as express her gratitude, describing Stein as "one of the most influential" men in her life.

Early start in music industry

Born in Brooklyn, New York City, in 1942, Stein was already a clerk at music magazine Billboard at just 13. He helped develop the Billboard Hot 100, launched in August 1958.

By his late teens, Stein was working summers at the Cincinnati-based King Records, James Brown's label, and by his mid-20s had co-founded Sire Productions, which later became Sire Records.

Stein was married briefly to record promoter Linda Adler, with whom he had two children: filmmaker Mandy Stein and Samantha Lee Jacobs, who died of brain cancer in 2013.

Stein and Adler divorced in the 1970s and Stein later came out as gay.

Stein's label Sire was acquired by Warner Bros in 1978 and over the next two decades, Warner signed acts such as The Replacements, Echo & the Bunnymen, Madness, The Undertones, The Smiths and lead singer Morrissey.

Brian Wilson, Seal, Ice-T, Lou Reed and Everything But the Girl also joined the stable.

Seymour Stein and rapper Ice-T the 20th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel on March 14, 2005 in New York City
Seen here with rapper Ice-T, Seymour Stein was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005, under the lifetime-achievement categoryImage: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Signing Madonna while in the hospital

In the early 1980s, Stein made what turned out to be the biggest discovery of his illustrious career after hearing a demo tape of a little known artist from the New York club scene: Madonna.

"I liked Madonna's voice, I liked the feel, and I liked the name Madonna," he wrote in his 2018 memoir Siren Song. "I liked it all and played it again."

Stein was in the hospital with a heart infection around the time of his career-defining discovery. He was so excited to meet the soon-to-be-legend, however, that he had her brought to his hospital room.

"She was all dolled up in cheap punky gear, the kind of club kid who looked absurdly out of place in a cardiac ward," he wrote. "She wasn't even interested in hearing me explain how much I liked her demo. 'The thing to do now,' she said, 'is sign me to a record deal.'"

'He changed my world' 

Many others who worked with Stein also posted tributes on social media to mourn his loss, led by Madonna.

"Seymour Stein Has Left Us! I need to catch my breath. He Was one of the most influential Men in my Life!! He changed and Shaped my world. I must Explain," she tweeted with a longer post on Instagram.

Johnny Marr, the guitarist and co-songwriter for The Smiths, tweeted: "Legendary record man. Signed me to Sire Records in 1984 and bought me my Red 355 from 48th Street to seal the deal. Worked with The Drifters, Rolling Stones & Shangri-Las. Discovered Talking Heads, Ramones & Madonna. Well done Seymour & thank you my friend."

American rap artist Ice-T posted: "It’s a Sad day for me and all of music. Love you Seymour."

Guitar legend Jeff Beck dies aged 78

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode performs at the American Airlines Arena on September 15, 2017 in Miami, Florida

Depeche Mode discloses Andy Fletcher's cause of death

Depeche Mode discloses Andy Fletcher's cause of death

The keyboardist, a founding member of the British electronic band Depeche Mode, died at the age of 60 following an aortic dissection.
MusicJune 29, 2022
Actress-activist Jane Fonda looks into the camera

Jane Fonda celebrates her 85th amid cancer remission

Jane Fonda celebrates her 85th amid cancer remission

Oscar-winning actress and activist Jane Fonda turned 85 on December 21. After confirming that her treatable cancer was in remission, she called it the "best birthday present ever."
CultureDecember 21, 2022
Picture of a stage with large picture of singer Madonna onscreen.

Madonna's 'Sex' 30 years on: A bold feminist statement?

Madonna's 'Sex' 30 years on: A bold feminist statement?

Saying that she enabled Cardi B, Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardarshian to flaunt their sexuality now, Madonna's reissued book will feature at Art Basel Miami Beach.
MusicNovember 25, 2022
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Flags flutter as the NATO foreign ministers' meeting takes place at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels

NATO top diplomats meet as Finland joins alliance

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, is seen near water fired from a riot police water cannon as he participates in a nationwide protest over cost of living.

Kenya's opposition leader calls off anti-government protests

Kenya's opposition leader calls off anti-government protests

PoliticsApril 3, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi meets his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing next to their country flags

Japan struggles to strike balance on China

Japan struggles to strike balance on China

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Destroyed houses in Antakya

Turks in Germany: Earthquake destroys retirement plans

Turks in Germany: Earthquake destroys retirement plans

SocietyApril 3, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Picasso painting "Les Demoiselles d'Avignon" cubist style naked women.

Pablo Picasso: Reassessing the artist's toxic masculinity

Pablo Picasso: Reassessing the artist's toxic masculinity

Arts3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is seen speaking on state television on April 1, 2023.

After Iran 'yogurt attack,' Raisi says hijab mandated by law

After Iran 'yogurt attack,' Raisi says hijab mandated by law

EqualityApril 2, 202301:36 min
More from Middle East

North America

«Artemis 2»-Mission der Nasa

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

Technology16 hours ago01:31 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage