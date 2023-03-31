  1. Skip to content
Niederlande Amsterdam | Rolling Stones
Image: Robin Utrecht/picture alliance

Living Legends: The Rolling Stones

22 minutes ago

They‘re widely seen as greatest rock band of all time. For more than 60 years, the Rolling Stones have been delighting young and old and playing to sold-out stadiums worldwide.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PVQB

Theirs is a unique success story. So what’s their secret?

Ronnie Wood und die Rolling Stones
Image: Nils Jorgensen/Zumapress/picture alliance

The Rolling Stones made their first appearance in 1962, more than 60 years ago, at the London Marquee Club. The band's founding members included vocalist Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Brian Jones, bassist Bill Wyman and drummer Charlie Watts. In 1969, at the age of 27, Brian Jones drowned in his own swimming pool. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are still going strong. These living legends both turn 80 in 2023. Now 75, Ron Wood has been a fixture in the band since 1975. Charlie Watts died in August 2021 at the age of 80.

England - The Rolling Stones
Image: Scott Heppell/AP/picture alliance

In 2022, the Stones undertook a major anniversary tour across Europe and played to sold-out stadiums. The tour was called: Sixty. They performed classics like "Satisfaction", "Paint it black" and "Jumpin' Jack Flash", and delighted millions of fans. They still captivate young and old with their bluesy rock and spectacular live shows. Mick Jagger's distinctive moves are as energetic as they were decades ago, while Keith Richards and Ron Wood can still hypnotize audiences with their catchy riffs.

The Rolling Stones | englische Rockband
Image: Michael Putland/Avalon/Retna/picture alliance

What‘s the Stones’ secret? They’ve managed to stay at the top of their game in an industry in which aging is taboo. What makes their style of music so timeless, and how do they continue to captivate new generations of fans? We examine the Rolling Stones phenomenon, delving into their music, style and attitude.

Keith Richards summed it all up with these words: "There's the sun, there's the moon, there's air to breathe and there's the Rolling Stones. They were just always there."

USA Paul McCartney
Image: Joe Marino/newscom/picture alliance

And they‘ll probably always will be. A new studio album has been announced for 2023 - and one song will feature none other than Paul McCartney on bass. Back in the 1960s, the Beatles were the arch rivals of the Rolling Stones. But the band’s always been good for a surprise.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 01.04.2023 – 05:02 UTC
SUN 02.04.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 02.04.2023 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 02.04.2023 – 22:30 UTC
MON 03.04.2023 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 04.04.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 02.04.2023 – 07:30 UTC
TUE 04.04.2023 – 06:30 UT

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

